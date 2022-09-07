COSTILLA COUNTY, Colo. (KKTV) - A man is in custody after shots were fired in a rural Colorado community on Friday. The Costilla County Sheriff was called to the neighborhood about seven miles south of Fort Garland at about 4 p.m. after reports a neighbor was shooting at another neighbor. When officers arrived int the neighborhood, the suspect fired more shots. SWAT was then called to the scene leading to a standoff that lasted until about 8:50 p.m.

FORT GARLAND, CO ・ 1 DAY AGO