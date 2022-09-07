Town of Greenwich website: www.greenwichct.gov on Sept 9, 2022. This week, I’d like to remind residents that there are many ways to stay informed and get reminders about board, commission and committee meetings as well as other interesting topics that are not found in my weekly eblast. The Town website has a convenient, “Notify Me” feature to receive email alerts whenever updates are made to the site. You may also visit the greenwichct.gov home page and Town calendar any time for current promotions and events. In addition, The Greenwich Community Television (GCTV) Committee maintains a YouTube channel where meetings are live-streamed and then posted for on-demand viewing. I hope you take advantage of these services to stay connected with everything happening at Town Hall.

GREENWICH, CT ・ 2 DAYS AGO