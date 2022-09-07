The practice continues to help the team, and this week the boys are getting a lot of it with their second game of the week, with yet another win. Playing the Coopersville Broncos, senior Omar Hadzimujic had two goals, and senior Lance Decker had one, which allowed the boys to continue their streak, winning another game 4-0 and improving their season to a 6-0-1 record.

COOPERSVILLE, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO