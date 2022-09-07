ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Bend County, TX

Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City

No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
Fort Bend County, TX
KLST/KSAN

Currently missing people from Texas

SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
baylorlariat.com

Students express thoughts on full-service Chick-fil-A

Since the newly-renovated Chick-fil-A in the Bill Daniel Student Center opened, students have expressed mixed opinions on its new full-service format. With the grab-and-go offering no longer existing, the Chick-fil-A now relies on guests placing orders through GrubHub tablets and the traditional cashier at a register arrangement. After placing an order, guests are given a yellow slip with their order number, which will appear on a TV monitor as the workers call it out.
mocomotive.com

Harris County deputy accidently shoots himself in Magnolia home, deputies say

MAGNOLIA, Texas (CW39) — A Harris County deputy has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound at his home in Montgomery County on Thursday night. Montgomery County deputies got the call at 7:15 p.m. and say the off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was working on his gun at his parent’s home in the Clear Creek Forest subdivision in Magnolia when the gun discharged.
mocomotive.com

Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands

THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
L'Observateur

Coast Guard medevacs man from jetty near Galveston, Texas

HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from the Galveston North Jetty near Galveston, Texas, Friday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 10:51 p.m. from a good Samaritan stating a 51-year-old man was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack on the jetty. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
houstononthecheap.com

Chinatown Houston – Fun things to do, restaurants, shopping, massage & more!

With Asians beings one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in Houston, it’s no secret that Houston’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with fun, affordable things to do. Originally located in East Downtown (EaDo), Chinatown has since shifted southwest and is now populated with Vietnamese, Indian, Pakistani, Chinese, Korean, and many more populations. To keep up with demand, businesses sprouted up all over Bellaire Blvd., leaving Houstonians with a diverse, exciting area to explore.
fsrmagazine.com

Walk-On's Comes to Baytown, Texas

Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is getting ready to bring gameday with a taste of Louisiana to Baytown. This fall, the award-winning restaurant will open its doors at 10528 I-10 Service Road in front of Showbiz Cinema. The new 8,500-square-foot Walk-On’s will mark the first in Baytown, third in the Houston area and 17th in Texas.
BAYTOWN, TX

