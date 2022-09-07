Read full article on original website
Prince George’s County’s curfew could face enforcement challenges
PRINCE GEORGE’S COUNTY, Md. (DC News Now) — At 11:59 p.m. Friday, Prince George’s County was to begin strict enforcement of a curfew for everyone 16 and younger. The hours for the curfew are 11:59 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday. Those hours repeat Saturday night into Sunday. All other nights of the week, the […]
WJLA
Majority of Prince George's Co. students are not meeting academic expectations, data shows
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — For weeks, Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson has been promising student performance for the last school year. When 7News reported a leaked score of 0% of 8th graders meeting expectations for math, she called that number premature. But the number that nearly mirrors the data 7News has, we've learned Goldson will share with the school board Thursday night.
Prince George’s curfew puts branches of government at odds
Prince George’s County Angela Alsobrooks (D) held a press conference on Labor Day to announce a controversial decision to step up enforcement of a... The post Prince George’s curfew puts branches of government at odds appeared first on Maryland Matters.
Grieving mother applauds transfer of juvenile judge in Prince George's Co.
UPPER MARLBORO, Md. — There’s been a shake-up at the Prince George’s County Courthouse in the wake of bitter complaints that the judge in charge of the juvenile court has been too easy on dangerous teen offenders. A new judge has been put in charge of the...
Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t?
The list of events reveals a lot about the circles Moore travels in and the powerbrokers who are trying to gain influence with him. The post Who’s hosting a fundraiser for Wes Moore this month? Who isn’t? appeared first on Maryland Matters.
NBC Washington
Prince George's Curfew Could Save Kids' Lives: Community Activist
As Prince George's County prepares to enforce a teen curfew in response to the county's deadliest month on record, a community activist who works with teens says a curfew is what kids need right now. “They think it's part of life, their neighborhoods and how they grew up, and I...
High School Student Dies At Maryland Hospital After 'Medical Emergency, Officials Say
A Baltimore County high school student died after experiencing a "medical emergency," officials said. An 11th-grade student at Randallstown High School was taken to the hospital for treatment of an undisclosed medical issue where he was later pronounced dead, Principal Michael Jones said in a letter to the community. The...
washingtoninformer.com
EDITORIAL: Curfew Intends to Hold Parents Accountable for Their Child’s Safety
The holiday weekend ended with gun violence and murder in Prince George’s County and D.C. In all, 10 people were shot and four lives were lost in Prince George’s over the three-day holiday weekend marking the deadliest month in the county in over three decades. The rippling effect of gun violence occurred all over the U.S. In Chicago, 55 people were reportedly shot, 11 fatally, while 10 people were killed and 23 injured in shooting incidents in Philadelphia. Mass shootings, where four or more people were shot and killed, occurred in Norfolk, Va., Charleston, S.C., Birmingham, Ala., and, the deadliest, in St. Paul, Minn.
WTOP
Former Newseum almost ready for Johns Hopkins graduate students
Johns Hopkins University is completing renovations to the former Newseum, in D.C., which will be home to four Carey Business School graduate programs. Students looking to complete their degree as early as spring 2024 can now apply for the master’s degree programs, with a target date of August 2023 for the first on-site classes.
fox5dc.com
Howard University set to return to in-person homecoming celebration
WASHINGTON - Howard University is rallying students, and alumni ahead of its 2022 homecoming celebration. This year, the Washington D.C.-based HBCU dubbed the week-long event "The Meccaverse." The university said that the theme honors the many generations who have contributed to the creation of the "special universe" called Howard University.
mymcmedia.org
Tenants Rally Demanding Rent Stabilization
Montgomery County tenants rallied outside the council building Friday demanding the approval of a bill that would temporarily prevent unreasonable rent increases. While a previous rent stabilization expired on May 15, Expedited Bill 22-22 would limit rent increases to 4.4% for another six months. On July 26, the last full...
wnav.com
Anne Arundel County Fari
Join Capital Gold WNAV's Dan O'Neil at the Anne Arundel County Fair on Saturday, September 17th from 10am until 7pm. Listen starting Monday, September 12th to win a family four pack of tickets to the Anne Arundel County Fair!
Twenty-one graduate from Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA)
Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans is proud to announce four new deputies will join the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office after their graduation from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 50. The deputies were among a total of 21 candidates – ten with Charles County and seven with St. […]
Anne Arundel Co. parents forced to leave work due to bus driver shortage
AACPS school continues to face issues with school buses in the area. Officials says they increased driver's salary and invested into recruitment projects, but families wonder how long they'll a bind.
severnaparkvoice.com
Arnold Resident Returns To A Hospital That Feels Like Home
Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is the place where Christine Frost gave birth to two children. It’s the place where she worked, twice, and advanced her career. So, it was exciting news in August when LHAAMC announced to the community that Frost would be its new chief nursing officer.
fox5dc.com
13-year-old arrested for shooting at group of middle school kids in Prince George's County
GREENBELT, Md. - A 13-year-old boy faces charges after police said he opened fire on a group of middle school children in Greenbelt, Maryland. According to the Greenbelt Police Department, the incident happened around 4:20 p.m. on Wednesday in the area of Springhill Lane and Springhill Drive, not far from Greenbelt Middle School.
Mother sues DC charter school for $50 million after son struck by car while leaving
The mother of a child who died as a result of getting hit by a car just outside his Washington, D.C., school is suing the school for $50 million.
‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community
Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
Call for D.C. Youth Curfew Enforcement Grows
As Prince George’s County renews its enforcement of a juvenile curfew due to increased criminal activity among young people this weekend, some D.C. residents say the same should be done in the city. The post Call for D.C. Youth Curfew Enforcement Grows appeared first on The Washington Informer.
Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home
ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
