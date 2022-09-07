Read full article on original website
With 'Barbarian' at the gate, N.American moviegoers shiver
"Barbarian," a new horror film with a modern twist, has scared its way to the top of North America's box office, earning an estimated $10 million on yet another slow movie weekend, industry watcher Exhibitor Relations said Sunday. "Barbarian" has enjoyed strong reviews, with Variety calling it a "new horror classic."
yr.media
Ari Lennox Reveals ‘Age/Sex/Location’ With New Album
Ari Lennox’s sophomore album “Age/Sex/Location” and EP “Away Message” are here. After a three year hiatus, she is back with more silky smooth R&B tracks to unwind to. The D.C. native announced her return on Instagram with the surprise release of “Away Message,” an EP featuring her “Queen Space” collaboration with Summer Walker along with 4 other songs.
‘The Bachelorette’ 2022: Gabby’s Journey Might Not End in an Engagement
Gabby might not walk away from 'The Bachelorette' 2022 with a ring on her finger.
Michelle Pfeiffer Shocks Followers With Her Skin at 64 On Instagram: 'So Beautiful Still'
Michelle Pfeiffer has proven that she truly is an ageless beauty thanks to a stunning makeup-free picture she shared with her 2.4 million Instagram followers on August 17th. She looked so radiant and glowing in the super-natural selfie, and we are in total awe!. Interestingly, the 64-year-old Grease 2 actress’s...
Zendaya Rocks High Slit Black Dress With Chunky Boots In NYC: Photos
Zendaya, 26, made the streets of New York City her runway in a sexy black dress. The actress stunned in a sleeveless number with a high slit while out in the Big Apple on Sept. 7, pairing the slinky dress with a pair of on-trend chunky boots that went to the knee. Keeping her classic look minimal, Zendaya opted to wear her long brunette locks up in a sleek top-knot bun. She also chose to rock only the essentials when it came to her accessories for the shopping trip with black sunglasses, a silver watch, and a simple chain necklace. So chic!
pethelpful.com
Viral Video of Dachshund Imitating the Dog From 'Up' Just Won the Internet
Calling all Disney fans! One adorable little Dachshund is taking TikTok by storm after imitating Dug the dog from "Up," and it's the cutest dang thing we've ever seen! Trust us, you'll want to get a peek at this (and you'll also want to grab a tissue if that song from the movie gets you in the feels the way it gets us).
yr.media
NYU Bias Hotline Ensnared In War On ‘Wokeness’
This story was originally published on New York University’s Washington Square News. During her appearance on the HBO talk show “Real Time” last month, former NYU student Rikki Schlott conversed with host Bill Maher about the political leanings of her generation and the importance of free speech. Schlott then brought up an anecdote from her time at NYU: the Bias Response Line, a phone number where students can report cases of discrimination and harassment on campus.
Essence
Coco Jones Has Had To Get A Little Less Sweet As Her Career Evolves
“I’ve experienced a lot of situations where I felt like I had to overcompensate just to be in the room or I had to over accommodate, disrespecting myself in the process,” Jones says. With a hit TV show and a burgeoning music career, Coco Jones’ star is rising....
Olivia Culpo Slays on Cover of Latest Fashion Magazine Issue
2020 SI Swimsuit cover model Olivia Culpo has always been vulnerable with her 5.2 million followers on Instagram. She’s shared emotional posts about her struggles with depression and endometriosis, while growing her list of titles to include restauranteur and business-owner. Now, Culpo is opening up in a whole new way along with her family on the reality TV show The Culpos (a working title).
The gorgeous model steaming up Fashion Week is also a billionaire
We hope he gets signed by Fjord Models. Page Six hears that the new “it” boy of Fashion Week is, rather unfairly, both a drop-dead gorgeous model and a billionaire, by virtue of being an heir to Norway’s biggest salmon fortune. Sockeye spies tell us they spotted 29-year-old Gustav Magnar Witzoe — who has piercing blue eyes and blond lox — at a bash for Gigi Hadid’s new fashion line, Guest in Residence, at L’Avenue at Saks on Tuesday, hanging out with Zendaya’s stylist Law Roach. Apparently Witzoe, who we are hereby dubbing the Smoking Salmon, is worth a stunning $4...
