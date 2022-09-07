When Marjory Wentworth starts up her Banned Books class at the College of Charleston, she trots out a title or two that share one discomfiting distinction. They have found themselves in the crosshairs of a book ban. They are thus ripe, and so-designated forbidden fruit for grandstanding campaigners and exercised moms. They are bold-face names castigated in social media streams, attached to calls for the defunding of local libraries and inflamed demands for action from school boards.

CHARLESTON, SC ・ 13 HOURS AGO