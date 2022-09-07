Read full article on original website
IEMA urges everyone to prepare for disaster
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Emergency Management Agency (IEMA), and local emergency managers, are encouraging Illinoisans to take time to prepare for potential emergencies at homes, at work, and in the community. National Preparedness Month is recognized each September to promote family and community disaster and emergency planning. Disasters don’t wait, and they can strike at anytime and anywhere.
IDNR to post Operation Disrupt signs at state parks to connect people in crisis to important resources
SPRINGFIELD – The Illinois Department of Natural Resources has joined the Operation Disrupt initiative aimed at preventing suicide by posting mental health crisis support information at Illinois State Parks. Signs displaying the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline phone number and website, both of which are available 24 hours a day, will be posted in at least 17 IDNR sites in remote locations around Illinois, including Starved Rock and Shabbona Lake state recreation area. Operation Disrupt is an initiative announced earlier this year to address the growing epidemic of teen and young adult suicides.
Lower level/garage of Bickerman Building soon to be nano-brewery
NORTH UTICA – A small space in downtown Utica’s Bickerman Building will be home to a nano-brewery and taproom. Village of North Utica Trustees approved the special use permit from Dan Stash of Peru, to establish a one-barrel brewery, comparable to a brewpub in downtown Ottawa. The mini taproom will be located in the rear ground-floor unit of the Bickerman Building at 166 Mill Street. According to Stash, he plans to have a family-oriented tap room that will be compatible with all ages. Officials say it’s a unique use for unused space. Matt Cetwinski, owner of the Bickerman Building and friend of Stash says the brewery is projected to open by the summer of next year.
