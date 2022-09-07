ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Foresthill, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
capradio.org

Mosquito Fire smoke impacts air quality, solar power generation

Since it began to burn, the Mosquito Fire has generated massive amounts of smoke and spurred the formation of pyrocumulous clouds. The fire, which now covers more than 29,500 acres, has spread into El Dorado County from Placer County, where it originated, bringing low-lying smoke with it. Sacramento County issued a smoke advisory on Thursday.
PLACER COUNTY, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy