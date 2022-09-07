Two cooperative binding sites sensitize PI(4,5)P recognition by the tubby domain

Genome-wide analysis of cell-free DNA methylation profile is a promising approach for sensitive and specific detection of many cancers. However, scaling such assays for clinical translation is impractical because of the high cost of whole-genome bisulfite sequencing. We show that the small fraction of GC-rich genome is highly enriched in CpG sites and disproportionately harbors most of the cancer-specific methylation signature. Here, we report on the simple and effective heat enrichment of CpG-rich regions for bisulfite sequencing (Heatrich-BS) platform that allows for focused methylation profiling in these highly informative regions. Our novel method and bioinformatics algorithm enable accurate tumor burden estimation and quantitative tracking of colorectal cancer patient’s response to treatment at much reduced sequencing cost suitable for frequent monitoring. We also show tumor epigenetic subtyping using Heatrich-BS, which could enable patient stratification. Heatrich-BS holds great potential for highly scalable screening and monitoring of cancer using liquid biopsy.

