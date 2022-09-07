Read full article on original website
beefmagazine.com
USDA announces additional $21.9m for meat and poultry supply chains
The U.S. Department of Agriculture’s (USDA) Agricultural Marketing Service (AMS) today announced an additional $21.9 million of funding is being awarded to 111 grant projects through the Meat and Poultry Inspection Readiness Grant Program (MPIRG), bringing total funding to $54.6 million. This year’s awards will fund projects in 37 states and will help strengthen and develop new market opportunities for meat and poultry processors throughout the United States.
iowaagribusinessradionetwork.com
Pivot Bio introduces on-seed nitrogen application
Pivot Bio is currently in the process of introducing a new way to apply consistent nitrogen and that is directly to the seed itself. Keith O’Bryan, director of product development and seed treatments, at Pivot Bio says that his team helped to devise a new method for applying consistent nitrogen to crops by applying that nitrogen on-seed.
TechCrunch
Klim harvests $6.6M seed to get more farmers growing greener
Its digital platform, launched in an early pilot phase in May last year, now has around 1,700 farmers signed up to get support to make a quicker switch away from conventional farming methods that are associated with denuded soils and broader environmental harms — not least climate change itself, with global food production responsible for a quarter of climate-heating greenhouse gas emissions, more than 80% of which comes from agriculture.
CNBC
Amazon acquires warehouse machinery and robotics maker Cloostermans
Amazon said Friday it's acquiring Cloostermans, a company that builds warehouse machinery and robotics. Cloostermans employees will join Amazon Robotics, Amazon's division focused on automating aspects of its warehouse operations. Amazon has acquired Cloostermans, a Belgian company that makes technology used in warehouses, the company announced Friday. Terms of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
solarpowerworldonline.com
Best practices for handling, unpacking and storing large-format solar modules
One of the biggest trends in solar modules is the arrival of large-format modules. The benefits of these mega modules have been widely reported, such as higher power ratings, reduced amount of balance of system (BOS) and electrical BOS components, lower installation costs and greater reliability. The combination of decreased capital expenditures, lower levelized cost of electricity and higher net-present value has excited utility-scale developers, EPCs and asset owners. But even with these benefits, big modules present some challenges.
TechCrunch
Cultivated Biosciences wants to make plant-based dairy ‘feel’ more like the real McCoy
But any company looking to develop successful plant-based food alternatives often faces challenges when trying to replicate certain goods traditionally made from animal-based ingredients. Dairy, in particular, has its problems, as recreating the “creaminess” without using real cream isn’t easy — and existing dairy-free solutions such as coconut oil or palm oil aren’t all that sustainable from an environmental standpoint.
wasteadvantagemag.com
Dow and Mura Technology Announce Largest Commitment of its Kind to Scale Advanced Recycling of Plastics
Dow and Mura Technology announce the next step in their partnership to help solve the global plastic waste issue with the intention to construct multiple world-scale 120 kilotons (KT) advanced recycling facilities in the U.S. and Europe – collectively adding as much as 600 KT of annual capacity. Dow will play an important role in the partnership as a key off-taker of the circular feed that Mura produces. This circular feed, derived from plastic waste currently destined for landfill or incineration, reduces reliance on fossil-based feedstocks and will enable Dow to produce a recycled plastic feedstock for the development of new, virgin-grade plastics which are in high demand from global brands. By working together, Dow and Mura will ensure plastic has a viable way to be re-circulated into global supply chains, helping to advance a circular economy for plastics and increase the value of plastic waste.
ClearOne Highlights Aura Professional Work from Home AV and Collaboration Solutions at CEDIA 2022
SALT LAKE CITY--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Demonstrating its ongoing commitment to the residential market, ClearOne (NASDAQ: CLRO) today announced its return to CEDIA 2022 to showcase its award-winning line of Aura professional grade work-from-home audio and video collaboration solutions at Booth #8039. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005043/en/ The Versa Mediabar combines the elegance and simplicity of a soundbar with the power of ClearOne’s intelligent audio capture and 4K camera technologies. (Photo: Business Wire)
thefastmode.com
Skyworks Unveils New Portfolio of Network Synchronization Solutions for 5G
Skyworks Solutions announced the launch of its new portfolio of network synchronization solutions, which includes the Si551x and Si540x families of NetSync™ clock integrated circuit devices and Skyworks’ AccuTime™ IEEE 1588 software. Each product family is engineered to meet the requirements of mobile operators and equipment vendors...
natureworldnews.com
Electricity Plus Humidity Makes Green Hydrogen, Scientists Introduce New Discovery
Scientists have discovered a way to create hydrogen, or more precisely, green hydrogen, using only electricity and humidity. The paper claims that this "green hydrogen" is created by electrolyzing air humidity rather than conventional liquid water, which could make it possible to supply hydrogen fuel in dry and remote regions with little negative environmental impact, especially if renewable energy is used.
csengineermag.com
Sulzer acquires stake in CELLiCON to scale up groundbreaking technology for renewable biopolymer
Sulzer has partnered with CELLiCON to scale up its groundbreaking manufacturing technology for nano structured cellulose – a highly sustainable, plant-based alternative to conventional polymers. The technology slashes the traditionally high costs and footprint associated with nanocellulose, allowing it to be scaled and used as a building block for a wide variety of everyday products, from textiles to glues. The partnership is part of Sulzer’s strategy to continue its grow path in renewables and enable its customers’ sustainable manufacturing practices. Sulzer has acquired a minority stake in CELLiCON with an option to increase its holding in future.
