Byron Center, MI

The boys varsity soccer team wins yet another game leaving them with a 6-0-1 record

The practice continues to help the team, and this week the boys are getting a lot of it with their second game of the week, with yet another win. Playing the Coopersville Broncos, senior Omar Hadzimujic had two goals, and senior Lance Decker had one, which allowed the boys to continue their streak, winning another game 4-0 and improving their season to a 6-0-1 record.
The varsity golf team took home first place at the Kenowa Hills Invite.

Yesterday afternoon, the lady ranger golfers proved that hard work does pay off. As predicted, the words “Forest Hills Central” were sitting comfortably at the top of the leaderboard at the Kenowa Hills Invite. The team achieved a well-deserved mental boost, taking down eight other opponents, including four major rivals, East Grand Rapids, Lowell, Forest Hills Eastern, and Forest Hills Northern.
Girls varsity field hockey back at it with a win against Rockford

After the loss to East Grand Rapids, the girls varsity field hockey team was more than determined to get a win, and that’s precisely what they did. They played against Rockford and won 3-0, leaving their record 5-1-0. Even with a disappointing loss the week before, the girls went...
Grand Haven blanked in OK Red opener against East Kentwood

The Grand Haven Buccaneers ran into a buzz saw on Friday night and dropped a 42-0 decision to the visiting East Kentwood Falcons. The Bucs produced just 55 yards of total offense. East Kentwood gained the upper hand by scoring two touchdowns in each of the first two quarters and...
Paul Kramer
Giving kids a fighting chance: Dino Newville

Dino Newville knows how to throw a punch. Kick hard. Dance around the ring like a butterfly. He could lay most of us out flat without breaking a sweat. Yet this mixed martial arts champion has a heart for kids and young adults, spending his time and energy encouraging, challenging and urging them to be and do their best.
Detroit Wing Company to open second Grand Rapids location

A chicken wing franchise is expanding in Grand Rapids. Detroit Wing Company will open its second location at 2500 E. Beltline Ave. SE, the former location of a Biggby Coffee. The carry-out-only restaurant is scheduled to open mid-September, “just in time for football and tailgate season,” according to the company.
Celebrate National Grandparents Day at Craig’s Cruisers

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. (WOOD) — September 11th is National Grandparents Day and Craig’s Cruisers wants you to spend the day with them by offering Grandma and Grandpa free mini golf. The offer is available at Craig’s Cruiser locations in Holland, Muskegon, and Grand Rapids. Have some fun this Sunday with your grandparents for a free round of mini golf at Craig’s Cruisers!
WMU delays new student center indefinitely

Western Michigan University’s Associate Vice President for Student Affairs Barry Olsen and Vice President for Business Finance Jan Van Der Kley announced Thursday, Sept. 8 that WMU’s new student center’s opening will be delayed indefinitely. In an email to the campus community, Olson and Van Der Kley...
Community college remembers founding trustee

A Grand Rapids Community College trustee who served the institution since 1991 died this week. Janice Maggini, a founding member of Grand Rapids Community College’s (GRCC) board of trustees, died Tuesday, Sept. 6, after a long illness. She was 85. Maggini was remembered by the college as a passionate,...
