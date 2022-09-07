Read full article on original website
Related
Rabid raccoon found in Virginia Beach neighborhood
The animal was discovered in the 3700 block of Pine Grove Lane on Sept. 9.
Little Theatre of Virginia Beach kicks off its 75th anniversary season
Friday at 8 p.m., attendees can see the first showing of the play "Dracula." The weekend productions will run on the main stage until October 2.
Virginia Zoo announces name of new siamang infant
Lovejoy was the name chosen for the siamang baby that was born on June 26.
No ocean swimming: Red flag warnings go up for Virginia Beach Oceanfront, Outer Banks beaches
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — The weather may look pleasant to start the weekend, but lifeguards are warning that looks can be deceptive in the water. Red flags are being posted along the Virginia Beach Oceanfront as well as on Outer Banks, North Carolina beaches. The flags mean beachgoers should not go swimming in the water, due to an increase in rip currents.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
How this 'quaint' Eastern Shore town keeps people coming back
Most who visit fall in love within a few minutes. This picturesque town is filled with Americana from billowing flags to colorful bunting.
Virginia Zoo guests 'experienced the unexpected' Friday when giraffe gave birth to calf
NORFOLK, Va. — The stork dropped off a new baby at the Virginia Zoo on Friday: a little giraffe!. A post on the zoo's Facebook page said visitors "experienced the unexpected" this morning when Imara gave birth to her ninth calf. Veterinarians haven't been able to get a close...
Squirrel knocks out power to 10,000 customers in Virginia
Sept. 9 (UPI) -- Utility officials in Virginia said 10,000 customers, including at least two schools, were without power for over an hour when a squirrel came into contact with substation equipment. Dominion Energy spokeswoman Bonita Billingsley Harris said in a Twitter post that the power outage began about 8:45...
peninsulachronicle.com
Plum & Post Opening Soon In Williamsburg
YORK-A new home and garden popup outlet is opening in Greater Williamsburg this fall. The Plum & Post Home & Garden Outlet is set to hold its grand opening the weekend of September 23 in The Marquis shopping center off Route 199 in York County. Want to read the rest...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Squirrel caused more than 10,000 homes, businesses to lose power in Virginia
More than 10,000 people lost power Wednesday morning in Virginia Beach after a squirrel got into a substation, Dominion Energy says.
Virginia Beach nonprofit to build more affordable housing near the Oceanfront
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — More affordable housing is coming to Virginia Beach. Executives at the Judeo-Christian Outreach Center are behind a new plan that will bring dozens of single bedroom units to its campus near the Oceanfront. A lack of affordable housing in Virginia Beach is something JCOC executive...
New sign marks historic Portsmouth church as Underground Railroad stop
In the mid-19th century, Black slaves escaping to freedom found sanctuary at Emanuel A.M.E. Church. A new sign unveiled Friday officially designated the church as a stop on the Underground Railroad.
Family located after police find toddler on Bizzone Circle in Virginia Beach
According to police, a small child was found around 5 p.m. in the 2200 block of Bizzone Circle.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Youngkin, in support of Suffolk Port 460 project, says local and state cooperation ‘really important’
Virginia's governor is throwing his support behind a controversial development proposal, two weeks before City Council could vote to greenlight the project.
The funny thing Queen Elizabeth asked this Virginia middle school student
Ainslie Jamerson was an 8th-grade student at Manchester Middle School when the Queen came to Richmond, Virginia.
Wine lovers, rejoice: Neptune Fall Wine Festival returns to Virginia Beach for 25th year
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Calling all wine lovers: the annual festival just for you in the 757 is returning this weekend. The annual Neptune Fall Wine Festival is in its 25th year of celebration in Virginia Beach. From 12 p.m. to 5 p.m. on September 10 and 11 at...
WAVY News 10
Comedian Arnez J Performing in Virginia Beach
PORTSMOUTH, Va. (WAVY) Comedian Arnez J is performing this weekend at the Virginia Beach Funny Bone. Tickets for Saturday’s show are sold out, but there are still some available for Friday the 9th. Visit VA Beach Funny Bone – The premier comedy club to learn more.
Dad returns from deployment, surprises his kids at their Virginia Beach school
Chief Michael Collins has five children, and he decided it would be memorable to surprise the three youngest at their school, Saint Matthew’s Catholic School in Virginia Beach.
Mid-Atlantic Shrine Association Parade to impact Oceanfront traffic
Drivers in the Virginia Beach Oceanfront area this weekend should plan on traffic pattern changes due to the Mid-Atlantic Shrine Association Parade.
FRIDAY FLAVOR: Da Biscuit
VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. — Food trucks are notorious for being quick and easy. Da Biscuit in Virginia Beach is fast, easy, and delicious. This truck is the brainchild of Bobby Jones. "I really just wanted a fried chicken biscuit all the time, and there wasn't a place around here...
peninsulachronicle.com
Newport News To Break Ground On James River Strand Project September 15
NEWPORT NEWS—There will be a groundbreaking ceremony on Thursday, September 15 at 10am to celebrate the beginning of James River Strand. The project will connect Victory Landing and Christopher Newport Parks, adding amenities that will offer unique waterfront experiences in Newport News. The James River Strand project will provide...
Comments / 1