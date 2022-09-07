Bard College Hosts Screening and Panel Discussion of The US and the Holocaust, a New PBS Documentary Directed by Ken Burns, Lynn Novick, and Sarah Botstein, on September 21

Read full article on original website
Comedian Sebastian Maniscalco Is Coming Back To New York, Performing Stand Up Shows For His ''Nobody Does This'' TourFlorence CarmelaNew York City, NY
You Can Spend the Night at this Abandoned Zoo in Upstate New YorkTravel MavenCatskill, NY
Celebrating the 53rd Anniversary of a Cultural & Musical Phenomenon; Remembering WoodstockJames PatrickWoodstock, NY
nativenewsonline.net
Here’s What’s Going in Indian Country: Sept. 8—13
This coming week in Indian Country, there are plenty of powwows, an abundance of artists and some fabulous Native fashion happening, as well as environmentalist, author and advocate Winona LaDuke talking about restoring Indigenous foodways even as climate change takes hold. Plan your activities for the weekend and next week...
Talented ABC News and NPR Journalist Anne Garrels Has Died At 71
It’s with a heavy heart we share the news of broadcast journalist Anne Garrels' passing. The talented foreign news correspondent was 71 years old. Anne, who was widely known as an ABC News and NPR journalist and author, reportedly passed away in her Norfolk, Conn., home on Wednesday, September 7, 2022.
Four Vermeer Paintings Were Investigated During the Pandemic. Their Secrets Will Be Shared in a Major National Gallery of Art Show.
A lengthy investigation conducted by the National Gallery of Art in Washington, D.C., into four paintings by and attributed to Johannes Vermeer has wrapped, and its findings will be the subject of an exhibition this October. That NGA show, titled “Vermeer’s Secrets”, will present two works from the museum’s collection whose authenticity have been questioned—Girl with a Red Hat and Girl with a Flute (ca. 1665–75)—and two that have been accepted as Vermeer originals. Two 20th-century forgeries were also examined. According to Marjorie Wieseman, NGA curator and head of the department of Northern European paintings, the exhibition aims to discover “what makes a...
Remembering Barbara Ehrenreich, Acid Wit and Workers' Champion
A remembrance of writer and moral force Barbara Ehrenreich
National Civil Rights Museum Showcases Smithsonian Outdoor Exhibition on Revolutionary Black Men
The National Civil Rights Museum is proud to highlight the contributions of notable Black men with Men of Change: Taking it to the Streets. The outdoor exhibition from the Smithsonian will be on view in the museum’s Founders Park west of its main entrance starting Saturday, Sept.10. Based on...
Author of “How to Talk Minnesotan” Passes Away at 83
The author of the iconic book "How to Talk Minnesotan" has passed away at the age of 83. His obituary stated that Howard Mohr passed away Sunday, September 4th due to Parkinson's disease. Howard Mohr was a professor of English at Southwest State University, and his love of writing and...
Henry David Thoreau and American Anarcho-Pacifism
Henry David ThoreauB. D. Maxham - National Portrait Gallery, Public Domain. So far, I have talked about forms of anarchism where the participants - while not advocating for unjustified violence - are willing to use violence as a tool of community defense or self-defense. However, in many parts of America, there were anarchist thinkers that subscribed to an anarchist ideology known as anarcho-pacifism. In the book Anarchism: A History of Libertarian Ideas and Movements by George Woodcock, anarcho-pacifism is a school of anarchist thought that advocates for the use of peaceful, non-violent forms of protest and resistance in the fight for social change and resistance to overbearing state authority.
Heiner Goebbels: A House of Call review – fascinating work, mesmerisingly performed
First performed last year, Heiner Goebbels’s “phonographic collection from my imaginary notebook” is his first major orchestral work since the suite Surrogate Cities in 1994. He describes it as a cycle of invocations, prayers, poems and songs for a large orchestra, but, as always with Goebbels, it’s not as straightforward as that. The title comes from a line in James Joyce’s Finnegans Wake; in early 19th-century England, a “house of call” was a public space in which itinerant artisans could put their skills up for hire, and the 100-minute score creates a space in which recorded voices that Goebbels has sourced from wax cylinders, news reports and ethnographic sources can be given a political or historical context and a musical response.
Cartoonist Art Spiegelman set to receive honorary National Book Award
NEW YORK (AP) — This fall, Art Spiegelman will receive an honorary National Book Award for Distinguished Contribution to American Letters. He feels honored, and a little worried. The unexpected pleasure of being cited by the National Book Foundation comes months after the jarring saga of his Pulitzer Prize-winning...
Obama Portraits Unveiled, Eco Artist Newton Harrison Dies at 89, and More: Morning Links for September 8, 2022
To receive Morning Links in your inbox every weekday, sign up for our Breakfast with ARTnews newsletter. The HeadlinesTHE BIG REVEAL. The White House hosted a ceremony on Wednesday for the unveiling of the official portraits of former President Barack Obama and former First Lady Michelle Obama. For his, the former president tapped artist Robert McCurdy, who created a photorealistic painting. “Presidents so often get airbrushed, they even take on a mythical status,” the former president said, according to the Washington Post, as he explained his choice , adding that “presidents and first ladies are human beings like everyone else.” The former first lady’s was done by Sharon Sprung, who told the New York Times that Studio Museum in Harlem director Thelma...
Black Food Summit Will Celebrate The Past, Present & Future Of Black Cuisine At The Museum Of The African Diaspora
The jam-packed conference will take place at the Museum of the African Diaspora from September 9 to September 10. The post Black Food Summit Will Celebrate The Past, Present & Future Of Black Cuisine At The Museum Of The African Diaspora appeared first on NewsOne.
5 unsung films that dramatize America’s rich labor history
This article was originally published on The Conversation. Unions are more popular now than at any time since 1965, and the U.S. is in the midst of a new upsurge of union organizing. Is a Hollywood drama about angry Starbucks baristas or frustrated Amazon warehouse workers far behind?. Hollywood studios...
Meet Blackbraid, the one-man project telling Native American stories through compelling black metal
"A lot of people don’t know our history," says Blackbraid's Sgah’gahsowáh. Jon Krieger makes black metal. Under the pseudonym Sgah’gahsowáh (pronounced Skah-gah-sow-ah), he’s the mastermind of a one-man project called Blackbraid. However, don’t expect his music to lapse into the usual trappings of blast beats and Satanic lyrics; he’s out to subvert the genre’s every cliche.
‘Medieval’ Film Review: Ben Foster Action Saga Comes to Life Between the Conversations
One can’t watch a film like “Medieval” without imagining yourself in a fantastic position. No, you wouldn’t want to be a character in the movie, that’s for sure; they live lives of constant violence, exploitation and conspiracy. But to be one of the Foley artists working on a film with this many brutal battles — clanking on armor, scraping on chain mail, rustling through fresh leaves — that sounds like a delightful time.
