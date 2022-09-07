How the Gun Trafficking Problem in Texas Compares to Other States

Read full article on original website
The Cities With the Most Guns Traced to Crime in Every State
2020 was a record-breaking year for gun violence in the United States. Driven in part by a 35% year-over-year increase in gun homicide, 45,222 people were killed with a firearm in the U.S. the year, the most ever recorded. In addition, about 150,000 cases of aggravated assault and robbery that were carried out with a […]
Texas woman sentenced for role in drug distribution operation
CLARKSBURG, WV (LOOTPRESS) – Narkevia Lewis, of Houston, Texas, was sentenced today to 151 months of incarceration for her role in methamphetamine, crack cocaine, fentanyl, and heroin drug distribution operation, United States Attorney William Ihlenfeld announced. Lewis, age 24, pleaded guilty in November 2021 to one count of “Aiding...
Leaked Oath Keepers Data Reveals U.S. States With Most Members
Texas had the most members with more than 3,000 people in the Oath Keepers, a group that targets law enforcement and the military with its messaging.
This Is How Dangerous Law Enforcement Jobs Are in New Mexico
Tasked with protecting lives and property, police officers have one of the most dangerous jobs in the United States. Responding to emergencies, conducting traffic stops, patrolling high-crime areas, and arresting suspects are all part and parcel of the job – and each year, dozens of police officers are killed in the line of duty, feloniously […]
Las Vegas County Official Arrested in Murder of Investigative Reporter
Jeff German, a veteran journalist with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found dead around 10:30 a.m. outside his Las Vegas home Sept. 3 A Las Vegas county official is in custody in connection with the death of investigative reporter Jeff German. German, a veteran journalist with the Las Vegas Review-Journal, was found fatally stabbed around 10:30 a.m. outside his Las Vegas home Sept. 3. The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department confirmed to PEOPLE that investigators served search warrants Wednesday related to the homicide. The Review-Journal reported that the search warrant...
Texas rancher moves family to Louisiana after migrant incidents, says Biden has 'destabilized the border'
A Texas ranch owner said President Biden has completely "destabilized the border" and he does not think the situation will get any better until he leaves office. Double M Ranch owner Mike Hayes joined "Fox & Friends" Tuesday from El Indio, Texas to share what he has experienced as the border continues to see a surge of illegal crossings.
Mexico Arrested 167 Cartel Members at Once. It Did Not Go Well.
The Mexican army arrested 167 heavily armed members of a regional self-defense group “Pueblos Unidos” with ties to several Mexican drug cartels on Saturday, in one of the largest apprehensions in Mexico’s history. In addition to the arrests carried out in Michoacán, Mexican authorities seized more than...
Billboards warn Californians not to move to Texas with grim message: ‘The Texas miracle died in Uvalde’
Macabre billboards referencing the Uvalde school shooting have appeared in Californian cities warning residents against moving to Texas.“The Texas miracle died in Uvalde. Don’t move to Texas,” billboards in Los Angeles and San Francisco state.A hooded figure appears alongside the grim warning, with a crossed-out “Don’t mess with Texas” slogan.It’s not known who erected the billboards, which have stirred controversy that the deaths of 19 children and two teachers at Robb Elementary School in May was being used for political purposes. “This is an opportunistic use of a tragedy,” Travis County Republican Party chair Matt Mackowiak told Fox7.SFGate.com reports that the billboards have...
FBI INCREASES REWARD OFFERED FOR CENTRAL FLORIDA MAN WANTED ON CHARGES FROM THE U.S. CAPITOL BREACH
The Federal Bureau of Investigation Tampa Field Office and the Washington, D.C. Field Office has doubled the reward being offered for Jonathan Daniel Pollock, 23, of. Lakeland, Florida. A reward of up to $30,000 is available in exchange for information. leading to his arrest and conviction. Pollock is facing federal...
People
Texas Law Enforcement Officer Shot to Death While Picking up Food for Family, and His Killer is Still at Large
Authorities have confirmed the death of an off-duty deputy constable who was fatally shot on his drive home after picking up dinner for his family. According to a Facebook post by Harris County Precinct 3 Constable Sherman Eagleton, 37-year-old Deputy Omar Ursin was shot to death by an unknown assailant, in his car on an Atascocita, Tex., roadway — about 25 miles outside of Houston — Sunday evening.
