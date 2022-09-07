Read full article on original website
Related
Facebook Internet Tracking Settlement Is Legit — Claim Deadline Approaching
If you used Facebook in 2010 and 2011, you might have received an email claiming you’re entitled to some money in an internet tracking settlement. Is the Facebook internet tracking settlement legit?. Article continues below advertisement. Yes, the settlement is legit. In fact, Facebook has agreed to a couple...
Android warning for all users – three types of ‘dangerous app’ to delete from phone
THE Google Play Store is a pretty safe place to download apps but Android users still need to watch out for criminals trying to take advantage. There are a few types of Android apps that pop up frequently in scam warnings and we've rounded up three culprits below. Not every...
Samsung admits security breach exposed customers’ personal data – check what’s at risk
THE TECHNOLOGY giant Samsung has had customer information stolen by a hacker in a security breach. Who the attackers are or what they are after is unknown at this time. “We determined through our ongoing investigation that personal information of certain customers was affected,” Samsung wrote in an email to customers who were victims of the security breach.
Urgent Facebook warning over Marketplace scam that could cost you thousands
FACEBOOK users have been warned to be wary of a Marketplace scam that could end up costing you thousands. Catfish host Nev Schulman is using his expertise in the art of deception to help people stay safe from other kinds of online tricks. He believes Brits are most vulnerable while...
IN THIS ARTICLE
technewstoday.com
How to Do a Facebook Search Without Account?
Although you are not much of a social media savvy person, there can be times when you are intrigued to look for someone’s profile. Or, you might have deactivated Facebook and want to search your account for surety. Whenever you look for a Facebook profile, you might be prompted...
Samsung's US customer data hacked: Here's what info was taken
Samsung's U.S. data servers were hacked in late July, but Samsung didn't inform affected customers until September.
Android Central
The best secret Android settings, and how to enable them
Before the age of monthly plans and the digital age, you had to manually enter a code into your phone's dialer to do things like checking your balance and account status. Believe it or not, those dialer codes — also known as USSD and MMI codes — are still useful today. Here's how you can use the best secret Android settings on your phone.
msn.com
Here's How You Can Renew Your Passport Online Right Now
Editor's Note: We know COVID-19 is continuing to impact your travel plans. Should you travel now, be sure to familiarize yourself with the CDC's latest guidance on domestic and international travel as well as local requirements, protocols, and restrictions for both your destination upon your arrival and your home city upon your return. Be safe out there.Let me start with a tangent. Earlier this year, I realized I couldn't travel on my passport about 10 days before my planned trip to Rome. I knew that wait times to renew passports were exorbitant, with COVID-19-related issues creating a massive backlog. So, $300 and a flight to Puerto Rico later, I stood in the only office in the US that had availability for same-day passport renewal. Once there, the process was surprisingly seamless. But still, it was a major headache (and a pocket ache).
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Samsung confirms data breach involving some users' personal information
Samsung confirmed that hackers had acquired access to users' personal data.
Tell us: what kind of tracking devices do you use, and for which purposes?
We’d like to hear from people in the UK who use tracking devices or apps to keep an eye on the movements or behaviours of people, pets or objects. Whether you use Apple tags, GPS trackers or software, we’d like to find out which devices you use and how you are finding them – whether you’re tracking your cat, your children, your employees, or your own keys, remote control or step count.
Digital Trends
NordVPN Free Trial: Try the service for free for a month
With the world becoming an increasingly digital place, we’re all increasingly susceptible to hacking, identity theft, and data collection. A virtual private network can help us sleep a little easier at night, and VPN deals are worth keeping an eye on. But a NordVPN free trial is worth looking into as well, with the popular VPN service provider always ranking among the best VPN services. NordVPN is also a great option if you take in a lot of content with your devices, as it’s the best for Netflix when it comes to VPNs. But whether you’re an internet power user or a casual emailer, read onward for more details on a NordVPN free trial.
How to delete your Facebook account
There are many reasons why you might want to delete your Facebook account. You may want to take a break from social media or you could be worried about your mental health. Or perhaps you might be looking to regain some of your digital privacy. Whatever your reason, we are here to help. This article will show you how to delete your Facebook account. We’ll also look at other vital details you need to know about deleting Facebook.
How dark is 'dark advertising'? We audited Facebook, Google and other platforms to find out
Once upon a time, most advertisements were public. If we wanted to see what advertisers were doing, we could easily find it – on TV, in newspapers and magazines, and on billboards around the city. This meant governments, civil society and citizens could keep advertisers in check, especially when they advertised products that might be harmful – such as alcohol, tobacco, gambling, pharmaceuticals, financial services or unhealthy food. However, the rise of online ads has led to a kind of “dark advertising”. Ads are often only visible to their intended targets, they disappear moments after they have been seen, and...
Selling Locally On Facebook Marketplace: A Safety Guide
Whether you're looking to earn some extra cash or simply want to declutter and don't want the hassle of packing and shipping items, selling locally on Facebook Marketplace or through local Facebook sales groups can be a great way to make it happen. For large items that would be expensive and hard to ship, selling locally is a great opportunity, too. Friends and family are a great place to start - but what if you want to sell to the general public in your area? There's always a risk involved in meeting complete strangers. So, how do you safely meet for local sales? Here are a few tips and guidelines that I've gathered as a seller, myself, that will help you stay safe while selling locally.
Android Authority
How to cancel your Dropbox subscription
Dropbox is one of the best cloud storage services, but it can be expensive, mainly because it doesn’t have any mid-tier storage options like some competitors. Dropbox’s premium plans also add many extra features you might not need if you only use it to back up files. Whether you don’t need it anymore or have found a cheaper alternative, here’s how to cancel your Dropbox subscription.
American Express Platinum 150k Referral Offer [Leave your referral links]
We may receive a commission when you use our links. Monkey Miles has partnered with CardRatings for our coverage of credit card products. Monkey Miles and CardRatings may receive a commission from card issuers. Monkey Miles is also a Senior Advisor to Bilt Rewards Opinions, reviews, analyses & recommendations are the author’s alone, and have not been reviewed, endorsed or approved by any of these entities. We appreciate you using our links!!!
How to leave a group chat on every messaging app
Group chats are a key feature of all messaging platforms. You can create a group conversation with your friends or family to know what's going on in their life or use it for collaborating on a specific event. Irrespective of which messaging app you use on your best Android phone, they all feature group chat support. Once a group has served its purpose, you should exit it to keep your inbox clean.
thedigitalfix.com
Best smart TV VPN providers in 2022
Even our televisions are fair game, as far as private data-hungry corporations are concerned, so it makes sense to look out for the best smart TV VPN providers and protect your privacy while watching your favourite series and movies. Why should businesses be able to profile you based on your viewing habits?
bloomberglaw.com
Zillow, Lowe’s, Expedia Sued Over Use of Browser Tracking Tech
Software lets companies record and play back browsing sessions. Zillow Group Inc., Lowe’s Cos., and Expedia Group Inc. are facing nearly identical class suits under a Pennsylvania law alleging they illegally use “session replay” software to track and record consumers’ interactions with their websites. Jamie Huber...
Comments / 0