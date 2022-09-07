Read full article on original website
Related
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy
Stewardship / Resistance Scan for Sep 09, 2022
Study links audit and feedback to improved screening for resistant bacteria. An audit-and-feedback intervention at a hospital in Israel was associated with improved compliance with guidelines for screening patients for carbapenemase-producing Enterobacteriaceae (CPE) and decline in CPE transmission, researchers reported today in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. In the study,...
US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks
NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries will convene Sunday at the places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11,...
Comments / 0