The adorable doorbell cam footage of a young woman bringing her boyfriend home to meet her mom for the first time is spreading smiles across the internet. The 33-second clip recently went viral on Reddit after it was shared on the r/MadeMeSmile forum by u/purple-circle. Since being posted in the subreddit three days ago, the heartwarming video featuring the woman's giddy excitement at introducing her boyfriend to her mom has been upvoted more than 116,000 times. Captioned "Young girl introduces her first boyfriend to her mother," the now-viral clip is sure to bring a smile to your face even on the gloomiest of days.

FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS ・ 3 DAYS AGO