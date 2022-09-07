Read full article on original website
rigzone.com
Report Confirms Near Billion Barrel Oil Find
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited (COPL) has revealed that it has received an independent resource report confirming its deep oil discovery on its affiliate COPL America Inc’s lands in Converse and Natrona counties in Wyoming. According to COPL, which outlined that the report included conservative estimates complying with Canadian standards,...
Germany wants to shift from Russian to Canadian natural gas supplies at 'warp speed,' but developing LNG export capacity could take years
Germany wants to move away from Russian natural gas at "warp speed," the German chancellor said Tuesday. Although Canada has said a partnership with would be doable, researchers doubt extra supplies will come from Canada soon enough. Canada currently doesn't have export capacity, and developing that could take years, a...
Japan's biggest city gas supplier signs a deal with Russian firm for long-term natural gas contract
Tokyo Gas, Japan's biggest city gas supplier, signed a new long-term LNG contract with Russia's Sakhalin. Sakhalin recently offered revised contracts to Asian clients, asking them to pay in currency other than US dollars. Countries who don't sign risk having to source LNG elsewhere, exacerbating a global supply crunch. Tokyo...
rigzone.com
Fire at Biggest USA Midwest Refinery
An outage at the largest US Midwest refinery is raising wholesale fuel prices regionally just as the agricultural sector gears up for its busiest time of year. BP PLC shut two crude units at its 435,000 barrel-a-day Whiting, Indiana, refinery after a fire Wednesday, Wood Mackenzie’s Genscape said. The fire occurred in the power house and caused a loss of cooling water, which could lead to damaged equipment, according to a person familiar with operations.
Saudi Arabia is lowering oil prices for Asia and Europe but is hiking them for most US buyers
Saudi Arabia is lowering the price of its premier crude for buyers in Asia and Europe but hiking US prices. Saudi Aramco is reducing prices by $4 a barrel for Asian refineries and by $2 for European customers. The state-run giant is raising prices by $0.50 for most US buyers...
China's imports of US oil have hit an 18-month high as it pivots away from Russian crude
China ramped up its purchases of US oil to an 18-month high in July, according to Vortexa. The analytics company said China pivoted away from Russia last month as it restocked its refineries. US oil is trading at a marked discount to Brent crude, causing American exports to surge. China's...
Could America Return to $1 Gas?
Gasoline prices averaged about $1.50 a gallon through the 1990s. Here is how those prices could come again.
US could face its own winter energy crunch as gas production and storage lag while key export hub eyes restart
Natural gas stockpiles for winter are currently more than 10% below normal levels for this point in the year. Domestic gas output has fallen by 1 billion cubic feet per day from a peak of 98.7 billion earlier in August. US gas supplies could be further drained when the Freeport...
rigzone.com
Where Is the Oil Price Heading in 2022 and 2023?
The U.S. Energy Information Administration (EIA) has released its latest short term energy outlook (STEO), which offers the organization’s latest Brent crude oil price forecasts for this year and the next. According to the September STEO, the EIA sees the Brent spot price averaging $104.21 per barrel in 2022...
U.S. energy secretary urges refiners not to increase fuel exports
WASHINGTON, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The U.S. Energy Secretary urged domestic oil refiners this month to not further increase exports of fuels like gasoline and diesel, adding that the Biden administration may need to consider taking action if the plants do not build inventories.
Russia may have to start selling natural gas to Europe again - but that would maximize Moscow's revenue, Citi's commodities chief says
Russia may have to turn the natural gas tap back on for Europe, Citi's global head of commodities research said Wednesday. Russia has halted Nord Stream 1 flows, and Europe is facing a worsening energy crisis ahead of winter. "At some point Russia might want to maximize the revenue they...
Russia doesn't want OPEC+ to cut oil output as it fears it'll lose leverage with its Asian buyers: report
Russia is opposed to any cut in oil output, the WSJ has reported as OPEC+ meets Monday to discuss supply. Moscow is worried a cut could weaken its hand in talks with Asian buyers, per the WSJ. Saudi Arabia floated the idea of production cuts last month, but analysts expect...
Schlumberger sees North American oil activity growing faster than expected
Sept 7 (Reuters) - Top oilfield services company Schlumberger (SLB.N) on Wednesday said North American oil and gas activity was growing at a faster pace than expected, as customers have largely shrugged off concerns about a looming recession.
How Coal Production Has Changed in America in the Last 20 Years
Despite a slight increase in coal production forecast for 2022, the use of renewable energy sources in the U.S. continues to increase.
Germany is now generating nearly a third of its electricity from coal as it scrambles to replace Russian gas before winter
Germany is relying more on coal to produce electricity as Europe's energy crisis worsens. Coal-generated electricity rose by 17.2% year-on-year in the first half, per Destatis data. Meanwhile, Germany only derived 11.7% of its electricity from natural gas, down from 14.4%. Germany is relying more on coal to generate electricity,...
Nord Stream gas supply pipeline from Russia will be closed INDEFINITELY after 'oil leak was found'... just hours after G7 nations decided to cap payments in bid to defund Kremlin war machine
Vladimir Putin last night sparked a fresh energy war with the West as he kept Europe's gas pipeline closed after the G7 agreed an oil price cap to choke his war chest. Moscow blamed 'oil leaks' in a turbine after announcing the Nord Stream 1 pipeline, which runs to Germany under the Baltic Sea, would not reopen today as planned after three days of maintenance.
investing.com
Exclusive-Norway's Yara close to acquiring Brazil's Petrobras fertilizer unit
SAO PAULO/RIO DE JANEIRO (Reuters) -Yara International ASA is close to acquiring the fertilizer unit put on sale by state-controlled oil company Petroleo Brasileiro SA, known as Petrobras, two sources with knowledge of the matter said on Friday. Petrobras has selected Yara's bid and the deal now needs to be...
rigzone.com
Europe Could Solve Gas Supply Problem With Return To Shale
There is a long-term opportunity for unconventional exploration and appraisal as Europe diversifies away from Russian gas. Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has shaken things up, triggering a complete rethink of European energy strategy and policy. And as Europe searches for viable alternatives to Russian gas, LNG seems the most popular solution to plug the supply gap. But a more local, long-term supply option could be shale.
Mexico preparing to meet U.S., European electric vehicle demand
The Mexican government is vowing to expand its portion of the Santa Teresa, New Mexico, port of entry in the next 15 months in anticipation of explosive growth not only in local industry, but also in electric vehicle parts manufacturing in Mexico.
maritime-executive.com
Maersk Continues Logistics Growth with Warehouses in India and Brazil
A week after acquiring the Pan-Asian logistics company LF Logistics, Maersk this week inaugurated new warehouses in India and Brazil. It is part of the company’s ongoing efforts to use the profits from the shipping company to transform its business model into an integrated logistics company. With the expansion of warehousing and distribution facilities, Maersk reports it is strengthening its position by providing a larger array of services as an integrated provider to its customers.
