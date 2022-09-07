ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
bhhschicago.com

2033 171ST Street

Great 2 story townhouse with private yard. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath + basement offering extra space for entertainment. Close to expressway, shops, etc.
HAZEL CREST, IL
bhhschicago.com

180 prairie Avenue #A

Unique one-story cottage with a small fenced-in yard for your enjoyment and privacy. The cottage features a large living room, a fully remodeled kitchen with new SS appliances, one bedroom, and a full bathroom (with a new shower). Private enclosed yard included. Shared free laundry in the attached building. New LVP floors and freshly painted. Residents pay for electricity and gas. Walk everywhere downtown location. Next to Metra, Cta, library, Whole Foods, and all downtown amenities.
WILMETTE, IL
CBS Chicago

Passionate group gathers support to turn old train embankment into Bronzeville Trail

CHICAGO (CBS) -- A goal of creating a nature trail along a historic site is growing toward reality in Chicago's Bronzeville neighborhood.As CBS 2's Steven Graves reported Friday, the diehard group behind the Bronzeville Trail is seeing plenty of success in garnering support.Walter Freeman has his day job, and then focuses on the trail as his passion project."It felt like it was a calling; that I needed to get involved," he said.It takes a lot of his time. "And it's hard work. It is," Freeman said.But what looks like hopeless, abandoned train tracks in his Bronzeville neighborhood looks hopeful to...
CHICAGO, IL
Affricity

How Hard Is It To Live On $500 A Week In Chicago?

Chicago is an expensive city, right? Thanks for all kind answers. Aleks Hernandez: It all depends of your lifestyle. I live with under 400 a week. Mortgage 10 years away to complete and 3 kids, two of them graduated from public university and only the youngest in a private university graduating in 2 yrs. Wife at home takes care of our world. I, part time work in IT and make this world wonderful. We live North side of chicago within 4 blocks from the lake in a 1900 sqr ft condo. Have 2 cars, one crv 05 and odyssey 01, and we still manage to dine out 2 times a week. Kids work summers, sometimes, to cover their extra expenses or luxuries…like the latest iphone or the latest clothing or even a long weekend with their friends in somewhere.
CHICAGO, IL
buildingupchicago.com

900 Randolph is just cool

900 Randolph has been fun to watch. Nothing fancy, nothing out of the ordinary. But tall, sleek, and darn near topped out. The skip is numbered up to 34; there are at least six poured floors above the 34th floor. That puts it into the 40s. It’s a 43-story building I was told there would be no math, but even I know that only leaves a couple levels to go.
CHICAGO, IL
evanstonroundtable.com

Evanston resident launches new line of luxury sneakers

Charles Hawkins wasn’t interested in forging a career in the shoe business when he graduated from DePaul University with a major in political science. He was more interested in making money as a salaried employee than risk losing it as an entrepreneur. So he took a job in investment...
EVANSTON, IL
cohaitungchi.com

10 free things to do in Chicago this September

You don’t need to reach for your wallet to get your fill of fun things to do all around the city. Here are 10 of our favorite free events and activities this month in Chicago, including exciting neighborhood festivals, cultural celebrations, dance events, live music, free museum days, and so much more. Start planning your budget-friendly Chicago adventures for September 2022.
CHICAGO, IL
treksplorer.com

Best Day Trips from Chicago, Illinois

Have a few extra days in Chicago? Give yourself a break from the Windy City on some of the best day trips from Chicago, Illinois!. From charming towns like Michigan City to architectural hubs like Oak City to natural paradises like Lake Geneva, the area around Chicago is bursting with variety. All located just a couple of hours max from the city, these side trips can offer a reprieve from Chicago’s hustle and bustle and show you a different side of the Midwest.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

199 WOODLET Lane

HARDWOOD FLOORS GRACE THE MAIN LEVEL OF THIS SPACIOUS HOME. TONS OF UPGRADES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS FIREPLACE, GRANITE VANITIES, CUSTOM MOSAIC TILES IN ALL WASHROOMS, WIDE STAIRS, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH RECREATIONAL ROOM AND 4TH BED ROOM, BIG YARD WITH BRICK PAVER PATIO AND KID PLAY SET. NAPERVILLE 204 SCHOOLS. ~FACING EAST~WALK TO NAPERVILLE-204 ELEMENTARY SCHOOL~AGENT OWNED GOOD CREDIT AND INCOME MUST.
BOLINGBROOK, IL
blockclubchicago.org

You Can Sustainably Swap Your Clothes At Dill Pickle Co-Op Saturday

LOGAN SQUARE — The Dill Pickle Food Co-Op is hosting a community clothing swap Saturday afternoon. Neighbors are welcome to stop by the co-op noon-5 p.m. Saturday at 2746 N. Milwaukee Ave. with up to five articles of clothing or accessories, which they can swap out with whatever they find from the co-op’s vintage clothing rack, according to a news release.
CHICAGO, IL
bhhschicago.com

130 Manchester Court #130

First floor living with interior access to your garage through the laundry room. 2 Bedrooms with 2 baths. Primary bathroom is large with a walk-in closet. Don't miss out on this great opportunity. District 54 and High School District 211 schools are excellent. Owner requests at least a 675 credit score.
SCHAUMBURG, IL
bhhschicago.com

2924 N Sacramento Avenue #1E

Bright Avondale 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in charming quiet vintage building. Building and unit are smoke free. Unit features hardwood floors throughout with split floor plan and two window a/c units. Kitchen has granite counter tops, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Bedrooms with great closet space. In unit laundry. Building amenities include a workout room, bike storage and common laundry. Enjoy all of Avondale and Logan Square's restaurants and entertainment. Easy street parking, close to CTA Blue line and I-90 highway. Calm, quiet, well-behaved pets considered on a case-by-case basis by the owner and pet fee of $250. Come Home!
CHICAGO, IL
wgnradio.com

The Beat Cop’s Guide to pub grub and old-fashioned donuts

Lieutenant David Haynes, a police officer who works on the North Side of the city, makes his weekly visit to the WGN Radio studios and the Bob Sirott Morning Show. Lt. Haynes, who co-authored “The Beat Cop’s Guide to Chicago Eats,” reviews Jessie Oaks. Located at 18490 W. Old Gages Lake Rd. in Gages Lakes, they are known for serving a different take on bar food, like a one-pound cheeseburger, mega nachos, and Italian beef egg rolls. Lt. Haynes also reviews Country Donuts, located at 3091 US-20 in Elgin. This old-fashioned donut shop is known for serving their famous cake and apple cider donuts.
CHICAGO, IL

