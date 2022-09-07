Read full article on original website
225batonrouge.com
Council member touts potential for north Baton Rouge grocery store
East Baton Rouge Metro Council member Darryl Hurst says a new study indicates a full-service grocery store would be feasible at the intersection of Joor and Prescott roads. He says the store could address north Baton Rouge’s “food desert” status, spur further commercial development and complement Joor Place, a proposed residential and commercial project in the area.
thelouisianaweekend.com
Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium
BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
brproud.com
History of SU’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls featured in Capitol Park Museum exhibit
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This evening, Capitol Park Museum featured an exhibit of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls. In addition to home games and exhilarating halftime shows at the Bayou Classic, the Dancing Dolls performed with Madonna during her halftime performance at Super Bowl back in 2012. Then in 2019, the Dancing Dolls were featured in the Netflix documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé. A legacy of amazing performances.
theadvocate.com
The Sammich, the burger and the bread pudding: Best things we ate this week
The folks behind Unleaded BBQ accomplished something I've never seen before. They turned a shutdown gas station on Perkins Road into a restaurant. I know it's not uncommon in Louisiana for a gas station convenience store to sling some great eats, but this was an entire flip. The have an...
brproud.com
Local wine retailer celebrates one year in BR with free alcohol tastings
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – Total Wine and More is celebrating one year in Baton Rouge with wine, beer, and spirit tastings. The celebration also has live music and free giveaways. The event ends on Sunday, Sept. 11. Thursday from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. Wine Tastings:. Chandon Family.
theadvocate.com
Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge
Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
Journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these amazing women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
Food Network Show Heading to Baton Rouge and You Could Be on the Show
The Food Network is heading to Baton Rouge for two tapings of their hit show "Restaurant: Impossible."
Baton Rouge Business Report
Porch Light Grill in Prairieville announces closure
The Porch Light Grill, a seafood restaurant on Perkins Road in Prairieville, announced its closure at the end of last month after about three years in business. The restaurant announced the closure via social media. An internet search indicates the business is closed permanently, and no one answered the restaurant’s phone when called at lunchtime over the past two days. Emails sent to an address listed on the restaurant’s Facebook page have gone unanswered.
225batonrouge.com
Meet four photographers capturing the action at local concerts
After the pandemic’s almost three-year disruption of live music, it’s not just bands dusting off their equipment. Photographers are breaking out their wide lenses and running around busy venues, getting action-packed shots of our favorite local and national artists. In Baton Rouge, many of these music photographers happen...
theadvocate.com
Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back
Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
theadvocate.com
Gumbo, Lucky Dog hot dogs, more: 8 new concession treats to debut in Tiger Stadium
Many firsts will happen in Baton Rouge when the LSU Tigers play this season's home opener Saturday night. Brian Kelly will debut in Tiger Stadium. The LSU Tigers will play the Southern Jaguars for the first time ever, and eight new food vendors will be selling their treats to fans.
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana
Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
theadvocate.com
Construction advances for two Baton Rouge elementary schools and new arts conservatory
Starting in November, Broadmoor Middle School in Baton Rouge is set to begin its transformation into an arts-based middle-high school, a project that begins with the removal of asbestos from the 61-year-old structure. Also advancing are plans to tear down and rebuild Brownfields Elementary as well as to build a...
wbrz.com
Campus grocery store converts salad bar into beer cooler ahead of LSU-Southern game
BATON ROUGE - A grocery store at LSU has turned its salad bar into a massive beer cooler ahead of what will likely be the campus's biggest tailgate in years. Photos taken at the Matherne's along Nicholson Drive, located just across the street from Tiger Stadium, show the store was tossing the salads in favor of a huge beer display early Friday afternoon.
BR Community Fridge reportedly stolen
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community refrigerator in Baton Rouge was reportedly stolen. According to an Instagram post, the fridge was taken from its location near 1600 Government St. and S. 16th St. earlier this week. The post from @yeswecannibal stated, “The BR Community Fridge at YWC has been...
FedEx Says Louisiana Contract Workers 'No Longer Providing Services' After Fight Video Goes Viral
FedEx says that some of the men involved in an apparent fight that is widely circulating on social media are "no longer providing services for the company."
theadvocate.com
Home sweet HGTV home: Chris and Zach Fiore settle in to Mid-City house -- for now
Purchasing a house together — it's one of those many marriage challenges. For Chris and Zach Fiore, it's been a successful compromise. They've created a cohesive, cozy home on Normandy Drive blending Chris Fiore's move-in-ready mindset with his hubby's fixer-upper focus. Fans of HGTV's "House Hunters" followed along last...
WAFB.com
Cajun Chicken Fricassée with Smoked Sausage and Black Eyed Peas
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In early Cajun cooking it was common to see stew-type chicken dishes further flavored with sausage and garden vegetables. One great example is chicken macque choux or chicken smothered in corn. However, in this recipe, we are using black-eyed peas instead of corn, but it tastes just as great!
Gonzales Weekly Citizen
Hallmark Channel Christmas movie filming in Ascension Parish
"Family Christmas," the working title of a film slated for release to the Hallmark Channel, has kicked off the casting process for the movie set to be filmed in Ascension Parish. Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington, recently put out a casting call...