Velo3D Qualifies M300 Tool Steel for Use in Its Sapphire Family of Printers
CAMPBELL, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Velo3D, Inc. ( NYSE: VLD ), a leading metal additive manufacturing technology company for mission-critical parts, today announced that M300 tool steel, an ultra-low carbon alloy that delivers very high strength and hardness, is qualified for use in Sapphire printers. Velo3D has already seen extensive interest in the alloy from automotive manufacturers for use in high-pressure die cast inserts, injection molding, and other types of tooling. The first M300 parts printed on a Sapphire printer will be shown at IMTS 2022 in Chicago on Sept. 12-17 in booth #433031. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005184/en/ Engineer evaluating an M300 tool steel print of conformal cooled tooling and high pressure die casting inserts. These types of inserts are widely used to manufacture parts for the automotive industry. (Photo: Business Wire)
Newly developed 'microlattices' are lighter and 100 times stronger than regular polymers
The 3D printing industry has been trying to make lightweight materials more durable and ductile for a long time. Regarding this, a move came from the University of Hong Kong, also known as CityU. Researchers have discovered a low-cost, direct method to turn commonly used 3D printable polymers into lightweight,...
Sierra Space and the United States Department of Defense Transportation Command to Develop Revolutionary High-Mach Systems for Terrestrial Point-to-Point Delivery
LOUISVILLE, Colo.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- Sierra Space, a leading commercial space company at the forefront of creating and building the future of space transportation and infrastructure for low-Earth orbit (LEO) commercialization, announced today the signing of a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Defense’s Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). The two organizations will work together to develop solutions using Sierra Space’s Dream Chaser ® spaceplanes, Shooting Star™ cargo modules, and on-orbit infrastructure that provides unique capabilities for precise, cost-effective and timely global delivery of Department of Defense logistics and personnel. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005180/en/ Sierra Space has signed a Cooperative Research & Development Agreement (CRADA) with the United States Department of Defense Transportation Command (USTRANSCOM). (Graphic: Business Wire)
FREYR Battery Selects NTE Process as Equipment Supplier
NEW YORK, OSLO, Norway & LUXEMBOURG--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 8, 2022-- FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) (“FREYR”), a developer of clean, next-generation battery cell production capacity, has awarded an agreement to Italy-based NTE Process to supply a complete and integrated drying and powder handling system for FREYR’s planned battery cell Gigafactory in Norway, known as Giga Arctic. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220908005598/en/ Signing ceremony, NTE and FREYR Battery at Lysaker office, Oslo, Norway. (Photo: Business Wire)
Intel holds groundbreaking ceremony for new Ohio-based semiconductor complex
Why it matters: United States President Joe Biden and Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger were on hand for Friday's much anticipated groundbreaking ceremony in New Albany, Ohio. The event marked the kickoff of Intel's state-of-the-art semiconductor facilities project following the recently enacted Creating Helpful Incentives to Produce Semiconductors (CHIPS) and Science Act. The 1,000-acre site has enough real estate to support up to eight fabrication plants.
todaysemobility.com
Renesas' Si IGBTs for electric vehicle inverters
Renesas Electronics Corporation, a supplier of advanced semiconductor solutions, developed a new generation of Si-IGBTs (Silicon Insulated Gate Bipolar Transistors) offered in a small footprint while providing low power losses. Aimed at next generation electric vehicle (EVs) inverters, AE5-generation IGBTs will be mass produced starting in the first half of 2023 on Renesas’ 200- and 300-mm wafer lines at the company’s factory in Naka, Japan. Additionally, Renesas will ramp up production starting in the first half of 2024 at its new power semiconductor 300-mm wafer fab in Kofu, Japan to meet the growing demand for power semiconductor products.
Phys.org
Weedy rice has become herbicide resistant through rapid evolution
In a paper published in the journal Communications Biology, scientists from Washington University in St. Louis and the University of Arkansas report that a crop pest called weedy rice has become widely herbicide resistant in regions where herbicide-resistant rice is planted. The study highlights challenges facing U.S. rice farmers when they battle a weedy enemy that is closely related to a desirable crop plant.
UK innovator Cullen Unveils Fully Recyclable Fibre Bottle in Fight Against Single-Use Plastic Packaging
GLASGOW, United Kingdom--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Sep 7, 2022-- Rapidly expanding to accommodate demand from multinational food chains, major supermarkets and Britain’s NHS, UK-based innovator Cullen Packaging has unveiled a next generation, sustainable alternative to plastic bottles and pouches. Called simply ‘The Fibre Bottle’ it is designed for dry goods and enables brands producing goods such as vitamins, supplements, dry foods, homecare and horticultural products to remove 270m single-use plastic bottles or pouches from shelves per year. This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220907005642/en/ The Fibre Bottle from Cullen Packaging will remove 270m plastic bottles from shelves per year (Photo: Business Wire)
foodsafetynews.com
FAO completes food safety project in Lebanon despite logistical issues
An FAO project has helped create a platform to improve food safety in Lebanon but there remain issues to address. The Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations (FAO) supported the Ministry of Agriculture to strengthen its role in food safety in the country. Food safety in Lebanon represents...
