ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, September 11, 2022: Wilmington Farmers Market To Hold Pet Parade; Car Show In As Good As It Gets Parking Lot

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, September 11, 2022:. The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. The lineup can be found HERE. The Market will be holding a Pet Parade at 11:30am.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: James T. (Jim) O’Conners, 65

WILMINGTON, MA — James T. (Jim) O’Conners, 65, formerly of Wilmington MA, died suddenly July 6, 2022 in Hua Hin, Thailand. He was predeceased by his parents Norma H. & Thomas J. O’Conners, Jr., his grandparents Hannah T. & Thomas J. O’Conners, Sr., Helen C. & James F. Erikson and his beloved Irish Setter, Erik the Red.
WILMINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Salem, MA
Local
Massachusetts Lifestyle
Wilmington, MA
Government
Local
Massachusetts Government
City
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington, MA
Lifestyle
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (September 11, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Landscape Positions at Garrick-Santo Landscape Co. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH

Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
DURHAM, NH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Things To Do#What To Do#Travel Info#Travel Guide#Linus Travel#Ceramics
Wilmington Apple

WEEKLY LEGAL NOTICES: Read This Week’s Legal Notices

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are the new legal notices related to Wilmington, published during the week of Sunday, September 4, 2022:. (NOTE: The above public notices are from MassPublicNotices.org.) Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily...
WILMINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Engage in Fluff fever at the Fluff Festival

As a new school year unfolds and we prepare the family for another school year, we are reminded of our own first day of school. A time of year filled with new things: new shoes, new notebooks, new teachers, new experiences. It was the little, familiar things that often gave...
SOMERVILLE, MA
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday

Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
CBS Boston

Wilmington restaurants scramble to stay open during boil water order

WILMINGTON - Inside Tremezzo Ristorante in Wilmington, it looks like any other busy Friday night. But there's an issue in town making it tough for business to stay afloat. A boil water order was issued after E. coli was found in the town's tap water. The safety hazard affected businesses, homes and even shut down school for the day. But not all businesses could close. "Closing for a couple days wasn't really an alternative for us," said Tremezzo owner Rick Lowe. "We have a lot of people who this job is a career, so to close would have been tough."...
WILMINGTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Travel
NewsBreak
Facebook
Eater

4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston

Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
BOSTON, MA
Boston Globe

‘As cold as the winters’: Readers say Bostonians are rude and proudly so

"All northeastern cities are rude. It's in our DNA." Is Boston one of the rudest cities in the country? Yes, Boston.com readers have decided, but what’s it to you?. Boston was recently ranked fifth on a list of the top rudest American cities, and we asked Boston.com readers if they agreed with the ranking. Most of the 205 who responded to our survey said, if anything, we should be ranked first. Another 400 readers responded to our poll on Boston.com’s Instagram page, where the responses were mixed, but leaned toward an embrace of our less than courteous attitudes.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Everett firefighters battling multi-alarm fire

EVERETT, Mass. — Fire crews in Everett are currently battling a multi-alarm fire. Flames could be seen coming from the roof of a home on Pearl St, Friday night. A person who lives in the home told Boston 25 News that they believe everyone got out of the house safely. About 20 people live in this multi-unit home, according to that same resident.
EVERETT, MA
country1025.com

Bar Rescue’s Jon Taffer Just Opened Taffer’s Tavern in Watertown

You know him. He’s the larger than life TV personality you see squawking with frustration a bart seemingly hopeless bar and restaurant owners all across America, all in an effort to rescue their businesses. Welcome to the Boston area, Jon Taffer. His long-running Bar Rescue show features the no-nonse, boisterous Taffer helping restauranteurs get organized, make good choices, and choose the right people, and makeover their struggling business. He is famous for saying, “I don’t embrace excuses, I embrace solutions.” He’s developed a solution for a sucessful chain of restaurants and the latest is right here in Massachusetts.
WATERTOWN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
SOMERVILLE, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy