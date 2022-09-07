Read full article on original website
SC Rep. Krystle Matthews says leaked audio was edited to make her look racist
NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD)- South Carolina Representative Krystle Matthews (D-Ladson) says that the audio released by Project Veritas Action of her having a conversation with an undercover member of the group was edited to make her sound racist. “The statement that is being shared is a blatant mischaracterization of what I said in context,” said […]
TIP: Possible sighting of Melissa Highsmith in Charleston, 51 years later
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children said they received an anonymous tip claiming a child kidnapped 51 years ago was spotted on Daniel Island. Melissa Highsmith was abducted on August 23, 1971, by someone claiming to be a babysitter; she was 21 months old at the time. NCMEC said […]
The Post and Courier
21 years later, Mount Pleasant firm continues pursuit of 9/11 litigation
Despite the passage of two decades, memories remain vivid. Smoke billowing from the twin pillars that had dominated the Manhattan skyline. From the Defense Department's five-sided Pentagon across from the nation's capital. From a field in western Pennsylvania. Four hijacked airplanes crashed into America’s collective conscious. "It's one of...
The Post and Courier
Charleston rents soar nearly 18% in 12 months as renters pay $400 above national average
You’re seeing The Post and Courier's weekly real estate newsletter. Receive all the latest transactions and top development, building, and home and commercial sales news to your inbox each Saturday here. Charleston rents keep getting higher. The median rental rate for an apartment in Charleston continues to rise. Online...
live5news.com
State asks Murdaugh defense to turn over evidence before trial
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Prosecutors have filed a motion asking the defense attorneys for former Lowcountry attorney Alex Murdaugh to share the evidence they will use in his defense. The motion concerns discovery, or the sharing of evidence between the two sides, in the trial Murdaugh is expected to face...
The Post and Courier
Banned Book Week at the College of Charleston
When Marjory Wentworth starts up her Banned Books class at the College of Charleston, she trots out a title or two that share one discomfiting distinction. They have found themselves in the crosshairs of a book ban. They are thus ripe, and so-designated forbidden fruit for grandstanding campaigners and exercised moms. They are bold-face names castigated in social media streams, attached to calls for the defunding of local libraries and inflamed demands for action from school boards.
Solicitor addresses backlog in Lowcountry court cases
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Experts are addressing the Lowcountry’s major backlog in court cases after Charleston officials raised concern following a shooting on King Street over the weekend. “Given the backlog, I do think it’s become a bit of a public safety issue relative to violent offenders,” said Attorney Charlie Condon, the former Attorney General […]
The Post and Courier
Meeting Notices - meeting 9/14-RFP No.2031-Uniform Rental
CHARLESTON WATER SYSTEM RFP No. 2031 - Uniform Rental Services Public Notice There will be a meeting of the Evaluation Team for RFP No. 2031 - Uniform Rental Services on Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at 10:00am (EST) at Charleston Water System, 1256 Supply Street, North Charleston, SC 29405. The agenda of the meeting shall be to evaluate Requests for Proposals pertaining to RFP No. 2031. For information concerning this meeting contact Taleitha Adams, Purchasing Agent, at AdamsTA@CharlestonCPW.com. All Communications regarding this meeting must be in writing. AD# 2022292.
live5news.com
Woman remembers being hired as first female police officer in the state 50 years ago
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - Five decades ago, the Charleston Police Department made history, by hiring the first woman police officer in the state of South Carolina. She was a Black woman named Adell Grant Harris. Harris worked for the police department for 36 years before retiring in 2008. Harris and...
abcnews4.com
Joseph Floyd Manor fails May inspection from HUD
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCIV) — Joseph Floyd Manor has once again failed a HUD inspection. They received a score of 36/100 during an inspection in May. We filed a Freedom of Information Act to see that failed report. Franklin Scott, the CEO of the Charleston County Housing and Redevelopment Authority,...
