Vermillion, SD

kelo.com

Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
sdstandardnow.com

Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office

I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Inside Sioux Falls’ first medical cannabis dispensary

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been less than a week since the first cannabis dispensary opened in Sioux Falls at 49th and Western. After ten months of planning and construction, David Blackburn can welcome customers to The Flower Shop Dispensary. “It feels nice. Doesn’t feel all the...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Vermillion, SD
KELOLAND TV

Body found near Stratobowl; Larsons’ Melons; Aberdeen airport

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a case that started as an arson but is now technically the city’s first homicide of the year.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Madison Daily Leader

Madison and Sioux Falls Area Humane Society enter animal abuse contract

Maintaining animal health and safety is crucial for any pet owner, but what happens if the number of animals gets out of control?. Residential homes are permitted to hold no more than six animals, according to a Madison city ordinance, yet instances arise where this ordinance is broken.
MADISON, SD
KELOLAND TV

Saturday Boredom Busters: September 10th

SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sidewalk Arts Festival in downtown Sioux Falls is the largest single-day arts festival in the region. The event, held outside of the Washington Pavilion, offers more than 230 vendor booths featuring the region’s best fine art, folk art and craft artisans showcasing their works from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be kids activities, live entertainment and food vendors. The festival is one of the largest fundraisers for the Pavilion. Admission is free.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fridays on the Plaza 2022 Performances

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - That’s a wrap!. We’ve dropped the curtain on the 2022 season of Fridays on the Plaza. It was nearly 16 weeks of live music and food trucks except for the final Friday, which was canceled because of some pesky showers. A...
SIOUX FALLS, SD
Kickin Country 100.5

Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick

There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
SIOUX FALLS, SD
KELOLAND TV

Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
ARLINGTON, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg

SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
HARRISBURG, SD
dakotanewsnow.com

Lincoln County Sheriffs report rollover accident near Harrisburg

HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Sheriffs reported the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a single-car rollover accident near Harrisburg. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Facebook post says deputies responded to the scene of a single-car accident at 7:30 a.m. one mile east of Harrisburg on 273rd St. According to the officer’s investigation, the driver was distracted and lost control, causing the car to roll into a north ditch and continue into a cornfield. The driver was wearing a seatbelt during the crash, and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.
HARRISBURG, SD
newscenter1.tv

Football Roundup: Harrisburg shuts out No. 4 RC Stevens

RAPID CITY, S.D. – After winning their first two games of the season, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders football team is off to a great start. In fact, the Raiders are currently ranked fourth in the latest South Dakota Prep Media Football Polls. But the Raiders hosted a tough...
RAPID CITY, SD
KELOLAND TV

Highway patrol investigating crash north of Sioux Falls

Authorities have released more information on a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The highway patrol says that a Cadillac was traveling northbound on 468th Avenue and was cresting the hill when the driver saw a southbound Buick move into the northbound lane, attempting to pass another vehicle. The Cadillac and...
SIOUX FALLS, SD

