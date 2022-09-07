Read full article on original website
Related
Tales of Dancing Orbs + Glowing Graves at Old Colorado Cemetery
The state of Colorado saw quite a bit of growth in its infancy back in the mining boom days of the 1800s. In fact, an influx of people led to it officially becoming a state in 1876 thus the nickname 'The Centennial State' came into fruition. Because of Colorado's rich...
KKTV
SWAT called to a rural Colorado community south of Fort Garland on Friday
COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after shots were fired in a rural Colorado community on Friday. The Costilla County Sheriff was called to the neighborhood about seven miles south of Fort Garland at about 4 p.m. after reports a neighbor was shooting at another neighbor. When officers arrived int the neighborhood, the suspect fired more shots. SWAT was then called to the scene leading to a standoff that lasted until about 8:50 p.m.
KKTV
Southern Colorado deputies still looking for suspect after multi-county search
CUSTER COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - Southern Colorado deputies are still looking for a suspect after a multi-county search. The Custer County Sheriff’s Office announced on their social media that on Thursday afternoon, deputies with the Fremont Sheriff’s Office tried to serve an arrest warrant in Fremont County just north of the Custer County line for 33-year-old Logun Jordan.
Comments / 0