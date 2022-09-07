Read full article on original website
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
This Illinois Hike Leads to an Abandoned CemeteryTravel MavenMidlothian, IL
Blood drive at USF on 9/6Adrian HolmanJoliet, IL
Labor Day 2022 Parade in NapervilleAdrian HolmanNaperville, IL
Human+Nature Exhibition: My search for all 8 massive sculptures at the Morton ArboretumJennifer GeerChicago, IL
199 WOODLET Lane
HARDWOOD FLOORS GRACE THE MAIN LEVEL OF THIS SPACIOUS HOME. TONS OF UPGRADES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS FIREPLACE, GRANITE VANITIES, CUSTOM MOSAIC TILES IN ALL WASHROOMS, WIDE STAIRS, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH RECREATIONAL ROOM AND 4TH BED ROOM, BIG YARD WITH BRICK PAVER PATIO AND KID PLAY SET. NAPERVILLE 204 SCHOOLS. ~FACING EAST~WALK TO NAPERVILLE-204 ELEMENTARY SCHOOL~AGENT OWNED GOOD CREDIT AND INCOME MUST.
1412 ROLLING GROVE Court
FABULOUS RENTAL OPPORTUNITY! EXCELLENT LOCATION JUST MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN NAPERVILLE! SITUATED ON A QUITE CUL- DE-SAC SITS THIS WONDERFUL 4/5 & POSSIBLE 6 BEDROOM HOME! INSIDE YOU WILL FIND MANY UPDATES INCLUDING NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. LARGE FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOM. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANT WHITE CABINETS, CENTER ISLAND & PLANNING DESK. ADJACENT SUN-FILLED FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE HAS ACCESS TO LARGE DECK & YARD. FIRST FLOOR STUDY/OFFICE. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND THE MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING ROOM, WALK IN CLOSET & UPDATED MASTER BATHROOM. SPACIOUS SECONDARY BEDROOMS. UPDATED HALL BATH TOO! HUGE FINISHED BASEMENT WITH TONS OF STORGAGE & EXTRA RM COULD BE 5TH/6TH BEDROOM/HOBBY ROOM. LOOK NO MORE THIS IS IT!
Stunning Mediterranean-style Home in Oak Brook Hits Market for $2.45M
The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home beautifully designed and finished now available for sale. This home located at 107 Livery Cir, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,089 square feet of living spaces. Call Victor Gudino, Krysta Gudino – Nancy & Associates Realty (Phone: 708 279-9191)for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
180 prairie Avenue #A
Unique one-story cottage with a small fenced-in yard for your enjoyment and privacy. The cottage features a large living room, a fully remodeled kitchen with new SS appliances, one bedroom, and a full bathroom (with a new shower). Private enclosed yard included. Shared free laundry in the attached building. New LVP floors and freshly painted. Residents pay for electricity and gas. Walk everywhere downtown location. Next to Metra, Cta, library, Whole Foods, and all downtown amenities.
1475 REBECCA Drive #214
CLEAN AND READY FOR MOVE IN. NEUTRAL DECOR THROUGHOUT. NEWER CARPET. LARGE INTERIOR CLOSETS AND A STORAGE LOCKER JUST DOWN THE HALL. COIN LAUNDRY JUST A FEW STEPS FROM UNIT. TWO WINDOW A/Cs. ASSOCIATION FEE COVERS EVERYTHING EXCEPT ELECTRIC. VERY NICE OUTDOOR POOL, TENNIS COURTS AND CLUBHOUSE.
1489 Winslowe Drive #101
Large One Bedroom 14X12, with double closets, Living Room 15X13, Dining Room 13X8, Kitchen 10X8, plenty of closets, includes exterior parking space, coin laundry on same level in building. Close to shopping and highways.Tenant needs 675 credit minimum and good income.
Illinois’ largest home on the market comes with 30,000 sq. ft. of living space
MOKENA, Ill. — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000 sq. ft. behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among...
