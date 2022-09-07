Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in SchaumburgChicago Food KingSchaumburg, IL
The Young and the Restless flirts with danger but shows no signs of following throughCheryl E PrestonGenoa City, WI
Chicago Bears to hold new stadium meeting on 9/8Adrian HolmanChicago, IL
As Macy’s Plans to Close 125 Stores, They Are Also Shuttering a Bloomingdale’s Location Beginning on September 6Joel EisenbergSkokie, IL
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend GetawayJoe MertensRhinelander, WI
Related
bhhschicago.com
1412 ROLLING GROVE Court
FABULOUS RENTAL OPPORTUNITY! EXCELLENT LOCATION JUST MINUTES TO DOWNTOWN NAPERVILLE! SITUATED ON A QUITE CUL- DE-SAC SITS THIS WONDERFUL 4/5 & POSSIBLE 6 BEDROOM HOME! INSIDE YOU WILL FIND MANY UPDATES INCLUDING NEW CARPET & FRESH PAINT THROUGHOUT. LARGE FORMAL LIVING & DINING ROOM. UPDATED KITCHEN WITH ABUNDANT WHITE CABINETS, CENTER ISLAND & PLANNING DESK. ADJACENT SUN-FILLED FAMILY ROOM WITH FIREPLACE HAS ACCESS TO LARGE DECK & YARD. FIRST FLOOR STUDY/OFFICE. UPSTAIRS YOU WILL FIND THE MASTER SUITE WITH SITTING ROOM, WALK IN CLOSET & UPDATED MASTER BATHROOM. SPACIOUS SECONDARY BEDROOMS. UPDATED HALL BATH TOO! HUGE FINISHED BASEMENT WITH TONS OF STORGAGE & EXTRA RM COULD BE 5TH/6TH BEDROOM/HOBBY ROOM. LOOK NO MORE THIS IS IT!
bhhschicago.com
199 WOODLET Lane
HARDWOOD FLOORS GRACE THE MAIN LEVEL OF THIS SPACIOUS HOME. TONS OF UPGRADES, GRANITE COUNTERTOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, GAS FIREPLACE, GRANITE VANITIES, CUSTOM MOSAIC TILES IN ALL WASHROOMS, WIDE STAIRS, FINISHED BASEMENT WITH RECREATIONAL ROOM AND 4TH BED ROOM, BIG YARD WITH BRICK PAVER PATIO AND KID PLAY SET. NAPERVILLE 204 SCHOOLS. ~FACING EAST~WALK TO NAPERVILLE-204 ELEMENTARY SCHOOL~AGENT OWNED GOOD CREDIT AND INCOME MUST.
bhhschicago.com
180 prairie Avenue #A
Unique one-story cottage with a small fenced-in yard for your enjoyment and privacy. The cottage features a large living room, a fully remodeled kitchen with new SS appliances, one bedroom, and a full bathroom (with a new shower). Private enclosed yard included. Shared free laundry in the attached building. New LVP floors and freshly painted. Residents pay for electricity and gas. Walk everywhere downtown location. Next to Metra, Cta, library, Whole Foods, and all downtown amenities.
bhhschicago.com
1489 Winslowe Drive #101
Large One Bedroom 14X12, with double closets, Living Room 15X13, Dining Room 13X8, Kitchen 10X8, plenty of closets, includes exterior parking space, coin laundry on same level in building. Close to shopping and highways.Tenant needs 675 credit minimum and good income.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
bhhschicago.com
1475 REBECCA Drive #214
CLEAN AND READY FOR MOVE IN. NEUTRAL DECOR THROUGHOUT. NEWER CARPET. LARGE INTERIOR CLOSETS AND A STORAGE LOCKER JUST DOWN THE HALL. COIN LAUNDRY JUST A FEW STEPS FROM UNIT. TWO WINDOW A/Cs. ASSOCIATION FEE COVERS EVERYTHING EXCEPT ELECTRIC. VERY NICE OUTDOOR POOL, TENNIS COURTS AND CLUBHOUSE.
Illinois’ largest home on the market comes with 30,000 sq. ft. of living space
MOKENA, Ill. — Take six NBA basketball courts, put them side-by-side, and you’ll be just shy of the square footage of Illinois’ largest home on the market (not including Michael Jordan’s estate). This 30,000 sq. ft. behemoth of a home is found in Mokena and, among...
bhhschicago.com
7610 W Grand Avenue #1A
1 bedroom condo with elevator, balcony and covered parking in downtown of Elmwood Park. New pergo flooring just installed. All interior door replaced. Updated kitchen with new flooring also. Freshly painted too. 1 covered parking space included in rent. (Space number 11) Next to train station, library, recreation center, swimming pool and more. Heat and water included in monthly assessment. Potential tenant(s) must have good credit history and proof of income.
bhhschicago.com
7601 Banks Street #2W
BEAUTIFULLY UPDATED 2 BEDROOM, 1 BATH 2ND FLOOR CONDO. NEW KITCHEN CABINETS WITH GRANITE COUNTERTOPS AND BLACK/STAINLESS APPLIANCES. GLEAMING HARDWOOD FLOORS THROUGHOUT. FRESHLY PAINTED. LAUNDRY IN THE BUILDING. CLOSE TO PARKS, STORES, PUBLIC TRANSPORTATION AND HIGHWAYS. No dogs. No smoking.
