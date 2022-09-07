Read full article on original website
chestertownspy.org
“A Date with History” Lecture Series Presents: The Bay From Above, 75 Years of Change
Aerial Photographer Hunter H. Harris, using a dual projection system, will present a series of dramatic oblique aerial photographs showing changes in the local landscape over the past 75 years. These oblique aerial photographs chronicle, in a very unique way, the history of the area including the towns, the rivers and their watersheds. “Many of the changes that I discovered while creating this series were not what I expected! These aerials really show us how we have changed our landscape forever from an unusual viewpoint”.
WMDT.com
Beebe updates visitor policy at Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus
LEWES, Del. – Beebe Healthcare has announced updates to its visitation policy at the Margaret H. Rollins Lewes Campus. As of Monday, September 12th, inpatients may have well visitors throughout their stay. Pediatric patients may have two well parents or caregivers around the clock. Additionally, oncology patients may have one well support person accompany them for all appointments and treatments at the Tunnell Cancer Center and/or South Coastal Cancer Center.
chestertownspy.org
Spy Moment: Harriet Stands Resilient in Cambridge
On one of the most beautiful days the Eastern Shore has had in recent months, a crowd of close to one thousand gathered in front the Dorchester County Courthouse to celebrate a special moment in history. With American flags flying high among the audience, the striking statue of Harriet Tubman was dramatically unveiled as young and old welcomed this remarkable hero back to Cambridge.
Cape Gazette
Milton planners begin review of Granary master plan
The Milton Planning and Zoning Commission has begun its review of the master plan for the proposed 1,350-unit development known as the Granary at Draper Farm. At an Aug. 16 public hearing, Colby Cox, founder of developer Convergence Communities, laid out the details of the master plan, required by code because the Granary is a large-parcel development.
WMDT.com
Delaware Candidate Spotlight: Delaware 6th District Senate Primary
DELAWARE- With the retirement of Ernie Lopez Delaware’s 6th Senatorial seat is up for grabs with Democrats Russ Huxtable and Jack Bucchioni facing off for the seat. Bucchioni tells us he has a history of advocating for the district that includes Rehoboth, Lewes, and Dewey Beach and that issues of transit are among the top concerns that matter to voters. His solution is high-speed rail.
Wbaltv.com
Family of NyKayla Strawder honors teen in ceremony, addresses issues in her case
NyKayla Strawder's family and friends led a sage ceremony outside Baltimore City Hall Saturday to honor the teen and share issues they are dealing with after her death. The family of a 15-year-old allegedly shot and killed by a 9-year-old wants their voices to be heard. "Enough is enough. I...
chestertownspy.org
The Isaiah Fountain Case and Jim Crow’s Eastern Shore: A Chat with Author Joseph Koper
Accused of sexually assaulting a 13-year-old white girl in 1919, African American Isaiah Fountain’s appeals trial ended with a guilty verdict and his subsequent execution in Easton. The problem is, testimony by three white men—one by Easton’s Chief of Police—placed Fountain at a different place during the time of...
WBOC
The Beacon Of Hope Statue Has Been Unveiled
CAMBRIDGE, Md. - The Harriet Tubman Statue, 'The Beacon of Hope', was unveiled, today. People from several different counties and different states came to watch the drape be removed. The 13-foot-tall statue stands proud at the Cambridge circuit court house. Mixed emotions of laughter, smiles, and tears of joy were...
chestertownspy.org
Gunston Embarkation Welcomes New Students, Faculty and Trustees
The Gunston School commenced its 112th year on Thursday, September 8, with the annual Embarkation tradition, welcoming a total of 65 new students and five new employees to the community by boat. After exchanging a handshake with the Head of School, newcomers signed the school’s Honor Code, and made their way up the hill to greet fellow students and current staff and faculty. Parents and family members were invited to watch from the shoreline as students arrived. The event, originally scheduled for the first day of classes on September 6, was postponed due to adverse weather conditions.
chestertownspy.org
Khalid Kurtom, MD, Reappointed As Volunteer Faculty for the UMSOM
Khalid Kurtom, MD, FAANS, FACS, neurosurgeon with University of Maryland Shore Medical Group and Medical Director of System Operations at the University of Maryland Shore Medical Center at Easton, has been reappointed to the volunteer faculty of University of Maryland School of Medicine (UMSOM) and promoted to the rank of Adjunct Associate Professor.
WGMD Radio
Sussex County’s White Creek Next in Line for Dredging
An emergency dredge project at the Murderkill River in Kent County has been completed ahead of schedule. According to the Delaware Department of Natural Resources, its Shoreline and Waterway Management Section will take on another navigability restoration project on White Creek in Sussex County. The White Creek project is being put out for bids.
Cape Gazette
Land is cleared for new Sussex Family Court
The demolition of six buildings in downtown Georgetown to make way for the new Sussex County Family Court is complete. Construction is now ready to get underway at the corner of Market and Race streets. The $115 million, 107,800-square-foot facility will replace an outdated 30,000-square-foot Family Court built in 1988...
Woman Sues Hilton Hotel Chain Over `Nightmare' Downtown Stay
A visiting businesswoman from Maryland who says she spent extra to stay at a downtown LA Hilton hotel in 2021 hoping to be safer is suing the hotel chain, alleging her life was "drastically changed" by the overnight intrusion into the establishment by a woman who began screaming and setting fires.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE ACTIVITY – HUNTERS CROSSING APARTMENTS
(Newark, De 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is conducting an active criminal investigation in the unit block of Fairway Road within the Hunters Crossing Apartments. As a result of this incident, several subjects have been transported to a local hospital. At this time, information is limited. There is no threat to the safety of the public. The community can expect to see an increased police presence and several road closures. More information will be released as it becomes available.
Sisters missing for two-years could be in the Maryland, D.C. area
Two sisters missing for two years could be somewhere bordering the area of Maryland and Washington D.C.
WBOC
Centuries-old gravestones damaged in hit-and-run incident
MILTON, Del. -- White's Chapel Church Pastor Lee Parks and her family are still devastated after a hit-and-run crash destroyed some centuries-old gravestones in the White's Chapel cemetery. On the night of Aug. 22, shortly after 9 p.m., a Ford F-450 truck ran off the road and tore through the...
nccpdnews.com
New Castle County Police Announce Passing of Canines
(New Castle, Del. 19720) The New Castle County Division of Police is saddened to announce the passing of retired Canines (K-9s) Dayan and Max. Canine (K-9) Dayan was a Belgian Malinois from France. He was a dual-purpose K-9, certified in both patrol operations as well as narcotics detection. Over the span of his career, 2010 to 2015, he had over 73 criminal apprehensions and located a number of lost or missing juveniles and senior citizens. He has also assisted in seizing over $500,000 USC in suspected drug proceeds and hundreds of pounds of narcotics. K-9 Dayan worked with Retired K-9 Handler Joseph Rago.
firststateupdate.com
Man Arrested By Wilmington Police Gets Five Years In Federal Prison
David C. Weiss, U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware, announced that a Wilmington man was sentenced on September 7, 2022, to 5 years in federal prison for possessing a gun in furtherance of a drug trafficking crime. U.S. District Judge Richard G. Andrews pronounced the sentence. According to court...
foxbaltimore.com
WATCH: two ships collide while in the Inner Harbor during Fleet Week
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Two ships crashed while in the Inner Harbor during Baltimore's Fleet Week, on Sunday. According to eyewitness, Dick Froderman, the Danish ship Danmark was getting underway with the help of some tugs. The assistance pulled the ship back into the USS Minneapolis-St. Paul causing the crash.
phillyvoice.com
Delaware man arrested after driving vehicle into ocean
A Delaware man was arrested and charged with driving under the influence (DUI) and additional traffic violations after driving his vehicle into the ocean. The incident occurred at approximately 7:20 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 8, when Delaware Natural Resources Police State Park officers responded to Navy Beach at Cape Henlopen State Park in Sussex County, DE, following a report of a water rescue in progress.
