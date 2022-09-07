Read full article on original website
bhhschicago.com
199 WOODLET Lane
HARDWOOD FLOORS GRACE THE MAIN LEVEL OF THIS SPACIOUS HOME. TONS OF UPGRADES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS FIREPLACE, GRANITE VANITIES, CUSTOM MOSAIC TILES IN ALL WASHROOMS, WIDE STAIRS, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH RECREATIONAL ROOM AND 4TH BED ROOM, BIG YARD WITH BRICK PAVER PATIO AND KID PLAY SET. NAPERVILLE 204 SCHOOLS. ~FACING EAST~WALK TO NAPERVILLE-204 ELEMENTARY SCHOOL~AGENT OWNED GOOD CREDIT AND INCOME MUST.
bhhschicago.com
1412 ROLLING GROVE Court
FABULOUS RENTAL OPPORTUNITY! EXCELLENT LOCATION JUST MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN NAPERVILLE! SITUATED ON A QUITE CUL- DE-SAC SITS THIS WONDERFUL 4/5 & POSSIBLE 6 BEDROOM HOME! INSIDE YOU WILL FIND MANY UPDATES INCLUDING NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. LARGE FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOM. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANT WHITE CABINETS, CENTER ISLAND & PLANNING DESK. ADJACENT SUN-FILLED FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE HAS ACCESS TO LARGE DECK & YARD. FIRST FLOOR STUDY/OFFICE. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND THE MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING ROOM, WALK IN CLOSET & UPDATED MASTER BATHROOM. SPACIOUS SECONDARY BEDROOMS. UPDATED HALL BATH TOO! HUGE FINISHED BASEMENT WITH TONS OF STORGAGE & EXTRA RM COULD BE 5TH/6TH BEDROOM/HOBBY ROOM. LOOK NO MORE THIS IS IT!
bhhschicago.com
1489 Winslowe Drive #101
Large One Bedroom 14X12, with double closets, Living Room 15X13, Dining Room 13X8, Kitchen 10X8, plenty of closets, includes exterior parking space, coin laundry on same level in building. Close to shopping and highways.Tenant needs 675 credit minimum and good income.
bhhschicago.com
130 Manchester Court #130
First floor living with interior access to your garage through the laundry room. 2 Bedrooms with 2 baths. Primary bathroom is large with a walk-in closet. Don't miss out on this great opportunity. District 54 and High School District 211 schools are excellent. Owner requests at least a 675 credit score.
bhhschicago.com
1475 REBECCA Drive #214
CLEAN AND READY FOR MOVE IN. NEUTRAL DECOR THROUGHOUT. NEWER CARPET. LARGE INTERIOR CLOSETS AND A STORAGE LOCKER JUST DOWN THE HALL. COIN LAUNDRY JUST A FEW STEPS FROM UNIT. TWO WINDOW A/Cs. ASSOCIATION FEE COVERS EVERYTHING EXCEPT ELECTRIC. VERY NICE OUTDOOR POOL, TENNIS COURTS AND CLUBHOUSE.
bhhschicago.com
2033 171ST Street
Great 2 story townhouse with private yard. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath + basement offering extra space for entertainment. Close to expressway, shops, etc.
bhhschicago.com
180 prairie Avenue #A
Unique one-story cottage with a small fenced-in yard for your enjoyment and privacy. The cottage features a large living room, a fully remodeled kitchen with new SS appliances, one bedroom, and a full bathroom (with a new shower). Private enclosed yard included. Shared free laundry in the attached building. New LVP floors and freshly painted. Residents pay for electricity and gas. Walk everywhere downtown location. Next to Metra, Cta, library, Whole Foods, and all downtown amenities.
Illinois’ largest home on the market comes with 30,000 sq. ft. of living space
MOKENA, Ill. — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000 sq. ft. behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among...
bhhschicago.com
7601 Banks Street #2W
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND BLACK/STAINLESS APPLIANCES. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED. LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING. CLOSE TO PARKS, STORES, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND HIGHWAYS. No dogs. No smoking.
luxury-houses.net
Stunning Mediterranean-style Home in Oak Brook Hits Market for $2.45M
The Estate in Oak Brook is a luxurious home beautifully designed and finished now available for sale. This home located at 107 Livery Cir, Oak Brook, Illinois; offering 06 bedrooms and 07 bathrooms with 6,089 square feet of living spaces. Call Victor Gudino, Krysta Gudino – Nancy & Associates Realty (Phone: 708 279-9191)for more details; and set a tour schedule of the Estate in Oak Brook.
bhhschicago.com
7610 W Grand Avenue #1A
1 bedroom condo with elevator, balcony and covered parking in downtown of Elmwood Park. New pergo flooring just installed. All interior door replaced. Updated kitchen with new flooring also. Freshly painted too. 1 covered parking space included in rent. (Space number 11) Next to train station, library, recreation center, swimming pool and more. Heat and water included in monthly assessment. Potential tenant(s) must have good credit history and proof of income.
bhhschicago.com
2924 N Sacramento Avenue #1E
Bright Avondale 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in charming quiet vintage building. Building and unit are smoke free. Unit features hardwood floors throughout with split floor plan and two window a/c units. Kitchen has granite counter tops, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Bedrooms with great closet space. In unit laundry. Building amenities include a workout room, bike storage and common laundry. Enjoy all of Avondale and Logan Square's restaurants and entertainment. Easy street parking, close to CTA Blue line and I-90 highway. Calm, quiet, well-behaved pets considered on a case-by-case basis by the owner and pet fee of $250. Come Home!
bhhschicago.com
200 N Arlington Heights Road #622
Floor to Ceiling Windows in Living Room. Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in Schaumburg
I now have a new obsession. This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg. Iced Lavender MachaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.
bhhschicago.com
3469 Bradbury Circle
Immaculate condition, 3 story END UNIT townhome with Granite Kitchen and SS appliances. Large lower level Recreation area with walk out, hardwood on Kitchen, walk in closet in MBR, 3rd floor laundry, deck overlooking private area. 5 minutes to Rt.59 Train station and very close to Fox Valley Mall and shopping and restaurants. Available from October 1st 2022.
bhhschicago.com
1460 N Webster Street
Great Location, in 203 School District. Make this 5 bedroom, 2.5 updated baths, kitchen renovation (2021) with a large island and breakfast bar, new white cabinets, with quartz counter tops. You can go outside and enjoy your large bricked patio with shade, and almost .4 acre fenced yard. First floor bedroom, Full bath, and .5 bath. Upstairs has bamboo flooring, with 4 additional bedrooms and another full bath.
959theriver.com
Sip Cocktails at Some of Joliet’s Most Beautiful, Historic Homes on Saturday
One of the coolest and most historic neighborhoods in Joliet is the Cathedral Area. There are many beautiful, historic homes and mansions that were built by import people of the city’s founding years, and they all offer something unique in terms of history and architecture. There’s also a group...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Naperville, IL — 15 Top Places!
Get a break from your mundane life as you enjoy a food-filled vacation by having the best brunch in Naperville. This Illinois city houses an impressive array of dining choices, ideal for going on a date, having a fun time with friends, enjoying a meal with family, or spending some quiet time alone.
WSPY NEWS
Raffles, a Sandwich Fair tradition, benefit communities
Raffles have been a part of good ole country fairs since their beginnings. At the 134th Sandwich Fair, those $1 ticket forms taking just a minute to complete, can produce a big winner to fair goers by Sunday night. For the Sandwich Fire Department, Austin Childers gives the benefits from...