The Handmaid's Tale premiere: Yvonne Strahovski stuns on the red carpet
Australian actress Yvonne Strahovski hit the red carpet at the Toronto Film Festival on Thursday for the premiere of season five of The Handmaid's Tale. The 39-year-old mother of two posed with cast members of the futuristic drama, including Elizabeth Moss and Christine Ko. Yvonne, who plays Serena in the...
yr.media
The Lowdown: LOTR Fans Triggered by Black Elves
What happened to “The Last Jedi” and the Ghostbusters reboot is happening again, this time for Amazon’s Lord of the Rings- based series “The Rings of Power.” It’s so bad that Amazon has tried to combat review bombing, only to be hit with censorship concerns. You just can’t win with these people!
PopSugar
Selena Gomez Refines the Corset Trend in Rema's "Calm Down" Remix Video
Take a walk in Selena Gomez's high-heeled mules and you might need the matching corset top to go with them. On Sept. 7, the "Only Murders in the Building" star danced into frame in a black EB Denim Ava Vest ($245) and matching Cargo Pants ($498) for Rema's "Calm Down" remix music video. Dripping in black from head to toe, Gomez moved effortlessly in the cinched, monochrome ensemble. She styled the look with layered gold necklaces and hoop earrings.
TODAY.com
David Schwimmer jokingly re-creates Jennifer Aniston’s steamy shower photo
It’s good to have friends who will playfully tease you. Jennifer Aniston posted a photo of herself in the shower on Instagram, announcing a collaboration with her haircare company, LolaVie. The shower snap shows the actor with her soapy hair as her back faces the camera. “Something’s coming,” she...
thedigitalfix.com
She-Hulk twerking scene with Megan Thee Stallion was improvised
Rapper and general popstar had a cameo in She-Hulk, and it’s been one of the highlights of the Marvel series. During her appearance in the comedy series, she meets Jennifer Walters, and eventually, the two start twerking together. Their dance has become a meme in itself, and it was all made up on the day.
Upworthy
Girl's excitement when introducing mom to her boyfriend is winning hearts
The adorable doorbell cam footage of a young woman bringing her boyfriend home to meet her mom for the first time is spreading smiles across the internet. The 33-second clip recently went viral on Reddit after it was shared on the r/MadeMeSmile forum by u/purple-circle. Since being posted in the subreddit three days ago, the heartwarming video featuring the woman's giddy excitement at introducing her boyfriend to her mom has been upvoted more than 116,000 times. Captioned "Young girl introduces her first boyfriend to her mother," the now-viral clip is sure to bring a smile to your face even on the gloomiest of days.
Ciara's Zipper-Front Leather Jumpsuit Is a Total '90s Vibe
Ciara is in New York City promoting her new five-piece skin-care line, OAM Skin, and she's packed her own LITA by Ciara separates for her busy event schedule. The 36-year-old multihyphenate most recently worked her label's Spellbound leather jumpsuit, which retails for $498 and is available in sizes XXS-XXL. The design boasts a wide leg, a zipper-front, a sweetheart neckline, and thick straps, and it's made from material sourced from eco-friendly tanneries.
yr.media
Is Your Favorite Celeb Queerbaiting?
Celebrities like Harry Styles, Nick Jonas, Charlie Puth and Billie have been accused by many of “queerbaiting,” which is exploiting queer aesthetics for fame and fortune without identifying as a member of the community. Let’s delve deeper into the definition and why it matters. What is queerbaiting?
fashionweekdaily.com
Drumroll Please! Here Are The Honorees Of The Daily Front Row’s Fashion Media Awards 2022
It’s the most wonderful time of the year—New York Fashion Week, that is. And as the shows get underway, the Daily Front Row’s editor in chief Brandusa Niro is delighted to officially announce the details of the ninth annual Fashion Media Awards, which will take place on Saturday, September 10 at the Rainbow Room at Rockefeller Plaza with the effervescent Busy Philipps on hosting duty. Without further ado, here are the honorees….
