NORTH UTICA – A small space in downtown Utica’s Bickerman Building will be home to a nano-brewery and taproom. Village of North Utica Trustees approved the special use permit from Dan Stash of Peru, to establish a one-barrel brewery, comparable to a brewpub in downtown Ottawa. The mini taproom will be located in the rear ground-floor unit of the Bickerman Building at 166 Mill Street. According to Stash, he plans to have a family-oriented tap room that will be compatible with all ages. Officials say it’s a unique use for unused space. Matt Cetwinski, owner of the Bickerman Building and friend of Stash says the brewery is projected to open by the summer of next year.

NORTH UTICA, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO