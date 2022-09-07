Read full article on original website
US changes names of nearly 650 places with racist Native American women term
Since the 1930s, Big Butte and Little Butte have been known as Squaw Butte. The U.S. Department of the Interior plans to remove the name, considered a racial slur by Native Americans, with a non-offensive name. The view is looking north from Freezeout Hill south of Emmett, Idaho. (John Sowell/Idaho Statesman/Tribune News Service via Getty Images)
4 Best Arizona Cities To Retire on $2,500 a Month
With warm weather and relatively affordable living costs, Arizona has long been a popular destination for retirees. While the average monthly costs of the necessities (rent, groceries, healthcare and utilities) total $2,626 across the U.S., there are several cities in Arizona where you can live on even less. Discover: 7...
California city sets record for the most days over 100°F — and summer isn't over yet
One day after setting its all-time high temperature record with Tuesday’s blistering 116° Fahrenheit reading, Sacramento, Calif., bested another hot weather mark, recording its 42nd day in a single year of temperatures over 100°F. Set in 1998, the prior record for the most days in a calendar...
‘Frosty fall’ and October snow: Here’s what the Farmers’ Almanac says to expect in Idaho
On Sept. 22, the sun will align perfectly with the equator, giving the northern and southern hemispheres an equal amount of sunlight and signaling the Autumnal Equinox, which signals the astronomical start of fall. After a scorching summer that saw Boise record its hottest-ever August and second-hottest-ever meteorological summer, cooler...
Truck driver killed woman who vanished on trip in 1988, Georgia cops say
A woman vanished on a road trip in 1988 — and now a truck driver is accused of killing her, Georgia officials said. More than 30 years after the missing woman’s body was found, DNA testing led officials to name Henry Fredrick Wise as a suspect in her death, the Georgia Bureau of Investigation (GBI) wrote Sept. 6 in a news release.
Rain on the way to SLO County, while SoCal is about to get ‘drenched.’ Here’s what to know
San Luis Obispo County is about to see a dramatic change in the weather as days of record heat give way to some unusual September rain generated by Tropical Storm Kay. Meteorologist John Lindsey said the county and much of Southern California can expect varying amounts of rain as the storm system moves north.
An off-duty California sheriff's deputy surrendered after he fatally shot a married couple, authorities say
ALAMEDA, Calif. — A sheriff’s deputy was taken into custody Wednesday after he fatally shot a married couple, authorities said, prompting a manhunt across suburban Northern California and a nearly hourlong phone conversation that ended with his surrender, officials said. Devin Williams Jr., 24, is accused of shooting...
CHP IDs driver suspected in hit-and-run crash that badly hurt small child in West Modesto
The California Highway Patrol has identified the driver suspected in a hit-and-run crash early last month that badly injured a small child in west Modesto. Authorities are looking for Jesus Soto Naranjo. He is believed to have been behind the wheel of a white Dodge Nitro SUV that struck at high speed a 4-year-old boy who was standing near his caregiver while getting a treat from an ice cream truck the night of Aug. 6.
