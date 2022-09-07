ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Virginia Beach, VA

Virginia Beach, VA
Virginia Beach, VA
UPI News

Squirrel knocks out power to 10,000 customers in Virginia

Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Virginia said 10,000 customers, including at least two schools, were without power for over an hour when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment. Dominion Energy spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris said in a Twitter post that the power outage began about 8:45...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Plum & Post Opening Soon In Williamsburg

YORK-A new home and garden popup outlet is opening in Greater Williamsburg this fall. The Plum & Post Home & Garden Outlet is set to hold its grand opening the weekend of September 23 in The Marquis shopping center off Route 199 in York County. Want to read the rest...
WILLIAMSBURG, VA
WAVY News 10

Comedian Arnez J Performing in Virginia Beach

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) Comedian Arnez J is performing this weekend at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone. Tickets for Saturday’s show are sold out, but there are still some available for Friday the 9th. Visit VA Beach Funny Bone – The premier comedy club to learn more.
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
13News Now

FRIDAY FLAVOR: Da Biscuit

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Food trucks are notorious for being quick and easy. Da Biscuit in Virginia Beach is fast, easy, and delicious. This truck is the brainchild of Bobby Jones. "I really just wanted a fried chicken biscuit all the time, and there wasn't a place around here...
VIRGINIA BEACH, VA
peninsulachronicle.com

Newport News To Break Ground On James River Strand Project September 15

NEWPORT NEWS—There will be a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, September 15 at 10am to celebrate the beginning of James River Strand. The project will connect Victory Landing and Christopher Newport Parks, adding amenities that will offer unique waterfront experiences in Newport News. The James River Strand project will provide...
NEWPORT NEWS, VA

