Read full article on original website
Related
gorgenewscenter.com
Department of Forestry standing ready as east winds intensify
Winds have been steadily increasing throughout the state as the predicted weather event continues to intensify. Hot, dry conditions with strong east winds at the height of fire season make it easy for fires to start and spread quickly. Almost exactly two years ago, a similar weather event started on Labor Day, and the resulting fires devastated communities across the state.
Comments / 0