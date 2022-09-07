Read full article on original website
westsideseattle.com
Decision on school opening Monday to come this weekend
Parents and staff of Seattle Public Schools were notified on Friday that the decision whether or not to open school on Monday was delayed until some point this weekend. Decision for Monday Start of School will be Sent this Weekend. Dear SPS Families and Staff,. We do not yet have...
westsideseattle.com
Highline Public Schools kick off 2022 bond campaign
WHAT: Rally at 6:00pm, followed by tours of the new Highline HS. You're invited to help us kick off the campaign to pass Proposition 1 -- the Highline Schools Bond -- on the November 8 ballot. Come and meet Highline's new superintendent Dr. Ivan Duran and school board president Aaron Garcia, and learn why it is so important that we rebuild schools and ensure that our students are educated in safe, modern facilities.
westsideseattle.com
Burien's Arts-A-Glow lit up the business district
After a two year hiatus due to the pandemic Burien's Arts-A-Glow was reimagined for 2022. The festival of light for nearly a decade was previously held in Dottie Harper Park on 146th SW and 4th Ave SW but safety issues and business activation led the city and Discover Burien to expand the event to multiple locations around the community.
westsideseattle.com
King County issues Stage 2 Burn Ban effective immediately
King County Fire Marshal Chris Ricketts has issued a Stage 2 burn ban for unincorporated King County, prohibiting all outdoor recreational fires. Outdoor cooking and heating appliances are restricted to approved manufactured gas and charcoal units only. The Stage 2 burn ban goes into effect immediately for unincorporated King County,...
westsideseattle.com
Speed humps coming to Alki Ave SW this weekend
Information from Seattle Department of Transportation. Alki Beach is a popular destination for people to take in scenic views, shop, dine, and play. To help create a safer experience for all users, we are installing two speed humps and in-lane pedestrian crosswalk signs on the west end of Alki Ave SW. This is a location where many people cross the street to access the beach and nearby businesses. On the weekend of September 10 - 11, we’ll build the two speed humps and install in-lane crosswalk signs on Alki Ave SW.
westsideseattle.com
Art gets another helping hand: Desmond Hansen restores Chris Cornell painting
After someone with an apparent grudge defaced the mural painting of Chris Cornell on the south wall of Easy Street Record in the junction and one on the signal control box near 35th SW and Alaska Street SW, the public outcry filled social media. That outrage was matched by the...
westsideseattle.com
SDOT- High bridge repair: Closed the last bridge deck access points; preparing the corridor for reopening
Information from Seattle Department of Transportation. With just over one week before reopening the bridge, we are focused on converting the bridge from an active construction site back to a ready-to-use roadway that tens of thousands of travelers will soon use each day. As part of this effort, we closed the last access points in the bridge deck this week by pouring concrete into recently assembled wooden forms. These access points allowed crews and equipment to get into the bridge’s girders with ease throughout repair work.
westsideseattle.com
West Seattle Brewing Tapshack party on Alki goes out loud
The roar of a band playing Led Zeppelin music on Alki Beach was the right way to celebrate seven years of business for West Seattle Brewing's Tapshack. The business was forced to close since the site is being developed by the landlowner. A process that will take some time. West Seattle Brewing remains open at what they call the "Mothership" on Fauntleroy Way SW.
westsideseattle.com
Hit and run results in multiple cars damaged and injuries
A multiple vehicle hit and run happened around 8:15 near the intersection of California Ave SW and SW Admiral Way in West Seattle Friday night. At least four cars were damaged. A red sedan struck three vehicles resulting in injuries.The driver of the sedan fled the scene on foot running westbound on Admiral Way. The accident blocked traffic on Calfornia Ave.