IN THIS ARTICLE
bhhschicago.com
2033 171ST Street
Great 2 story townhouse with private yard. 3 bedrooms, 1.5 bath + basement offering extra space for entertainment. Close to expressway, shops, etc.
bhhschicago.com
628 Dana Court #B
Move-in ready condo in a great location that has been well maintained. Just minutes to downtown Naperville, Centennial Beach, Riverwalk, amazing restaurants, and shopping. This first floor unit offers natural light that boasts through the sliding glass doors. Spacious living room with wood burning fireplace is open to the dining room and den. The den can be utilized as an office or converted into a third bedroom. The kitchen offers oak cabinets, tile backsplash, a full pantry, and an eat-in area with a sliding glass door leading to the private patio. The main bedroom has two large closets and an en suite bath with a walk-in shower and linen closet. There is an additional full bath with a tub/shower combo. In-unit laundry room for convenience. The garage offers an of abundance built-in shelving for storage. Located in the acclaimed 203 school district.
bhhschicago.com
2127 Ridge Avenue #2A
Large. Sunny 3 bed in Vintage building located just blocks to Lake, NU, shopping, and train. Neutral paint throughout, granite countertops in kitchen. Secure building with exercise room and laundry. Private garage available $120/mth.
bhhschicago.com
3469 Bradbury Circle
Immaculate condition, 3 story END UNIT townhome with Granite Kitchen and SS appliances. Large lower level Recreation area with walk out, hardwood on Kitchen, walk in closet in MBR, 3rd floor laundry, deck overlooking private area. 5 minutes to Rt.59 Train station and very close to Fox Valley Mall and shopping and restaurants. Available from October 1st 2022.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
bhhschicago.com
2924 N Sacramento Avenue #1E
Bright Avondale 2 bedroom, 1 bathroom condo in charming quiet vintage building. Building and unit are smoke free. Unit features hardwood floors throughout with split floor plan and two window a/c units. Kitchen has granite counter tops, gas oven/range, fridge, dishwasher, and microwave. Bedrooms with great closet space. In unit laundry. Building amenities include a workout room, bike storage and common laundry. Enjoy all of Avondale and Logan Square's restaurants and entertainment. Easy street parking, close to CTA Blue line and I-90 highway. Calm, quiet, well-behaved pets considered on a case-by-case basis by the owner and pet fee of $250. Come Home!
bhhschicago.com
1460 N Webster Street
Great Location, in 203 School District. Make this 5 bedroom, 2.5 updated baths, kitchen renovation (2021) with a large island and breakfast bar, new white cabinets, with quartz counter tops. You can go outside and enjoy your large bricked patio with shade, and almost .4 acre fenced yard. First floor bedroom, Full bath, and .5 bath. Upstairs has bamboo flooring, with 4 additional bedrooms and another full bath.
bhhschicago.com
72 Sterling Circle #102
Resort-Like Community in Prime Wheaton Locale! Beautiful Renovated 1st Floor 3BD/2 Bathroom Spacious Oak Model Apartment with Patio, Courtyard View, Hard Surface Flooring, Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops, and In-unit Laundry with washer/dryer. Luxurious amenities including; State-of-the-Art Gym, 2 resort-style outdoor swimming pools, outdoor kitchen, fire pit, and more. Cafe lounge with fresh coffee, Apple computer bar and complimentary WiFi. The community is pet-friendly and features walking paths and a bark park. Located in the top-rated Wheaton School District with an address convenient to Butterfield Road, I-88, and the Wheaton Metra Station. Garage spaces unlimited based upon availability are $125 extra per month for each space in shared garage and $150 per month for private garage and $200 for a 2 Car Private Garage. Photos are of model units. Many other units available. **Prices subject to change**
bhhschicago.com
200 N Arlington Heights Road #622
Floor to Ceiling Windows in Living Room. Conveniently located in the heart of Arlington Heights. Residents are surrounded by a beautiful setting with close proximity to downtown Chicago for a seamless commute to work or a Michigan Avenue Shopping experience. Apartments features include spacious and open layouts, spectacular panoramic views, washer and dryer in every unit, stainless steel appliances, contemporary cabinets, granite countertops, built-in microwave, vinyl wood plank flooring in living areas, large oversized closets, modern color palette, cable ready and available onsite storage. Community Amenities include: blocks from Metra, on site management, 24/7 emergency maintenance, cyber cafe, pet friendly, pet spa, 24 hour fitness center, sundeck, outdoor heated swimming pool, outdoor fireplace, outdoor grills, resident lounge and party rooms, elevator, bike storage, private skybridge with access to parking garage.
I am obsessed with this drink from Green Joe Coffee in Schaumburg
I now have a new obsession. This obsession is for this particular drink at a relatively new coffee shop in Schaumburg. Iced Lavender MachaPhoto by Frank S/ChicagoFoodKing. The name of the coffee shop is Green Joe’s coffee In Schaumburg.
kenosha.com
Safe Harbor/Kenosha.com Pet of the Week: Happen Stance
Safe Harbor Humane Society is an open admission shelter and a 501(c)(3) nonprofit that serves the Kenosha County area. Safe Harbor takes in over 3,300 animals each year and places the majority of these animals into good homes. Happen Stance (our volunteers call him “Happy”) is a 3.5-year-old dog who...
familydestinationsguide.com
Best Brunch in Highland Park, IL — 15 Top Places!
Highland Park is a suburban city that debuted along the shores of Lake Michigan in Illinois. This charming city offers an array of dining choices boasting mouth-watering brunch entrees for every diet, appetite, age, and budget. You can find a fantastic eatery ideal for a casual meal with friends, a...
fox32chicago.com
Fire at St. Charles home causes $100K worth of damage
ST. CHARLES, Ill. - A home in St. Charles caught fire Thursday night, causing $100,000 worth of damage. St. Charles Fire department said the report came in around 7:42 p.m. at a home located at 3401 Greenwood Lane. The residence was unoccupied at the time and no injuries were reported.
Comments / 0