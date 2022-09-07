Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
After Blasting Governor Abbott About Sending Migrants to Chicago Without A Warning, Mayor Lightfoot is Accused of Samejustpene50Chicago, IL
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
Robert Conrad: The "Wild Wild" TV Icon of the "West"Herbie J PilatoChicago, IL
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)Terry MansfieldChicago, IL
Chicago is Now Supporting 203 Migrants From TexasTom HandyChicago, IL
The Spoke and Bird Opening Four New Locations in Chicago
Sites include Bridgeport, Printer's Row, Hyde Park, and Bronzeville
The Best Pizza Restaurants in Chicago (Opinion)
Chicago has some of the best pizza joints in the country. From classic Chicago deep dish pies to gourmet thin-crust pizzas, there is something for everyone. Delicious pizza being made at a pizzeria.Image by SALVATORE MONETTI/Pixabay.
Sample the best fall donut flavors Chicago has to offer on the Underground Donut Tour
Imagine strolling down the streets of Chicago on a crisp, cool autumn day as you munch on an apple cider donut. Stan's Donuts and some of their fall flavorsUnderground Donut Tour.
bhhschicago.com
2033 171ST Street
Great 2 story townhouse with private yard. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath + basement offering extra space for entertainment. Close to expressway, shops, etc.
bhhschicago.com
180 prairie Avenue #A
Unique one-story cottage with a small fenced-in yard for your enjoyment and privacy. The cottage features a large living room, a fully remodeled kitchen with new SS appliances, one bedroom, and a full bathroom (with a new shower). Private enclosed yard included. Shared free laundry in the attached building. New LVP floors and freshly painted. Residents pay for electricity and gas. Walk everywhere downtown location. Next to Metra, Cta, library, Whole Foods, and all downtown amenities.
Passionate group gathers support to turn old train embankment into Bronzeville Trail
CHICAGO (CBS) -- A goal of creating a nature trail along a historic site is growing toward reality in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported Friday, the diehard group behind the Bronzeville Trail is seeing plenty of success in garnering support.Walter Freeman has his day job, and then focuses on the trail as his passion project."It felt like it was a calling; that I needed to get involved," he said.It takes a lot of his time. "And it's hard work. It is," Freeman said.But what looks like hopeless, abandoned train tracks in his Bronzeville neighborhood looks hopeful to...
How Hard Is It To Live On $500 A Week In Chicago?
Chicago is an expensive city, right? Thanks for all kind answers. Aleks Hernandez: It all depends of your lifestyle. I live with under 400 a week. Mortgage 10 years away to complete and 3 kids, two of them graduated from public university and only the youngest in a private university graduating in 2 yrs. Wife at home takes care of our world. I, part time work in IT and make this world wonderful. We live North side of chicago within 4 blocks from the lake in a 1900 sqr ft condo. Have 2 cars, one crv 05 and odyssey 01, and we still manage to dine out 2 times a week. Kids work summers, sometimes, to cover their extra expenses or luxuries…like the latest iphone or the latest clothing or even a long weekend with their friends in somewhere.
buildingupchicago.com
900 Randolph is just cool
900 Randolph has been fun to watch. Nothing fancy, nothing out of the ordinary. But tall, sleek, and darn near topped out. The skip is numbered up to 34; there are at least six poured floors above the 34th floor. That puts it into the 40s. It’s a 43-story building I was told there would be no math, but even I know that only leaves a couple levels to go.
evanstonroundtable.com
Evanston resident launches new line of luxury sneakers
Charles Hawkins wasn’t interested in forging a career in the shoe business when he graduated from DePaul University with a major in political science. He was more interested in making money as a salaried employee than risk losing it as an entrepreneur. So he took a job in investment...
blockclubchicago.org
Pisolino Italian Market Closing After 7 Years In Avondale: ‘Not Enough Business To Sustain It’
AVONDALE — The owners of Avondale restaurant Pisolino transformed the Italian eatery into a market in 2020 to survive the pandemic. The pivot was successful at the time, but it ultimately wasn’t enough to save the small business. Pisolino Italian Market is closing after seven years on Avondale’s...
