FABULOUS RENTAL OPPORTUNITY! EXCELLENT LOCATION JUST MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN NAPERVILLE! SITUATED ON A QUITE CUL- DE-SAC SITS THIS WONDERFUL 4/5 & POSSIBLE 6 BEDROOM HOME! INSIDE YOU WILL FIND MANY UPDATES INCLUDING NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. LARGE FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOM. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANT WHITE CABINETS, CENTER ISLAND & PLANNING DESK. ADJACENT SUN-FILLED FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE HAS ACCESS TO LARGE DECK & YARD. FIRST FLOOR STUDY/OFFICE. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND THE MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING ROOM, WALK IN CLOSET & UPDATED MASTER BATHROOM. SPACIOUS SECONDARY BEDROOMS. UPDATED HALL BATH TOO! HUGE FINISHED BASEMENT WITH TONS OF STORGAGE & EXTRA RM COULD BE 5TH/6TH BEDROOM/HOBBY ROOM. LOOK NO MORE THIS IS IT!

NAPERVILLE, IL ・ 2 DAYS AGO