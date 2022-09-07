The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II of the United Kingdom, who died Thursday after reigning for 70 years, left Balmoral Castle in Scotland on Sunday to begin the journey to London, BBC reports. People lined the road as her procession passed through small Scottish towns, with some mourners throwing "flowers in the path of the vehicles," The New York Times notes. Her coffin will lie in the throne room at the Palace of Holyroodhouse, the monarch's official residence in Scotland, on Sunday before traveling to Edinburgh's St. Giles Cathedral the following day. After a flight to London and a procession from Buckingham Palace...