cohaitungchi.com
10 free things to do in Chicago this September
You don’t need to reach for your wallet to get your fill of fun things to do all around the city. Here are 10 of our favorite free events and activities this month in Chicago, including exciting neighborhood festivals, cultural celebrations, dance events, live music, free museum days, and so much more. Start planning your budget-friendly Chicago adventures for September 2022.
treksplorer.com
Best Day Trips from Chicago, Illinois
Have a few extra days in Chicago? Give yourself a break from the Windy City on some of the best day trips from Chicago, Illinois!. From charming towns like Michigan City to architectural hubs like Oak City to natural paradises like Lake Geneva, the area around Chicago is bursting with variety. All located just a couple of hours max from the city, these side trips can offer a reprieve from Chicago’s hustle and bustle and show you a different side of the Midwest.
Chicago lays out safety plans for Mexican Independence Day celebrations, Little Village parade
Chicago officials laid out their safety plans for this weekend's Mexican Independence Day celebrations.
bhhschicago.com
199 WOODLET Lane
HARDWOOD FLOORS GRACE THE MAIN LEVEL OF THIS SPACIOUS HOME. TONS OF UPGRADES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS FIREPLACE, GRANITE VANITIES, CUSTOM MOSAIC TILES IN ALL WASHROOMS, WIDE STAIRS, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH RECREATIONAL ROOM AND 4TH BED ROOM, BIG YARD WITH BRICK PAVER PATIO AND KID PLAY SET. NAPERVILLE 204 SCHOOLS. ~FACING EAST~WALK TO NAPERVILLE-204 ELEMENTARY SCHOOL~AGENT OWNED GOOD CREDIT AND INCOME MUST.
Illinois’ largest home on the market comes with 30,000 sq. ft. of living space
MOKENA, Ill. — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000 sq. ft. behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among...
Lawsuit, overtime, comp payouts propel Chicago employees to highest paid list
Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s $216,210 gross salary didn’t make her the top-paid employee in her city in 2021. In fact, 296 employees made more than her last year. But the city of Chicago’s highest-paid employees got to the top through different paths, according to a review of city payroll records over the past three years.
blockclubchicago.org
You Can Sustainably Swap Your Clothes At Dill Pickle Co-Op Saturday
LOGAN SQUARE — The Dill Pickle Food Co-Op is hosting a community clothing swap Saturday afternoon. Neighbors are welcome to stop by the co-op noon-5 p.m. Saturday at 2746 N. Milwaukee Ave. with up to five articles of clothing or accessories, which they can swap out with whatever they find from the co-op’s vintage clothing rack, according to a news release.
bhhschicago.com
130 Manchester Court #130
First floor living with interior access to your garage through the laundry room. 2 Bedrooms with 2 baths. Primary bathroom is large with a walk-in closet. Don't miss out on this great opportunity. District 54 and High School District 211 schools are excellent. Owner requests at least a 675 credit score.
bhhschicago.com
2924 N Sacramento Avenue #1E
Bright Avondale 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in charming quiet vintage building. Building and unit are smoke free. Unit features hardwood floors throughout with split floor plan and two window a/c units. Kitchen has granite counter tops, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Bedrooms with great closet space. In unit laundry. Building amenities include a workout room, bike storage and common laundry. Enjoy all of Avondale and Logan Square's restaurants and entertainment. Easy street parking, close to CTA Blue line and I-90 highway. Calm, quiet, well-behaved pets considered on a case-by-case basis by the owner and pet fee of $250. Come Home!
wgnradio.com
The Beat Cop’s Guide to pub grub and old-fashioned donuts
Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Jessie Oaks. Located at 18490 W. Old Gages Lake Rd. in Gages Lakes, they are known for serving a different take on bar food, like a one-pound cheeseburger, mega nachos, and Italian beef egg rolls. Lt. Haynes also reviews Country Donuts, located at 3091 US-20 in Elgin. This old-fashioned donut shop is known for serving their famous cake and apple cider donuts.
