GORGEOUS AND NEWLY REMODELED, CUSTOM A-CHALET NEAR FOREST, TRAILS AND BEAR MOUNTAIN SKI RESORT! ~ This is the perfect weekend and vacation destination for families and groups looking to make memories in the mountains and simply enjoy nature and Big Bear's lovely four seasons ~ Featuring an open floorplan and tall vaulted wood ceilings, with many windows and a skylight to enjoy the forest-like views and setting, mountain air, and lots of natural lighting ~ Enjoy the feeling of seclusion and being surrounded by nature and a variety of trees from the spacious back deck, lounge or spa area, with easy access from either the dining area or bedroom ~ 3 Bedrooms and 2 bathrooms including the primary suite upstairs with private bathroom and easy laundry access! ~ All new upgrades including new HVAC systems, new EV charger, new driveway, flooring, dual-pane windows, extra deck support and new composite decking, new appliances, and more! ~ Feels like a modern and luxury ski chalet!

5 DAYS AGO