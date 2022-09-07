ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baton Rouge, LA

225batonrouge.com

Council member touts potential for north Baton Rouge grocery store

East Baton Rouge Metro Council member Darryl Hurst says a new study indicates a full-service grocery store would be feasible at the intersection of Joor and Prescott roads. He says the store could address north Baton Rouge’s “food desert” status, spur further commercial development and complement Joor Place, a proposed residential and commercial project in the area.
BATON ROUGE, LA
thelouisianaweekend.com

Queen Eats & Royal Treats Now at Tiger Stadium

BATON ROUGE, La. (THE LOUISIANA WEEKEND) - Local food truck Queen Eats and Royal Treats is now at Tiger Stadium. They are serving royal game day dishes at each LSU home game. Fans can enjoy Spicy Leroy Smoked Sausage Po’boys made with chicken andouille sausage. Fans can also devour the Royal Nachos. Queen Eats and Royal Treats debut their new location at section East Middle 303 in Tiger Stadium during the big game between LSU and Southern University. Owner Tierney Royal gave us some good news. You can enjoy their food anytime because their food truck will remain open. Visit https://www.queeneatsandroyaltreats.com/ to find their food truck locations on days other than game days.
BATON ROUGE, LA
brproud.com

History of SU’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls featured in Capitol Park Museum exhibit

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) — This evening, Capitol Park Museum featured an exhibit of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls. In addition to home games and exhilarating halftime shows at the Bayou Classic, the Dancing Dolls performed with Madonna during her halftime performance at Super Bowl back in 2012. Then in 2019, the Dancing Dolls were featured in the Netflix documentary Homecoming: A Film by Beyoncé. A legacy of amazing performances.
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Happy hour, anyone? Here are 10 options to try in Baton Rouge

Happy hour tends to be like a child. Most days, people look forward to it; it brings great joy. But it can also bring a massive headache if it stays around too long. Even so, Baton Rouge loves a happy hour — as evidenced by the multiple restaurants and bars that offer daily food and drink specials around town. Check out the various Baton Rouge happy hours below, and let us know your favorite.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

Journey from Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Join the journey of Southern University’s Fabulous Dancing Dolls to Forever Dolls, as they are known after graduation, celebrating decades of history and showmanship on Friday, September 9, from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Capitol Park Museum in Baton Rouge. This free event is your chance to meet some of these amazing women, hear their stories through the years, and explore the museum.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Baton Rouge, LA
Baton Rouge Business Report

Porch Light Grill in Prairieville announces closure

The Porch Light Grill, a seafood restaurant on Perkins Road in Prairieville, announced its closure at the end of last month after about three years in business. The restaurant announced the closure via social media. An internet search indicates the business is closed permanently, and no one answered the restaurant’s phone when called at lunchtime over the past two days. Emails sent to an address listed on the restaurant’s Facebook page have gone unanswered.
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA
225batonrouge.com

Meet four photographers capturing the action at local concerts

After the pandemic’s almost three-year disruption of live music, it’s not just bands dusting off their equipment. Photographers are breaking out their wide lenses and running around busy venues, getting action-packed shots of our favorite local and national artists. In Baton Rouge, many of these music photographers happen...
BATON ROUGE, LA
theadvocate.com

Republic Finance sells Baton Rouge office for $12 million, plans to lease property back

Republic Finance, which recently announced plans to build a new headquarters in Texas, has sold its Baton Rouge office building for $12 million under a leaseback agreement. Louisiana Paradigm LLC, based in Vidalia, bought the building at 7031 Commerce Circle, said Randy Herring of Derbes Falgoust Commercial Real Estate. Herring and Mike Falgoust represented Louisiana Paradigm, while Mohr Partners of Dallas represented Republic Finance.
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

From house dances to the Grammys, this music has its roots in Louisiana

Lena Charles grew up in Opelousas hearing the rhythmic tunes of zydeco, a genre of music that became a big part of her life from a very young age. The unique mixture of rhythm and blues, soul, Cajun, and Creole music, born in the living rooms and back roads of St. Landry Parish has been around for more than half a century.
OPELOUSAS, LA
wbrz.com

Campus grocery store converts salad bar into beer cooler ahead of LSU-Southern game

BATON ROUGE - A grocery store at LSU has turned its salad bar into a massive beer cooler ahead of what will likely be the campus's biggest tailgate in years. Photos taken at the Matherne's along Nicholson Drive, located just across the street from Tiger Stadium, show the store was tossing the salads in favor of a huge beer display early Friday afternoon.
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB

BR Community Fridge reportedly stolen

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A community refrigerator in Baton Rouge was reportedly stolen. According to an Instagram post, the fridge was taken from its location near 1600 Government St. and S. 16th St. earlier this week. The post from @yeswecannibal stated, “The BR Community Fridge at YWC has been...
BATON ROUGE, LA
WAFB.com

Cajun Chicken Fricassée with Smoked Sausage and Black Eyed Peas

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - In early Cajun cooking it was common to see stew-type chicken dishes further flavored with sausage and garden vegetables. One great example is chicken macque choux or chicken smothered in corn. However, in this recipe, we are using black-eyed peas instead of corn, but it tastes just as great!
BATON ROUGE, LA
Gonzales Weekly Citizen

Hallmark Channel Christmas movie filming in Ascension Parish

"Family Christmas," the working title of a film slated for release to the Hallmark Channel, has kicked off the casting process for the movie set to be filmed in Ascension Parish. Evergreen Films, which is a family-owned and independent production company based in Covington, recently put out a casting call...
ASCENSION PARISH, LA

