Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Study finds Omicron hospital risk 10 times higher in unvaccinated

After the emergence of the Omicron variant, the rate of COVID-19 hospitalizations in the United States was 10.5 times higher in unvaccinated adults and 2.5 times higher in those who were vaccinated but received no booster than in booster recipients, according to a new study. And in a second large...
HEALTH SERVICES
Stewardship / Resistance Scan for Sep 09, 2022

Study links audit and feedback to improved screening for resistant bacteria. An audit-and-feedback intervention at a hospital in Israel was associated with improved compliance with guidelines for screening patients for carbapenemase-producing Enterobacteriaceae (CPE) and decline in CPE transmission, researchers reported today in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. In the study,...
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries will convene Sunday at the places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
The Associated Press

Outside power restored, Zaporizhzhia nuke plant shuts down

KYIV, Ukraine (AP) — Ukraine’s atomic power operator says the last reactor at Europe’s largest nuclear power plant has been shut down after the plant was reconnected to the electricity grid. The six-reactor Zaporizhzhia plant was disconnected from the grid last week after all its power lines were disconnected as a result of fighting in the area, and was operating in “island mode” for several days, generating electricity for crucial cooling systems from its only remaining reactor in operation. Energoatom said that one of the power lines was restored late Saturday, allowing plant operators to shut down the last reactor. The International Atomic Energy Agency, the United Nations nuclear watchdog which has staff at the Zaporizhzhia plant, didn’t immediately respond to a request for comment Sunday.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Long COVID tied to loss of smell that may be permanent

An observational study of 219 unvaccinated long-COVID patients with neurologic symptoms in the Amazon concludes that 64% had a persistently impaired sense of smell, which the authors said could be permanent. Brazilian researchers evaluated 219 adult long-COVID patients at a rehabilitation center at a public university in the Amazon from...
PUBLIC HEALTH

