A feminist? Perhaps not. But the Queen helped to show women what was possible
The past is sometimes less of a foreign country than you might imagine. On Friday morning, when my husband wondered aloud if we should get a new television “for the funeral” (ours is comically small), my mind turned not to the John Lewis website, but to the coronation, the generations connected, even now, by the allure of an outside broadcast.
A Question of Standing review: how the CIA undermined American authority
This concise history of the Central Intelligence Agency (235 pages before the notes) manages to include nearly all of the agency’s biggest hits and greatest catastrophes, from coups it sponsored in Iran and Guatemala, through its huge covert cultural and political campaigns to defeat communism in western Europe in the 1950s, to its role in the weapons of mass destruction that never existed in Iraq and the torture it conducted during George W Bush’s war on terror.
The big picture: an eerily perfect scene in small-town Germany
The two French photographers Elsa Parra and Johanna Benaïnous inhabit their pictures as fictional characters, creating cinematic scenes inspired by a keen sense of place. In the past, the pair, who are based in Paris, have staged their work in Calgary, Canada, and on the Canary Island of Fuerteventura. Their latest series, The Timeless Story of Moormerland, now on show in Paris, is set in a small German town near the Dutch border. Parra and Benaïnous lived in several villages in and around Moormerland for a month in the spring of last year. They chose houses to stay in that had a kind of vintage charm, or flowery claustrophobia, depending on your point of view. They used these homes as backdrops to bring to life various characters – teenagers, young lovers, fathers, housewives – and narratives from the 1950s onwards.
Giuliani by Andrew Kirtzman review – from hero to Trump’s flunky
Blustering demagogues such as Donald Trump and Boris Johnson have made politics the last and most dangerously lively of the performing arts. The state is now a stage, and those who strut and fret on it think of power as a licence for self-indulgence. Rudy Giuliani’s managerial style when he was mayor of New York pointed the way: as Andrew Kirtzman says in his biography, Giuliani replaced prudent governance with “over-the-top drama” and delighted in spectacularly “blowing things up”. Kirtzman’s phrase knowingly anticipates the scenario of 9/11, when al-Qaida operatives toppled the World Trade Center: ill-tempered and incendiary, Giuliani in his small way reigned through terror.
