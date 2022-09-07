ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pennsylvania State

rigzone.com

Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find

Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
NATRONA COUNTY, WY
Markets Insider

Germany wants to shift from Russian to Canadian natural gas supplies at 'warp speed,' but developing LNG export capacity could take years

Germany wants to move away from Russian natural gas at "warp speed," the German chancellor said Tuesday. Although Canada has said a partnership with would be doable, researchers doubt extra supplies will come from Canada soon enough. Canada currently doesn't have export capacity, and developing that could take years, a...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
rigzone.com

Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery

An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
WHITING, IN
State
Pennsylvania State
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Local
Pennsylvania Industry
City
Imperial, PA
rigzone.com

Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?

The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
TRAFFIC
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
Markets Insider

Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter

Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Daily Mail

Nord Stream gas supply pipeline from Russia will be closed INDEFINITELY after 'oil leak was found'... just hours after G7 nations decided to cap payments in bid to defund Kremlin war machine

Vladimir Putin last night sparked a fresh energy war with the West as he kept Europe's gas pipeline closed after the G7 agreed an oil price cap to choke his war chest. Moscow blamed 'oil leaks' in a turbine after announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs to Germany under the Baltic Sea, would not reopen today as planned after three days of maintenance.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
investing.com

Exclusive-Norway's Yara close to acquiring Brazil's Petrobras fertilizer unit

SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Yara International ASA is close to acquiring the fertilizer unit put on sale by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. Petrobras has selected Yara's bid and the deal now needs to be...
WORLD
rigzone.com

Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale

There is a long-term opportunity for unconventional exploration and appraisal as Europe diversifies away from Russian gas. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shaken things up, triggering a complete rethink of European energy strategy and policy. And as Europe searches for viable alternatives to Russian gas, LNG seems the most popular solution to plug the supply gap. But a more local, long-term supply option could be shale.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
maritime-executive.com

Maersk Continues Logistics Growth with Warehouses in India and Brazil

A week after acquiring the Pan-Asian logistics company LF Logistics, Maersk this week inaugurated new warehouses in India and Brazil. It is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to use the profits from the shipping company to transform its business model into an integrated logistics company. With the expansion of warehousing and distribution facilities, Maersk reports it is strengthening its position by providing a larger array of services as an integrated provider to its customers.
BUSINESS