7610 W Grand Avenue #1A
1 bedroom condo with elevator, balcony and covered parking in downtown of Elmwood Park. New pergo flooring just installed. All interior door replaced. Updated kitchen with new flooring also. Freshly painted too. 1 covered parking space included in rent. (Space number 11) Next to train station, library, recreation center, swimming pool and more. Heat and water included in monthly assessment. Potential tenant(s) must have good credit history and proof of income.
7601 Banks Street #2W
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND BLACK/STAINLESS APPLIANCES. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED. LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING. CLOSE TO PARKS, STORES, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND HIGHWAYS. No dogs. No smoking.
2033 171ST Street
Great 2 story townhouse with private yard. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath + basement offering extra space for entertainment. Close to expressway, shops, etc.
2127 Ridge Avenue #2A
Large. Sunny 3 bed in Vintage building located just blocks to Lake, NU, shopping, and train. Neutral paint throughout, granite countertops in kitchen. Secure building with exercise room and laundry. Private garage available $120/mth.
2924 N Sacramento Avenue #1E
Bright Avondale 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in charming quiet vintage building. Building and unit are smoke free. Unit features hardwood floors throughout with split floor plan and two window a/c units. Kitchen has granite counter tops, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Bedrooms with great closet space. In unit laundry. Building amenities include a workout room, bike storage and common laundry. Enjoy all of Avondale and Logan Square's restaurants and entertainment. Easy street parking, close to CTA Blue line and I-90 highway. Calm, quiet, well-behaved pets considered on a case-by-case basis by the owner and pet fee of $250. Come Home!
3469 Bradbury Circle
Immaculate condition, 3 story END UNIT townhome with Granite Kitchen and SS appliances. Large lower level Recreation area with walk out, hardwood on Kitchen, walk in closet in MBR, 3rd floor laundry, deck overlooking private area. 5 minutes to Rt.59 Train station and very close to Fox Valley Mall and shopping and restaurants. Available from October 1st 2022.
Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
Avila family needs to raise $5,000 more for Teci’s treatment — Garage sale this weekend
LANSING, Ill. (September 8, 2022) – Same as last weekend, purchases made at the garage sale at 3112 190th Street this weekend will help the Avila family bring their daughter Teresa “Teci” Avila to both Texas and Arizona in the coming months for medical treatment. Elizabeth and...
Extremely Local News: Chicago apartments are about to become even more expensive
Jen Sabella, the Director of Strategy and co-founder of Block Club Chicago, joined Bob Sirott to share the latest Chicago neighborhood stories. She provided details on:. NYC-Style Apartment Bidding Wars Hit Chicago Renters: ‘If You’re Not Willing To Go $500 Over List Price, Don’t Even Bother’: Apartments in hot neighborhoods are renting for hundreds of dollars a month over their list prices thanks to a market squeezed by the pandemic and rising inflation, experts said.
An Acclaimed Italian Restaurant Will Close After 6 Years and Multiple Pandemic Pivots
The owners of Pisolino were among the first to pivot — yes, that seemingly archaic buzzword from 2020 when COVID struck — and transform their Italian restaurant into a market and takeout operation. Begrudgingly, they partnered with third-party delivery couriers and found the same frustrations critics have lamented. They even expanded closer to downtown and opened a short-lived food stall inside Time Out Market Chicago in the hopes they could attract more customers.
Smash-and-grab burglar hits Northwest Indiana salon, steals cash register
MUNSTER, Ind. - Police are investigating a smash-and-grab burglary Thursday at a salon in Munster, Indiana. The suspect smashed the glass front door between 2 a.m.-3:30 a.m. to enter Radiance Salon located at 8231 Hohman Avenue, according to Munster police. The suspect took the cash register which was later recovered...
Sample the best fall donut flavors Chicago has to offer on the Underground Donut Tour
Imagine strolling down the streets of Chicago on a crisp, cool autumn day as you munch on an apple cider donut. Stan's Donuts and some of their fall flavorsUnderground Donut Tour.
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Illinois
Here's where you can find them.
