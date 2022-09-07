The holiday weekend ended with gun violence and murder in Prince George’s County and D.C. In all, 10 people were shot and four lives were lost in Prince George’s over the three-day holiday weekend marking the deadliest month in the county in over three decades. The rippling effect of gun violence occurred all over the U.S. In Chicago, 55 people were reportedly shot, 11 fatally, while 10 people were killed and 23 injured in shooting incidents in Philadelphia. Mass shootings, where four or more people were shot and killed, occurred in Norfolk, Va., Charleston, S.C., Birmingham, Ala., and, the deadliest, in St. Paul, Minn.

PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD ・ 3 DAYS AGO