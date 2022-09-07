Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
capradio.org
‘I’m not certain my home still exists’: Mosquito Fire evacuees flee California Gold Rush towns
Dan Messing is closely watching the path of the Mosquito Fire. Messing and his neighbors in the small Gold Rush community of Todd Valley were forced to evacuate Thursday after the fire exploded in size. “For certain, my neighbors and myself, we are in jeopardy, in peril — our homes...
capradio.org
Mosquito Fire smoke impacts air quality, solar power generation
Since it began to burn, the Mosquito Fire has generated massive amounts of smoke and spurred the formation of pyrocumulous clouds. The fire, which now covers more than 29,500 acres, has spread into El Dorado County from Placer County, where it originated, bringing low-lying smoke with it. Sacramento County issued a smoke advisory on Thursday.
Comments / 0