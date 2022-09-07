Read full article on original website
Related
Queen Elizabeth II's coffin begins journey to London
The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, who died Thursday after reigning for 70 years, left Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday to begin the journey to London, BBC reports. People lined the road as her procession passed through small Scottish towns, with some mourners throwing "flowers in the path of the vehicles," The New York Times notes. Her coffin will lie in the throne room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarch's official residence in Scotland, on Sunday before traveling to Edinburgh's St. Giles Cathedral the following day. After a flight to London and a procession from Buckingham Palace...
U.K.・
How international law should guide post-Roe America
The abortion restriction free-for-all, set in motion by the U.S. Supreme Court’s June 2022 decision in Dobbs vs Jackson Women’s Health Organization, is now coming into focus. While some state laws protect abortion in ways compliant with, or beyond, Roe and Casey, over a dozen states now criminalize abortion with few, if any, exceptions. Some of these laws force people to remain pregnant whether those pregnancies are the result of rape or incest, or in cases where their own health or that of the fetus is endangered.
Comments / 0