iheart.com
Another Charleston Co. Schools exec to leave; department to be reorganized
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCSC) - The rash of high-level resignations and terminations within the Charleston County School District continues with another executive announcing she plans to retire at the end of the month. Executive Director of Alternative Programs and Services Jennifer Coker notified district leadership last week that she plans to...
live5news.com
23-minute pursuit ends with suspect hitting 'innocent driver'
CHARLESTON COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - As with every law enforcement pursuit, the goal, authorities say, is to stop the bad guy. However, there comes a point that stopping the runaway driver involves more risk than reward, according to Lowcountry Attorney Jody McKnight, who says his client’s totaled car and personal injuries were the outcome of a dangerous chase.
The Post and Courier
Invitation to Bid - bids -Herbert Hassel Pool Soffit Replace
INVITATION FOR BID Solicitation Number: 22-B030R The City of Charleston is accepting bids for the Herbert Hassel Pool Soffit Replacement. There will be a Non-Mandatory Pre-Bid Meeting at 9:30am on September 19, 2022 @ Herbert Hassel Pool, 265 Fishburne Street, Charleston, SC 29403. The City will receive bids until October 6, 2022 @ 12:00pm at 75 Calhoun Street, Suite 3500, Charleston, SC 29401. The solicitation will be available on our website, https://www.charleston-sc.gov/Bids.aspx?CatID=17, or may be obtained by submitting a request to: Robin B. Robinson by email, robinsonr@charleston-sc.gov. AD# 2022398.
The Post and Courier
Charleston apartment building sells for $88M in one of peninsula's priciest property deals
A newly built apartment building in downtown Charleston has changed ownership in an $88.25 million sale, making it one of the priciest property deals on the peninsula. Massachusetts-based private equity firm Northland recently paid just under $400,000 per key for the 221-unit Five Eleven Meeting Apartments at 511 Meeting St. near the Interstate 26 off-ramp, according to Charleston County land records.
WTGS
Berkeley Co. caregiver charged after striking victim in face, causing fracture: Officials
BERKELEY COUNTY, S.C. (WCIV) — A caregiver at a residential care facility in Moncks Corner is facing charges after allegedly striking an intellectually and physically disabled patient in the face, according to a press release from the South Carolina Attorney General's Office. Authorities arrested Keontae Gaddist, 22, of Ladson,...
The Post and Courier
Letters: Burke High students deserve more options
As our best-performing high schools thrive, downtown residents are left with an option that is separate and unequal. High schools are a numbers game, relying on population mass to provide the variety and depth of courses and experiences that high school students need. Opportunities that are mainstream at schools across...
Ladson caregiver arrested for allegedly striking disabled resident at Berkeley County care facility
LADSON, S.C. (WCBD)- A 22-year-old Ladson caregiver is facing abuse charges after reportedly assaulting a resident while working at a residential care facility in Berkeley County. Keontae O. Gaddist was arrested on Wednesday and charged with Abuse of a Vulnerable Adult and Second Degree Assault and Battery. According to the S.C. Attorney General’s Office, Gaddist […]
Charleston Police increasing presence downtown following shooting
CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – Charleston Police will ramp up their presence downtown this weekend, following a shooting that left multiple people injured last week. “We are going to be doing some enhanced patrols, some additional assets, a little bit more of a footprint,” said Charleston Police Chief Luther Reynolds. This comes after police said five […]
Orangeburg County Disabilities & Special Needs Board hiring support staff
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. — In Orangeburg County, there's a need for support staff to assist people living with disabilities. The Orangeburg County Disabilities and Special Needs Board is hiring people in Holly Hill, Santee, and Elloree to fill about 10 to 12 vacancies for people living in group homes.
The Post and Courier
Charleston County ponders limits on impervious surfaces to address flooding, urbanization
Charleston County could soon limit the amount of impervious surfaces — like driveways, sidewalks and parking lots — that owners can have on their properties. The goal is to address the issue of urbanization, flooding and the accumulation of these hard surfaces that can't absorb water, said Joel Evans, the county's zoning and planning director.
