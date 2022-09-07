Read full article on original website
New York, New York, Apartment With 2,200 Square Feet and Four Bedrooms Asks $3 Million
This apartment in New York, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 2,200 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Rick Kelly. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. There is shared storage and laundry in the basement, and pied a terre ownership is allowed. Highlights include north, south, east and west exposure, abundant natural light through 16 city-quiet windows, custom mill work and outfitted closets throughout, custom overhead lighting, European style windowed kitchen with neutral palette, plenty of counter space, wine cooler, wolf range and subzero fridge , open kitchen bar with stools for 3-4, beautiful spa like master and secondary baths, rough hewn steel doors, full sized dining room off kitchen with seating for 10, guest bath with shower off living room, separate laundry room with full-size washer dryer and folding counter, pin quit sound quality, tons of storage. No detail has been overlooked in this reinvention. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. Pets are welcome.
For $6.99m, a smart Beacon Hill town house with a hot tub
The outdoor spaces include a patio, balcony, and deck. What better way to soak away that end-of-day commute on the T than in your own stainless steel hot tub. The Victorian single-family at 69 Hancock St. in Beacon Hill offers this respite, plus four bedrooms, 5.5 bathrooms, and smart-home features. Hope Krakoff and Jenna Levin at Coldwell Banker Realty have listed the 5,799-square-foot home for $6,999,000.
Oneonta, New York, Home With 28,468 Square Feet and Forty-Six Bedrooms Asks $4.2 Million
This home in Oneonta, New York, includes a number of distinctive features that will please the most discerning buyer. It has 28,468 square feet of living area, according to a listing from Steve Gold. A sampling of some of the notable elements of this property gives you a peek into its appeal. The former “manure house” is now a chic 3-story, 2-bedroom cottage home known as Cellar House, which features a loft bedroom and vaulted ceiling, and the former “Feedhouse” is now a cozy 1-bedroom, 1-bath, cottage w/a deck overlooking the 270+ acre backyard. Original gas 6 burner stove w/oven and warmer is right out of the 1930’s, as is the original “Icebox” refrigerator, which is still in use, along with the copper accessory sink in the butler’s pantry and massive ceramic sink with built in dish drain! The first “Public House” tavern was built on this site in 1840, then the original schoolhouse in 1850. The home also boasts many other amenities and upgrades. This 4-car garage features an attached breezeway w/deep stained wood and glass library, a full bath, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, vaulted ceiling, and cavernous hardwood floors, perfect for championship sized pool table with oak scorer, ping pong table, and some original table games that decidedly use zero electric. West of the Gameroom Garage is the single, fully fenced tennis court.
Melissa McCarthy Buys Newly Built Little Italy Penthouse
Actor Melissa McCarthy and her husband and frequent scene partner, Ben Falcone, have purchased the penthouse unit in Manhattan’s Little Italy, reports Mansion Global. The seventh-floor condo, which has three bedrooms and three-and-a-half bathrooms across 2,374 square feet, was last priced at $7.35 million, though the final price that the couple paid for their new pad hasn’t been confirmed.
Bears share new pictures, plans for Arlington Park
The Bears released a letter regarding their intentions to develop Arlington Park on Tuesday, including renderings of how they would develop not only a new stadium, but also a full-fledged entertainment district in the surrounding areas. “Make no mistake, this is much more than a stadium project,” the Bears said...
Are Granite Countertops Going Out Of Style
Recently, homeowners have begun to show rising interest in countertop options that compete with the tried and true value that granite brings to the table.
Before and After: IKEA Cabinets Transform This ’90s Kitchen into a Sleek, Modern Space
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Kitchen cabinets can really make or break a kitchen. By painting them or replacing them, you can totally change the vibe in your space without touching counters or appliances or flooring.
