ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Prince George's County, MD

Comments / 0

Related
WJLA

Majority of Prince George's Co. students are not meeting academic expectations, data shows

UPPER MARLBORO, Md. (7News) — For weeks, Prince George’s County Public Schools CEO Monica Goldson has been promising student performance for the last school year. When 7News reported a leaked score of 0% of 8th graders meeting expectations for math, she called that number premature. But the number that nearly mirrors the data 7News has, we've learned Goldson will share with the school board Thursday night.
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Prince George's County, MD
Local
Maryland Health
Local
Maryland Government
Prince George's County, MD
Government
Prince George's County, MD
Health
Local
Maryland Education
Prince George's County, MD
Education
washingtoninformer.com

EDITORIAL: Curfew Intends to Hold Parents Accountable for Their Child’s Safety

The holiday weekend ended with gun violence and murder in Prince George’s County and D.C. In all, 10 people were shot and four lives were lost in Prince George’s over the three-day holiday weekend marking the deadliest month in the county in over three decades. The rippling effect of gun violence occurred all over the U.S. In Chicago, 55 people were reportedly shot, 11 fatally, while 10 people were killed and 23 injured in shooting incidents in Philadelphia. Mass shootings, where four or more people were shot and killed, occurred in Norfolk, Va., Charleston, S.C., Birmingham, Ala., and, the deadliest, in St. Paul, Minn.
PRINCE GEORGE'S COUNTY, MD
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Infrastructure#Board Of Education#Erosion#College#K12#Pgcps
WTOP

Former Newseum almost ready for Johns Hopkins graduate students

Johns Hopkins University is completing renovations to the former Newseum, in D.C., which will be home to four Carey Business School graduate programs. Students looking to complete their degree as early as spring 2024 can now apply for the master’s degree programs, with a target date of August 2023 for the first on-site classes.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Howard University set to return to in-person homecoming celebration

WASHINGTON - Howard University is rallying students, and alumni ahead of its 2022 homecoming celebration. This year, the Washington D.C.-based HBCU dubbed the week-long event "The Meccaverse." The university said that the theme honors the many generations who have contributed to the creation of the "special universe" called Howard University.
WASHINGTON, DC
mymcmedia.org

Tenants Rally Demanding Rent Stabilization

Montgomery County tenants rallied outside the council building Friday demanding the approval of a bill that would temporarily prevent unreasonable rent increases. While a previous rent stabilization expired on May 15, Expedited Bill 22-22 would limit rent increases to 4.4% for another six months. On July 26, the last full...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
wnav.com

Anne Arundel County Fari

Join Capital Gold WNAV's Dan O'Neil at the Anne Arundel County Fair on Saturday, September 17th from 10am until 7pm. Listen starting Monday, September 12th to win a family four pack of tickets to the Anne Arundel County Fair!
ANNE ARUNDEL COUNTY, MD
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Royals
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

Twenty-one graduate from Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA)

Calvert County Sheriff Mike Evans is proud to announce four new deputies will join the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office after their graduation from the Southern Maryland Criminal Justice Academy (SMCJA) Police Entrance Level Training Program Session 50. The deputies were among a total of 21 candidates – ten with Charles County and seven with St. […]
CALVERT COUNTY, MD
severnaparkvoice.com

Arnold Resident Returns To A Hospital That Feels Like Home

Luminis Health Anne Arundel Medical Center (LHAAMC) is the place where Christine Frost gave birth to two children. It’s the place where she worked, twice, and advanced her career. So, it was exciting news in August when LHAAMC announced to the community that Frost would be its new chief nursing officer.
ARNOLD, MD
DCist

‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community

Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
WUSA9

Fairfax elementary school principal accused of driving while intoxicated, hitting home

ALDIE, Va. — An elementary school principal in Fairfax County was arrested for allegedly driving while intoxicated and leaving the scene of an accident. Court documents with the Loudoun County General District Court said Jonathon Coch, 44, hit a house on Grazing Court in Aldie last Friday afternoon. He was accused of leaving the scene and refusing to take a breathalyzer test.
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA

Comments / 0

Community Policy