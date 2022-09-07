A preview of Palo Alto government meetings for the week of Sept. 12. CITY COUNCIL … The council plans to hold study sessions to discuss proposed water treatment facilities at the former Los Altos Treatment Plant site at 1237 San Antonio Road; a proposal to build 20 residences at 70 Encina Ave.; and a plan to build 67 residences at 4333 and 4345 El Camino Real. The council also will adopt an ordinance approving the police department’s military use policy under AB 481. The meeting will begin at 5 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, in the Council Chambers at City Hall, 250 Hamilton Ave. View the full agenda at cityofpaloalto.org. Those wishing to participate by Zoom can do so by dialing 669-900-6833 and using Meeting ID: 362 027 238.

PALO ALTO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO