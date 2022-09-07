Read full article on original website
Related
Texas Is Home to the Most Dangerous Highway in the United States
It's no surprise to anyone who grew up in Texas that we have some of the worst drivers known to mankind. What's worse is that we also have the most dangerous highway in the United States: I-45 Houstonia Magazine reported in 2021 that I-45 was the most dangerous road in...
Nuclear Attack: 15 Worst Places You Can Be Include This Texas City
No one likes to think about it, but the threat has been around for a long time, and recent events have increased worldwide concerns of nuclear safety in Ukraine. To prepare for the unthinkable, 24/7 Wall St. ranked 15 different areas to determine the worst place to be during a nuclear attack on the United States. Killeen, Texas (home of Ft. Hood) didn't make the list, but another city in our state was ranked in the top ten.
5 Houston-area amusement parks you need to visit at least once
These theme parks are perfect for a day trip or overnight adventure.
Community concerned over pile of belongings left in dead neighbor's yard
Action 13 explains how a woman's passing created a nuisance-level pile outside of her Kingwood home, and how neighbors acted to get it cleared.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Currently missing people from Texas
SAN ANGELO, Texas — Texas EquuSearch Search and Recovery are committed to providing experienced, organized, and ethical volunteer search efforts for missing persons in the state of Texas. Here is a list of those on their website and Facebook currently missing from 2022. All photos of missing persons on this list can be found on the […]
How Houston's oldest crawfish restaurant pioneered Cajun food in the city
Ragin' Cajun evolved from a 1970s po'boy shop and seasonal parking lot crawfish boils.
'Things will never be the same' | Two big office-to-apartment conversions underway in downtown Houston
HOUSTON, Texas — The tip top of the 1927 Niels Esperson building is its most characteristic feature and is visible from various vantage points amid newer neighbors. “I’ve loved this building since the day I first saw it,” said Gensler principal architect Dean Strombom. He's now helping...
baylorlariat.com
Students express thoughts on full-service Chick-fil-A
Since the newly-renovated Chick-fil-A in the Bill Daniel Student Center opened, students have expressed mixed opinions on its new full-service format. With the grab-and-go offering no longer existing, the Chick-fil-A now relies on guests placing orders through GrubHub tablets and the traditional cashier at a register arrangement. After placing an order, guests are given a yellow slip with their order number, which will appear on a TV monitor as the workers call it out.
RELATED PEOPLE
Click2Houston.com
FOUND: UT student, Houston native reported missing was listed as Jane Doe at children’s hospital, nurse says
AUSTIN, Texas – A Houston family says their loved one who was reported missing has been located after a nurse said that she had been listed as a Jane Doe at a children’s hospital a few days ago. According to family members, Aliayae Haynes was last seen in...
Click2Houston.com
Residents in west Houston fed up with loud siren they say rings throughout the night
HOUSTON – One west Houston resident says an extremely loud, piercing noise coming from a nearby plaza has been keeping her and other people who live in the area up at night. “It’s very loud, piercing,” the woman, who asked not to be identified, said. She added...
Eat of the Week: Smoked oxtails served only on Thursdays
Ray's BBQ Shack on Old Spanish Trail serves this barbecue special once a week.
New Buc-ee's car wash 'tunnel' in Baytown may scrub Katy facility as world's longest
It is unclear how long the Baytown car wash will be, but its competitor's location has the longest car wash tunnel spanning 255 feet, the largest in the world.
IN THIS ARTICLE
mocomotive.com
Harris County deputy accidently shoots himself in Magnolia home, deputies say
MAGNOLIA, Texas (CW39) — A Harris County deputy has been hospitalized with a gunshot wound at his home in Montgomery County on Thursday night. Montgomery County deputies got the call at 7:15 p.m. and say the off-duty deputy with the Harris County Sheriff’s Office was working on his gun at his parent’s home in the Clear Creek Forest subdivision in Magnolia when the gun discharged.
cw39.com
Coyote spotted in Fort Bend County, here’s how to confront them
FORT BEND COUNTY, Texas (CW39) — Residents in Fort Bend County are being asked to be aware of some unwelcomed visitors to their yards. According to a video shared by Fort Bend County Precinct 1 Constable Chad Norvell, a coyote invades someone’s backyard in Pecan Grove. Norvell said...
mocomotive.com
Six celebrities you didn’t know hailed from The Woodlands
THE WOODLANDS, TX – Among the suburbs of Houston, one of Texas’ treasures resides as none other than The Woodlands Township. Home to a population of nearly 120,000 and rising, The Woodlands is best known for its nature, park trails, hospitality, and much more. Ranging from lively dining out and concerts at the Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion, it’s also considered one of the most desirable places to live in the United States.
L'Observateur
Coast Guard medevacs man from jetty near Galveston, Texas
HOUSTON — The Coast Guard medevaced a man from the Galveston North Jetty near Galveston, Texas, Friday. Coast Guard Sector Houston-Galveston watchstanders received a medevac request at 10:51 p.m. from a good Samaritan stating a 51-year-old man was experiencing symptoms of a heart attack on the jetty. Watchstanders consulted with the duty flight surgeon, who recommended a medevac.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
The unsolved murders that led to the creation of Texas EquuSearch
A father mourning the loss of his daughter who had been one of the victims of The Killing Fields Case vowed to help families with missing loved ones through the creation of Texas EquuSearch, a Texas-based non-profit that searches for missing people.
houstononthecheap.com
Chinatown Houston – Fun things to do, restaurants, shopping, massage & more!
With Asians beings one of the fastest growing ethnic groups in Houston, it’s no secret that Houston’s Chinatown is bursting at the seams with fun, affordable things to do. Originally located in East Downtown (EaDo), Chinatown has since shifted southwest and is now populated with Vietnamese, Indian, Pakistani, Chinese, Korean, and many more populations. To keep up with demand, businesses sprouted up all over Bellaire Blvd., leaving Houstonians with a diverse, exciting area to explore.
fsrmagazine.com
Walk-On's Comes to Baytown, Texas
Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux is getting ready to bring gameday with a taste of Louisiana to Baytown. This fall, the award-winning restaurant will open its doors at 10528 I-10 Service Road in front of Showbiz Cinema. The new 8,500-square-foot Walk-On’s will mark the first in Baytown, third in the Houston area and 17th in Texas.
Comments / 0