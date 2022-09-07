ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WFRV Local 5

High School Sports Xtra 9/10: Rivalry Week

(WFRV) – Week 4 of the high school football season featured rivalry battles and defensive gems, and we have you covered throughout all of Northeast Wisconsin with a full breakdown of the prep sports landscape. This week, in addition to football, we have our first volleyball-focused segment of the season with Luxemburg-Casco head coach Jeff […]
GREEN BAY, WI

