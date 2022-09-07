Read full article on original website
Related
tylerwoodgroup.com
39998 N Shore Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # SW22191154)
Did someone say, “mountain cabin”? Enjoy the stunning lake and mountain views in this traditional mountain cabin escape. You will love configuration of main living floor that is conducive to both indoor and outdoor entertainment. The downstairs suite will give your guest the privacy they wish with the closeness to everyone. On the upper level you will find another suite with even more views with an additional living area. Do not miss the garage with additional storage, and there is even a dumbwaiter to take your groceries upstairs. Perfect second home or vacation rental retreat offering something unique to the market! Did we mention you have lake views?
tylerwoodgroup.com
902 W Aeroplane Boulevard, Big Bear, CA 92314 (MLS # WS22198946)
Welcome to Big Bear! Major Fixer Cabin in a Great Location; walking distance to Big Bear Lake Convention Center, Big Bear Snow Play and many popular Cafe's and shops. Located in a pride of ownership neighborhood with a mix of custom cabins, newer cabins and cabins being built. This would make for a great short term rental or vacation home. We have started the clean up and demo and its ready for someone to come make it exactly how they want. Seller is an investor and has multiple other pending projects. Being sold in AS IS condition. Do your own due diligence. Seller motivated.
tylerwoodgroup.com
575 Golden West Drive, Big Bear, CA 92315 (MLS # 219084210DA)
Rare find! Wonderful 4 bedroom upgraded dollhouse a block from Summit Blvd~2 bedrooms and bath downstairs, additional 2 spacious bedrooms and bath up! Open plan has travertine floors in kitchen and bath, granite counters and island bar with log accents~Recent upgrades (within last four years) include dual pane windows and slider, roof, carpet, garage door, range, refrigerator, dishwasher, washer /dryer, beds, mattresses, TVs, and living room furnishings~Upstairs bath has been remodeled completely in last couple of years~nicely treed and partially landscaped with back deck and jetted tub under gazebo~ Large area for outdoor boat or RV storage, close to slopes, village and lake. All windows have blinds, custom draperies and/or black out blinds~Has been a successful rental with Vacasa in recent years, but previous owner was a designer at Interiors and the home still has that special touch! Garage is being used as game room and is heated. If preferred, remove furnishings and parking bumpers to be a garage once again.
foxla.com
Opening weekend of Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest postponed due to Radford Fire
The opening weekend of Big Bear Lake Oktoberfest is being pushed back to next weekend after the area was hit by a massive brush fire. Organizers announced the initial opening weekend, September 10 and 11, will be postponed to September 17 and 18. Those who pre-purchased tickets to September 10...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Radford Fire burning near Big Bear grows to 990 acres, nears Snow Summit ski resort
A large wildfire burning in the San Bernardino National Forest near Big Bear continued to grow with very little containment as it made its way toward a local ski resort Wednesday.
tylerwoodgroup.com
1489 Rockspray Drive, Big Bear Lake, CA 92315 (MLS # EV22196097)
GORGEOUS AND NEWLY REMODELED, CUSTOM A-CHALET NEAR FOREST, TRAILS AND BEAR MOUNTAIN SKI RESORT! ~ This is the perfect weekend and vacation destination for families and groups looking to make memories in the mountains and simply enjoy nature and Big Bear's lovely four seasons ~ Featuring an open floorplan and tall vaulted wood ceilings, with many windows and a skylight to enjoy the forest-like views and setting, mountain air, and lots of natural lighting ~ Enjoy the feeling of seclusion and being surrounded by nature and a variety of trees from the spacious back deck, lounge or spa area, with easy access from either the dining area or bedroom ~ 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including the primary suite upstairs with private bathroom and easy laundry access! ~ All new upgrades including new HVAC systems, new EV charger, new driveway, flooring, dual-pane windows, extra deck support and new composite decking, new appliances, and more! ~ Feels like a modern and luxury ski chalet!
z1077fm.com
County Firefighters from Twentynine Palms Provide Assistance in Big Bear
Brush Patrol 44 from Station 44 in Twentynine Palms is assisting with the “Radford Fire” near Big Bear. The unit is part of a San Bernardino County Fire Protection District’s “Gel Task Force, a 20 person Task Force composed of smaller Brush Patrol units with special fire resistant gel, which aids in defending structures and infrastructure. The task force traveled on Tuesday to the Snow Summit ski resort near Big Bear, where they worked to protect structures and ski lift infrastructure. Though crews have been working 24-hour shifts in Big Bear, Station 44 in Twentynine Palms and other San Bernardino County Fire Protection District Stations remain fully staffed.
theregistrysocal.com
700-Unit State Street Village Project to Move Ahead at Former Redlands Mall
NEWPORT BEACH, Calif. — A joint venture between Village Partners Investments, LLC (“Village Partners”) of Newport Beach, California and The Bascom Group, LLC (“Bascom”) of Irvine, California has received full entitlements and approval of its development agreement for the mixed-use State Street Village project at the site of the former Redlands Mall in Redlands, California.
