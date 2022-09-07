Read full article on original website
Related
WQAD
The Score | Week 3 of Quad Cities high school football
MOLINE, Ill. — Week 3 is here, meaning it's another night to show off the best highlights our Quad City football teams have to offer!. This Friday, Sept. 9, The Score crew will once again have stats from both sides of the Mississippi River. You'll be able to watch our coverage live right here or on our YouTube channel at 10:30 p.m.
WQAD
Battle of the Wests: Coach Krusey talks Davenport West's win over Waterloo West
Off to Brady Street Stadium we go! The Falcons won 46-20, still undefeated in the third week of high school football.
Comments / 0