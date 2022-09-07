Read full article on original website
kelo.com
Battle continues over new Sioux Falls slaughterhouse
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO.com) — The battle over a new meat processing facility in Sioux Falls continues. Leaders of an upcoming ballot measure to protect Sioux Falls from new slaughterhouses sought an injunction from the Second Judicial Circuit Court for Minnehaha County, South Dakota, that would block efforts by Wholestone Farms to circumvent the will of the voters in November.
Is This Really the Most Misspelled Word in South Dakota?
These days, it's easier than ever to spell correctly (thanks autocorrect!). That being said, certain words are trickier than others to spell. Google Trends recently released the most misspelled word in each state, and while some seem understandable, others are pretty head-scratching, including South Dakota. What is South Dakota's Most...
sdstandardnow.com
Knobe: Gov. Noem owes a debt to South Dakotans and the city of Sioux Falls for her financial abuse of office
I think she has taken over $300,000 from us. Maybe more. That’s Gov. Kristi Noem. Here is how I came up with that dollar amount: $200,000 to buy the silence of the employee she had forced from office for having the audacity of holding the governor’s daughter to the same standards everybody seeking a real estate appraiser’s license has to follow. Sherry Bren had been the executive director of the Appraiser Certification Program for three decades.
dakotanewsnow.com
Inside Sioux Falls’ first medical cannabis dispensary
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) -It’s been less than a week since the first cannabis dispensary opened in Sioux Falls at 49th and Western. After ten months of planning and construction, David Blackburn can welcome customers to The Flower Shop Dispensary. “It feels nice. Doesn’t feel all the...
South Dakota Is A Quick Drive To This Huge Nebraska Zoo
Sioux Falls is situated in a pretty unique location where you can be in different midwestern states within an hour. A great destination to visit outside of the Sioux Empire is one of the biggest zoos in the Heartland. Just a short two and a half hour drive from Sioux...
KELOLAND TV
Body found near Stratobowl; Larsons’ Melons; Aberdeen airport
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It’s Thursday, September 8. Start your day with KELOLAND On The Go with everything you need to know in news and weather. Sioux Falls Police are investigating a case that started as an arson but is now technically the city’s first homicide of the year.
Madison Daily Leader
Madison and Sioux Falls Area Humane Society enter animal abuse contract
Maintaining animal health and safety is crucial for any pet owner, but what happens if the number of animals gets out of control?. Residential homes are permitted to hold no more than six animals, according to a Madison city ordinance, yet instances arise where this ordinance is broken.
Going Up! Sioux Falls Residents Facing Possible 3% Property Tax Hike
If you didn't despise inflation enough already, here's another reason to add to your list. Thanks to rising inflation, Sioux Falls residents could be facing a 3% property tax increase starting next year. The city is working on its proposed budget for 2023 right now, and to help make up...
KELOLAND TV
Saturday Boredom Busters: September 10th
SIOUX FALLS, SD (KELO) — The Sidewalk Arts Festival in downtown Sioux Falls is the largest single-day arts festival in the region. The event, held outside of the Washington Pavilion, offers more than 230 vendor booths featuring the region’s best fine art, folk art and craft artisans showcasing their works from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will also be kids activities, live entertainment and food vendors. The festival is one of the largest fundraisers for the Pavilion. Admission is free.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fridays on the Plaza 2022 Performances
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - That’s a wrap!. We’ve dropped the curtain on the 2022 season of Fridays on the Plaza. It was nearly 16 weeks of live music and food trucks except for the final Friday, which was canceled because of some pesky showers. A...
Proposed McCook Lake canal draws concerns from homeowners
A Siouxland man is requesting a permit to build a canal on McCook Lake. The proposed canal would be 90 feet wide and 1,500 feet long.
Watch Sioux Falls Officer Learn A Sweet New Trick
There's a fun saying that "you can't teach an old dog new tricks." Well in this case, you can teach police officers new skateboard tricks in minutes. Some kids in Sioux Falls were hanging out in the park riding on their skateboards. A couple of Sioux Falls Police Officers noticed all the fun they were having. So the kids invited the Sioux Falls Police Officers to join in. The Sioux Falls Police Officers probably thought they were just going to watch.
KELOLAND TV
Highway 81 project will stop the water, officials say
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (KELO) — It should be quite some time before flood waters threaten or reach South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes. South Dakota Highway 81 south of Arlington near Twin Lakes opened this week after a major road project was completed. The stretch...
Sioux City PD provide more info on middle school shooting
Sioux City Police Department provided more details about the incident at North Middle School Tuesday afternoon.
dakotanewsnow.com
Fatal shooting early Saturday morning in Harrisburg
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that one individual was fatally shot early Saturday morning in Harrisburg. It is believed to be an isolated incident adding that there is no threat to the public. The sheriff’s office declined to provide any...
Sioux City PD located man who impersonated officer
The Sioux City Police Department (SCPD) is asking the public for help in finding a man they said impersonated an officer.
dakotanewsnow.com
Group files lawsuit against Wholestone and City of Sioux Falls
The Downtown Sioux Falls Pork Showdown kicked off at the beginning of September with 19 participating restaurants. We caught up with a couple of the participants to see how things are going so far.
dakotanewsnow.com
Lincoln County Sheriffs report rollover accident near Harrisburg
HARRISBURG, S.D. (Dakota News Now) - Lincoln County Sheriffs reported the driver sustained non-life-threatening injuries in a single-car rollover accident near Harrisburg. The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Facebook post says deputies responded to the scene of a single-car accident at 7:30 a.m. one mile east of Harrisburg on 273rd St. According to the officer’s investigation, the driver was distracted and lost control, causing the car to roll into a north ditch and continue into a cornfield. The driver was wearing a seatbelt during the crash, and she was transported to a local hospital for treatment of her non-life-threatening injuries.
newscenter1.tv
Football Roundup: Harrisburg shuts out No. 4 RC Stevens
RAPID CITY, S.D. – After winning their first two games of the season, the Rapid City Stevens Raiders football team is off to a great start. In fact, the Raiders are currently ranked fourth in the latest South Dakota Prep Media Football Polls. But the Raiders hosted a tough...
KELOLAND TV
Highway patrol investigating crash north of Sioux Falls
Authorities have released more information on a crash that happened Tuesday afternoon. The highway patrol says that a Cadillac was traveling northbound on 468th Avenue and was cresting the hill when the driver saw a southbound Buick move into the northbound lane, attempting to pass another vehicle. The Cadillac and...
