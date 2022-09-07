ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cincinnati, OH

KSDK

5 On Your Sideline: Kirkwood vs. Eureka

The 5 On Your Sideline Game of the Week featured a big-time rematch between Kirkwood and Eureka. The Wildcats would barely claim victory over the Pioneers, 31-30.
EUREKA, MO
sharkscene.com

Unexpected Champions: The Equestrian Team

The St. Louis equestrian team competed Aug 27-28, at the Mount. Pleasant fairgrounds. This competition went very well for both girls. Despite the rainy weather conditions, both Bethany Bowerman and Rebekah Ross gained points for their team’s overall scores. This helped to move them up in rankings for the division. Currently, they are in 17th place with 20 more points than Monatabella Bowerman said, “We overcame this obstacle as a team and pulled ahead of Montabella.”
SAINT LOUIS, MO
flovalleynews.com

Golf Pros at Every Turn at Norwood Hills Country Club

‘Hello, again, everybody,’ to borrow a greeting by the late great baseball announcer of the Cardinals, Cubs and White Sox, Harry Caray. But let’s talk golf. I went to Norwood Hills Country Club on Wednesday to pick up my media credential and get the lay of the land for The Ascension Charity Classic presented by Emerson.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
Illinois Business Journal

SIUE revitalizes former Lindenwood Belleville campus into new Justice, Workforce Development Hub

Southern Illinois University Edwardsville is addressing a critical shortage of forensic scientists, advancing criminal justice research, and supporting reform through the launch of the new Southwestern Illinois Justice and Workforce Development Campus at the vacated Lindenwood-Belleville campus, in partnership with the City of Belleville, Illinois State Police, Southwestern Illinois College (SWIC), and other collaborators.
BELLEVILLE, IL
townandtourist.com

15 BEST Black-Owned Restaurants In St. Louis, MO (Seafood, Soul Food, & More)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. Are you looking for a good place to eat in St. Louis, MO? This city is home to several black-owned restaurants where you can find delicious food and friendly hospitality. If you want to support a local business, you might be wondering what the best black-owned restaurants in St. Louis are.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
krcu.org

“Dependin' on Somebody Else is Poor Business” - Robert Bryant’s Life in Freedom

One of the initiatives of the Federal Writers’ Project portion of the Works Progress Administration in 1936 to 1939 was the Slave Narrative Project. This effort sent mostly white writers to interview over 2300 surviving African Americans formerly enslaved. Despite potential issues with the information, the narratives provide a glimpse into the experiences of formerly enslaved people during and after emancipation. One example is Robert Bryant of Herculaneum, Missouri.
HERCULANEUM, MO
5 On Your Side

Today in St. Louis' top 5 favorite weekend events

ST. LOUIS — There is so much to do and see this weekend in the St. Louis area – from East St. Louis, to Clayton, to Ferguson. Here are a few of our top picks. Music at the Intersection Festival: This music festival will take place in the Grand Center Arts District in Midtown. The event features four stages with a full lineup of blues, jazz, hip hop and rock artists. Some of the big names include Murphy Lee and Kyjuan of the St. Lunatics, The Urge, John Scofield, and Erykah Badu.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX 2

Frozen Imo’s Pizza coming to area grocery stores

ST. LOUIS – Starting next month, Imo’s Pizza will be available in the frozen aisle of grocery stores. The frozen pizzas will be available for purchase by October 3 at St. Louis area retailers including Schnucks, Dierbergs, Straub’s, and Walmart. The frozen pizzas will also be available in other cities in the Show-Me State along […]
SAINT LOUIS, MO
FOX2Now

Frontier Airlines to launch nonstop service from St. Louis to Tampa

ST. LOUIS – Frontier Airlines, known for providing flights below average costs, will soon expand on its nonstop service in St. Louis. Seasonal flights are expected to begin from St. Louis Lambert Airport to Tampa International Airport in November. Frontier Airlines is preparing for its seventh nonstop destination from the St. Louis region, which also includes service to Cancun, Orlando and Punta Cana.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
madisoncountyjournal.com

Madison men set alligator record

Two Madison alligator hunters set a new state record for the longest female alligator on Aug. 28. Jim and Richie Denson caught the alligator that measured 10 feet two inches long on the Pearl River about five miles north of the Ross Barnett Reservoir. That record ties a previous world...
MADISON, IL
sharkscene.com

St. Louis High School welcomes many new staff members

St. Louis high school greeted new educational staff members Aug. 29, due to staff shortages. In the midst of all the chaos of confused freshmen and groaning seniors roaming the halls, new faces have been noticed throughout the school. As for the 2022-2023 school year, five new staff members have joined the Shark family. The teachers the school was in need of consisted of two science teachers, a physical education teacher, and a economics/civics teacher, and a resource teacher.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
St. Louis American

Megan Green brings chance to keep city moving forward

As we prepare to vote for the alderperson who will fill the vacated aldermanic presidency in the city of St. Louis, we want to note that long existent fissures in the country have helped create a divide in national politics that is growing. This troubling divisiveness plagues the city and its future because St. Louis finds itself beholden in critical ways to a rural-dominated Missouri state government that has gained and maintained power with its alignment with politics based mostly on the social and cultural aspects of personal identity. This urban-rural divide has been an inhibiting factor to more vibrant growth and development in this state and its urban regions compared to some of its peer states.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
feastmagazine.com

Felix’s Pizza Pub offers the biggest slice of pizza in STL

Felix’s Pizza Pub has been a mainstay in Dogtown for nearly 20 years. What is it that keeps people coming back? Well, it could be its enormous single slices – which are a quarter of an 18-inch pie – that it claims are the biggest slice in St. Louis. “People are pretty impressed when they get it on their plates,” co-owner Steven VanderKolb says.
SAINT LOUIS, MO

