ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ohio State

Comments / 0

Related
Centre For Infectious Disease Research and Policy

Stewardship / Resistance Scan for Sep 09, 2022

Study links audit and feedback to improved screening for resistant bacteria. An audit-and-feedback intervention at a hospital in Israel was associated with improved compliance with guidelines for screening patients for carbapenemase-producing Enterobacteriaceae (CPE) and decline in CPE transmission, researchers reported today in Infection Control & Hospital Epidemiology. In the study,...
SCIENCE
The Associated Press

US marks 21st anniversary of 9/11 terror attacks

NEW YORK (AP) — Americans are remembering 9/11 with moments of silence, readings of victims’ names, volunteer work and other tributes 21 years after the deadliest terror attack on U.S. soil. Victims’ relatives and dignitaries will convene Sunday at the places where hijacked jets crashed on Sept. 11,...
NEW YORK CITY, NY

Comments / 0

Community Policy