Information from Seattle Department of Transportation. With just over one week before reopening the bridge, we are focused on converting the bridge from an active construction site back to a ready-to-use roadway that tens of thousands of travelers will soon use each day. As part of this effort, we closed the last access points in the bridge deck this week by pouring concrete into recently assembled wooden forms. These access points allowed crews and equipment to get into the bridge’s girders with ease throughout repair work.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO