The Dalles Police have located this vehicle of interest in this morning’s incident. Thank you to all of our citizens who provided tips and information. On 9-9-22 at about 8:30 am a shooting occurred on the west end of The Dalles. The Dalles Police, the Oregon State Police and the Wasco County Sheriff’s Department responded and found one male injured. The pictured blue truck may have been involved. If you see it or know who owns it, contact The Dalles Police Department at 541-296-2613.

THE DALLES, OR ・ 2 DAYS AGO