IN THIS ARTICLE
NBC Los Angeles
Firefighters Gain Ground on Fire Near Big Bear Ahead of Strong Winds
Firefighters are increasing containment of a brush fire near Big Bear ahead of strong wind gusts expected to raise the threat of rapidly spreading fires. The 1,000-acre Radford Fire was nearly 60-percent contained Friday afternoon. Fueled by brush and heavy timber, the fire started Monday in the San Bernardino County mountains east of Los Angeles between Big Bear and Seven Oaks.
WATCH: California Fire Threatens Popular Ski Resort, Prompts Evacuations
A helicopter flew above the smoke and captured it on video.
Radford Fire grows to 450 acres as it approaches Big Bear; new evacuations ordered
New evacuations were ordered Tuesday as the Radford Fire burning in the San Bernardino mountains continued to grow.
enjoyorangecounty.com
Corn Mazes Near Orange County
As fall settles over Orange County, families all around are looking forward to enjoying the beauty the season has to offer. While the leaves on the palm trees might not change, there is a different plant that never fails to bring joy: corn! Specifically, corn mazes!. Whether you’re looking for...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
vvng.com
Motorcyclist critically injured after slamming into car on Bear Valley Road in Victorville
VICTORVILLE, Calif. (VVNG.com) — A crash involving a vehicle and a motorcycle prompted a brief closure of Bear Valley Road Thursday night in Victorville. It happened at about 9:53 pm, on September 8, 2022, just east of Pacoima Road. Victorville fire arrived on scene and requested a helicopter to...
kvcrnews.org
Fairview Fire Updates: 28,307 acres burned, 40% contained
The Fairview Fire burning near Hemet has grown to 28,307 Acres and is 40% contained. CAL Fire Riverside County, the U.S. Forrest Service, and City Hemet Fire Department are co-managing the fire response. There are over 1,100 personnel at the incident as of Friday evening. Background. The Fairview Fire was...
claremont-courier.com
Thanks, Kay!
After a miserable week of temperatures in excess of 100 degrees, Claremont woke to cloudy skies and the sound of rainfall Thursday morning. The forecast is calling for more clouds and precipitation this weekend — and low temps mercifully dipping below 70 on Sunday — as Hurricane Kay drifts north after battering Baja California, Mexico. COURIER photo/Grace Felschundneff.
z1077fm.com
Free Motley Crue Concert at Tortoise Rock tonight
Tortoise Rock Casino in 29 Palms will featuring the hits of Motley Crue at a free, all-ages concert Saturday night (September 10). You don’t want to miss Deja Crue, the premier Motley Crue tribute band, as they perform Girls Girls Girls, Smokin’ In The Boys Room, and al your favorite hits from the notorious band. The show has a new start time of 9 p.m. so you can beat the heat at the outdoor concert area, where there’s plenty of seating or you can bring your own lounge chairs.
Tiger sanctuary threatened by deadly Fairview Fire
The Fairview Fire, which had scorched more than 18,000 acres in the Hemet area as of Thursday morning, moved closer to a tiger sanctuary a day earlier. The deadly fire broke out Monday afternoon near Fairview Avenue and Bautista Canyon Road but exploded in size Wednesday and had people at Diamond Valley Lodge concerned for […]
Fairview Fire: Deadly Southern California blaze grows to nearly 20,000 acres
HEMET, Calif. — Southern California’s deadly Fairview Fire continued to spread rapidly on Wednesday, growing from 5,000 acres in the morning to nearly 20,000 acres by 10:30 p.m., authorities said. According to KCBS-TV, the Riverside County Fire Department and Cal Fire said the blaze, which erupted Monday afternoon...
yieldpro.com
Universe Holdings acquires $53.370 million multifamily property in California’s Inland Empire
Universe Holdings has acquired the Stonegate Apartments (Stonegate), a 160-unit multifamily community in Southern California’s Inland Empire city of Riverside, in an off-market transaction worth $53.370 million. Built in 1987, Stonegate offers a mix of one- and two-bedroom floorplans and a strong amenity package, including a fitness center, swimming...
California wildfires destroy structures, force residents to flee
HEMET, Calif. (AP) — Firefighters struggled Thursday to gain control of major California wildfires that have grown explosively and forced extensive evacuations amid a searing heat wave. The deadly and destructive Fairview Fire in Southern California expanded in two directions on Wednesday, covering more than 30 square miles (78 square kilometers) of Riverside County. It […]
Comments / 0