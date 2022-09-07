Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Best Small Town in Michigan For A Weekend GetawayTravel Maven
This Giant Michigan Antique Store is a Must VisitTravel MavenGrand Rapids, MI
Boston Children’s Hospital Says Toddlers Could Be TransgenderKyle SchepperleyBoston Township, MI
Popular restaurant chain opens new location in MichiganKristen WaltersGrand Rapids, MI
Related
fhcsportsreport.com
The combined JV and Freshman football win their second straight against Byron Center
If there were still any questions about whether or not the conjoined JV and freshman football team would work out, they were quickly squandered on Thursday night when the team won its second game in a row against Byron Center, 13-7. Despite the outcome, the game didn’t necessarily start out...
fhcsportsreport.com
The varsity football team pulls off its third win of the season against the Byron Center Bulldogs
Entering week three of gameplay for the varsity football team, fans had no clue how the team would match up against its conference competition, but once again, the team showed up ready to rock; on Friday, September 9, the Rangers traveled to Bryon Center to brawl it out on Bulldog turf in what would be their toughest game yet.
fhcsportsreport.com
The boys varsity soccer team wins yet another game leaving them with a 6-0-1 record
The practice continues to help the team, and this week the boys are getting a lot of it with their second game of the week, with yet another win. Playing the Coopersville Broncos, senior Omar Hadzimujic had two goals, and senior Lance Decker had one, which allowed the boys to continue their streak, winning another game 4-0 and improving their season to a 6-0-1 record.
fhcsportsreport.com
The varsity golf team took home first place at the Kenowa Hills Invite.
Yesterday afternoon, the lady ranger golfers proved that hard work does pay off. As predicted, the words “Forest Hills Central” were sitting comfortably at the top of the leaderboard at the Kenowa Hills Invite. The team achieved a well-deserved mental boost, taking down eight other opponents, including four major rivals, East Grand Rapids, Lowell, Forest Hills Eastern, and Forest Hills Northern.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
localsportsjournal.com
Miscues cost Spring Lake in lopsided loss to highly ranked Grand Rapids West Catholic
SPRING LAKE – Turnovers cost the Spring Lake Lakers dearly on Friday night. And when you’re playing a highly ranked team like Grand Rapids West Catholic, any turnover can spell doom. Three first-half turnovers led to three West Catholic touchdowns and in the end, the Falcons claimed a...
fhcsportsreport.com
Girls varsity field hockey back at it with a win against Rockford
After the loss to East Grand Rapids, the girls varsity field hockey team was more than determined to get a win, and that’s precisely what they did. They played against Rockford and won 3-0, leaving their record 5-1-0. Even with a disappointing loss the week before, the girls went...
localsportsjournal.com
Grand Haven blanked in OK Red opener against East Kentwood
The Grand Haven Buccaneers ran into a buzz saw on Friday night and dropped a 42-0 decision to the visiting East Kentwood Falcons. The Bucs produced just 55 yards of total offense. East Kentwood gained the upper hand by scoring two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and...
Sept. 9, 2022 Football Frenzy Highlights
Week 3 of the high school football season means the start of conference play for the Frenzy spotlight games.
RELATED PEOPLE
Football Frenzy Preview Week 3
This week's Football Frenzy is highlighting three games: Cedar Springs at Grand Rapids Catholic Central, West Catholic at Spring Lake and Forest Hills Central at Byron Center
WILX-TV
Friday Night Frenzy: Mid-Michigan High School football scores for Friday, September 9th
LANSING, Mich. (WILX) - It’s week 3 for high school football, which means teams are really starting to find out if they’re cut out to make a long run in the postseason!. Friday, we saw first wins, tough losses and teams extending their undefeated streaks!. MID-MICHIGAN FOOTBALL SCORES:
grmag.com
Giving kids a fighting chance: Dino Newville
Dino Newville knows how to throw a punch. Kick hard. Dance around the ring like a butterfly. He could lay most of us out flat without breaking a sweat. Yet this mixed martial arts champion has a heart for kids and young adults, spending his time and energy encouraging, challenging and urging them to be and do their best.
Community rallies around West Ottawa football player, his family after devastating crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – The community is rallying around a West Ottawa High football player who was critically injured in a crash north of Holland. Sam Smalldon, 16, a junior wide receiver, suffered serious injuries this week in a single-vehicle crash. His family and friends are hopeful for a strong recovery.
IN THIS ARTICLE
West Ottawa football player in critical condition after Tuesday crash
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A West Ottawa varsity football player is in stable but critical condition after losing control of his car and hitting multiple trees earlier this week. Friends and family have identified the young man as 16-year-old Sam Smalldon, a junior wide receiver. Police say he was...
MLive.com
Michigan native to give blast from past at Martin’s Funny Car Nationals
The Michigan native said his Buzzy’s Nitro Bomber Funny Car is even cooler to race. Note to readers: if you purchase something through one of our affiliate links we may earn a commission.
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location
A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
WOOD
Celebrate National Grandparents Day at Craig’s Cruisers
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September 11th is National Grandparents Day and Craig’s Cruisers wants you to spend the day with them by offering Grandma and Grandpa free mini golf. The offer is available at Craig’s Cruiser locations in Holland, Muskegon, and Grand Rapids. Have some fun this Sunday with your grandparents for a free round of mini golf at Craig’s Cruisers!
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘There’s a lot of good talent,’ says CEO who moved shoe company from Oregon to Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI — Rommel Vega still remembers the reaction when he announced he was moving the headquarters of his shoe company, HOLO, from Portland, Oregon to Grand Rapids. “It was like ‘why,’” he remembers friends and colleagues asking. Portland is the home to Nike, Adidas,...
Remember “Hi, I’m Tom Fox” Commercials? Tom Fox Passes Away at 95
Most of us remember Fox Jewelers, a Grand Rapids jewelry institution for 100-years. Thousands and thousands of diamonds passed through those doors and couples got engaged and married with a Tom Fox diamond on a beautiful lady's finger. Don't we also remember all those radio and TV commercials. They always...
westernherald.com
WMU delays new student center indefinitely
Western Michigan University’s Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Barry Olsen and Vice President for Business Finance Jan Van Der Kley announced Thursday, Sept. 8 that WMU’s new student center’s opening will be delayed indefinitely. In an email to the campus community, Olson and Van Der Kley...
Grand Rapids Business Journal
Community college remembers founding trustee
A Grand Rapids Community College trustee who served the institution since 1991 died this week. Janice Maggini, a founding member of Grand Rapids Community College’s (GRCC) board of trustees, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, after a long illness. She was 85. Maggini was remembered by the college as a passionate,...
Comments / 0