Complex
Mexican Military Seize 1.5 Tons of Meth in Northern Border State
The Mexican military reportedly seized nearly 1.5 tons of methamphetamine headed toward the U.S. border. According to the Associated Press, the seizure took place at a checkpoint in the northern state of Sonora, which is bounded by New Mexico and Arizona. The country’s Defense Department said they conducted the search after receiving a tip about a truck transporting illegal substances to the border town of Tijuana.
Missing Child Found After Forty Years
In January 1981, a young couple was discovered murdered in a wooded area near Houston, Texas. The couple had no identification; after much investigation, they were classified as John and Jane Doe. Their identity was a mystery, so was the family that may be missing them.
POLITICO
Republicans are already casting doubt on the Justice Department's move to unseal portions of the search warrant that allowed for the Trump estate FBI search.
Others are continuing threats to investigate the Garland and the DOJ if Republicans retake the House. More Republicans are piling on accusations of the search being a "politically-motivated witch hunt." Take a look at the ad, posted online Thursday morning:. "The lie that the 2020 presidential election was stolen is...
Former NFL player charged with murder stabbed, strangled girlfriend and burned her body, court docs say
Authorities allege that former NFL player Kevin Ware Jr killed his girlfriend last year by stabbing and strangling her before burning her body, according to court records. Investigators claim that Ware dumped the body of Taylor Pomaski in a ditch in northern Harris County in Texas, which encompasses Houston. Ware was indicted in July on a murder charge as well as evidence tampering relating to his handling of Ms Pomaski’s remains, The Houston Chronicle reported. The indictment came after evidence was presented to a grand jury. The investigation concluded that Ware employed “a fourth, unknown way” to cause Ms...
Border Patrol arrests suspected illegal immigrants wearing ghillie suits to blend into desert
Three migrants attempting to sneak into the United States from Mexico took a page from a covert military handbook when they were found trying to blend in with the surrounding terrain to avoid detection Thursday. Border Patrol agents in the agency's El Paso Sector arrested the three migrants, who were...
15 Best Places in Texas for a Couple to Live Only on Social Security
The average monthly Social Security benefit is just about $1,620 -- double that for a couple. For couples who rely solely on Social Security funds for their support, their benefits won't be enough to...
A 4-year-old took a loaded gun to his South Texas school. Now his father faces charges, police say
A 4-year-old took a loaded handgun Wednesday to his South Texas elementary school, and his father has been arrested after the incident prompted a lockdown, officials said.
One Green Planet
Man Arrested in California For Throwing French Bulldog Puppy into Dumpster and Leaving Him For Dead
This French bulldog puppy was rescued from a dumpster in Vallejo, California, and a resident has been arrested on a felony animal cruelty charge. A resident of Vallejo was arrested after a French Bulldog pup was found barely alive in a gas station dumpster. According to the Solano County Sheriff’s Office, an employee called Animal Control to report that a customer had found a small dog in a garbage dumpster.
Sen. Blackburn warns migrants on Texas buses are 'threatening' drivers: 'We need to end this'
Sen. Marsha Blackburn, R-Tenn., is sounding the alarm on the ongoing border crisis, warning President Biden's policies are to blame amid a migrant influx. Blackburn joined "Fox & Friends" on Monday to discuss how the crisis at the southern border has spiraled out of control as Texas Gov. Greg Abbott continues to send busloads of illegal immigrants to cities nationwide.
Pallbearer at father’s funeral shot dead by plainclothes officers serving fugitive warrant arrest
The family of a man who was shot and killed by law enforcement after he helped carry his father’s coffin is demanding answers. Jason Arnie Owens, 37, was a pallbearer at his father’s funeral on 24 August, when he was shot dead in front of 40 mourners by two plainclothes officers outside a funeral home in West Virginia, the Associated Press reported.Family members claim the officers opened fire before Mr Owens realised what was happening. The officers arrived at the scene to enforce a fugitive warrant and called the victim’s name but did not give him a chance to...
