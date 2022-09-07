Read full article on original website
Three Takeaways From Rebels Rout of Central Arkansas
Ole Miss made quick work of Central Arkansas on Saturday. Here are three takeaways from the game in Oxford.
High School Sports Xtra 9/10: Rivalry Week
(WFRV) – Week 4 of the high school football season featured rivalry battles and defensive gems, and we have you covered throughout all of Northeast Wisconsin with a full breakdown of the prep sports landscape. This week, in addition to football, we have our first volleyball-focused segment of the season with Luxemburg-Casco head coach Jeff […]
Saturday roundup: Southeast boys soccer notches first win
BOYS SOCCER SOUTHEAST 4, LABRAE 2 Goals: Blake Dillner (SE) 2, Gavin Bertka (SE), Danny Allen (SE). Assists: Bertka (SE). Halftime: Southeast 2-1. WATERLOO 1, MASSILLON 1 ...
