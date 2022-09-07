Read full article on original website
Gus Malzahn torched by media after UCF's loss to Louisville
UCF suffered a rare home loss in Friday night's battle against Louisville. The Knights went scoreless over their final seven possessions during a 20-14 setback in Orlando, Florida. It was the first home defeat inside the Bounce House for second-year head coach Gus Malzahn with UCF — and it came as a result of mismanaged opportunities, according to media members, who torched the former Auburn program leader during the contest.
uoflcardgame.com
Time fails to dim pessimism about Louisville football
Nearly a week now since the University of Louisville football team crumbled like paper mache to an underwhelming Syracuse team in the boisterous JMA Wireless Dome. Gave it some time to let feelings ease and disappointment fade a little. The problem is it hasn’t faded. One hasn’t met one Cardinal fan or non-fan that thinks this team can turn it around.
WLKY.com
UofL picks up their first win against UCF
ORLANDO, Fla. — The University of Louisville travelled to Orlando Friday night and picked up their first win of the season against UCF, 20-14. After getting off to a quick start in the first quarter, the Cards didn't find their way back on the board until the third. Unlike...
saturdaydownsouth.com
UCF posts hilarious postgame graphic after loss to Louisville; social media reacts
UCF faced Louisville on Friday evening in a Week 2 matchup at FBC Mortgage Stadium in Orlando. The Knights led 14-7 after the break, but the Cardinals scored the final 13 points to win 20-14 and improve to 1-1 on the young season. UCF, meanwhile, drops to 1-1. It’s customary...
Louisville AD Comments on Football's Disappointing Loss at Syracuse
The Cardinals fell flat on their face at the Orange after an offseason full of buzz and excitement towards the program.
Breaking down DJ Wagner's game
The recruiting battle between Kentucky and Louisville rages on for DJ Wagner, No. 2 overall in the national class of 2023. While a commitment to Kentucky seemed all but a foregone conclusion, that all changed when Louisville hired former John Calipari lieutenant Kenny Payne this spring. Two allies now turned...
nationofblue.com
The Backstreet Boys have a message for Louisville
The Backstreet Boys and Kentucky native Kevin Richardson had a message for the Louisville Cardinals tonight. The band, which performed in Rupp Arena this week, appeared on social media giving the Ls down to the Cards:. * Photo by @MrsSLW29 on Twitter. Richardson actually visited Kentucky football practice this week...
dukebasketballreport.com
ACC Preview #6 - Syracuse
There’s no getting around this: in the closing years of the Boeheim Era, by far the most consequential era of Syracuse basketball, the program is not what it used to be. In his first ACC season, Jim Boeheim guided Syracuse to a 28-6 record and started that season off hot as hell, going undefeated until February 19th. A lot of that was because Tyler Ennis was a brilliant point guard, but he left after his freshman year. Boeheim bluntly said it was a mistake and he was right: Ennis was out of the league in a few short years and has been playing overseas, most recently for Tofaş S.K. in Turkey.
Tom Fornelli's Worst Teams In CFB: No. 4 Louisville Cardinals (0-1)
Tom Fornelli joins Chris Hassel to break down why Louisville is one of the worst teams in college football.
wdrb.com
First Down Friday Scores -- Week 4
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- The 2022 high school football season is officially underway, and the WDRB Sports team has the most comprehensive coverage of games on both sides of the river. Below are all the final scores for Week 4. To see highlights from Kentucky and Indiana, click here for...
uoflcardgame.com
Winning streak ends for Louisville Volleyball
Anna Stevenson was there but she was only a spectator, having graduated and moved up to the professional ranks. She was sorely missed in the middle. Such wonderful, unforgettable memories of the 2021-22 University of Louisville volleyball team, which finished the regular season with a 30-0 record. A team that some described as one of the best UofL teams ever in any sport. Making it all the way to the Final Four before getting edged by Wisconsin, the eventual national champion.
wdrb.com
Chicago-based company purchases Fuzzy Zoeller-designed courses in southern Indiana
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- Two golf clubs in southern Indiana were purchased by a Chicago-based sports company. Covered Bridge in Sellersburg and Champions Pointe in Henryville, both designed by golfer Fuzzy Zoeller, were acquired by KemperSports. "As a proud native and resident of Southern Indiana, it’s important to me that...
leoweekly.com
3 Concerts To Catch In Louisville This Weekend (9/9)
Tickets start at $28.50 | 7:30 p.m. The legendary psych-rock band’s long-awaited Louisville show after a cancellation and a reschedule — all at a pretty affordable starting price point. Headliners Music Hall. $22 | 8 p.m. A truly unique singer-songwriter with a golden voice, Haley Heynderickx can veer...
Wave 3
Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - Friday was Connie Leonard’s last day at WAVE. During Connie’s 27 years she wore many hats. She was a reporter, anchor, sports reporter and even anchored sports on the weekends for some time. Her career took her on some exciting adventures! She reported on...
Wave 3
Survey: Louisville named one of the rudest cities in America
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WAVE) - According to a recent survey, residents in Louisville might not be as nice as people think. Louisville was ranked #14 as one of the rudest cities in the United States in a survey conducted by online language learning service Preply. The survey was conducted by interviewing...
WLKY.com
Blake Shelton bringing 'Honky Tonk' tour to Louisville featuring Carly Pearce
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Country music superstar Blake Shelton is bringing his tour to Louisville. It was announced Wednesday that his "Back to Honky Tonk" tour will come to the KFC Yum! Center in 2023. With him, he'll have Kentucky native Carly Pearce and Jackson Dean. The show is Thursday,...
WLKY.com
New Airbnb rules could be coming to Louisville
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Louisville could soon be facing some new rules for Airbnb rentals. Short-term rentals have been more popular than ever, but it's creating some problems. Some residents in popular rental areas, like the Highlands, say its not always easy to live next door. So there's a proposed...
wdrb.com
Foot doctor with recent drug, alcohol problems allowed to continue Louisville practice
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A Louisville foot doctor is still practicing after admitting dependence on alcohol and abuse of prescription drugs, while facing several lawsuits alleging negligence in treatment. Dr. Timothy Hanna's license was briefly suspended last month in an "emergency" action of the Kentucky Board of Podiatry after it...
spectrumnews1.com
How Kentucky's largest cemetery got into the honey business
LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Cave Hill Cemetery is the final resting place for legendary Kentuckians like Colonel Harland Sanders and Muhammad Ali, but over the last few years, the Louisville landmark has broken into a new buzzing market; beekeeping. What You Need To Know. Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville produces...
wdrb.com
Man shot and killed near Buechel, Louisville police say
LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WDRB) -- A man was found dead from a shooting near Buechel on Friday evening, according to Louisville Metro Police. According to LMPD spokesperson Aaron Ellis, police responded to the report of a shooting around 6 p.m. in the 4300 block of Newport Road, near Bardstown Road. Once...
Comments / 0