WCTV NEWS & NOTES: ‘Where’s Wilmington’ To Spotlight 150th Anniversary Of Wilmington Police & 25th Anniversary Of Friends Of The Wilmington Library

You're Invited! Johnny Cupcakes Announces Grand Reopening Celebration EventDianna CarneyBoston, MA
This Massive Vintage Marketplace is One of the Coolest Places to Shop in MassachusettsTravel MavenBoston, MA
Celebrate Howl-O-Ween at this Pup Party in the Park!Dianna CarneyBoston, MA
Guitarist Tyler Morris works hard at the business side of music while recording and performing with virtuoso skills.American Household NewsSalisbury, MA
Here's How You Can Join the Release of Thousands of Floating LanternsDianna CarneyWeymouth, MA
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, September 11, 2022: Wilmington Farmers Market To Hold Pet Parade; Car Show In As Good As It Gets Parking Lot
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, September 11, 2022:. The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. The lineup can be found HERE. The Market will be holding a Pet Parade at 11:30am.
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington To Hold Candlelight Vigil For Substance Abuse Awareness On Town Common On September 19
WILMINGTON, MA — Residents are invited to attend the 7th Annual Wilmington Substance Abuse Coalition’s Candlelight Vigil on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 6:30pm on the Town Common. The vigil gives residents of Wilmington and surrounding communities an opportunity to remember those they have lost to the disease...
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (September 11, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Landscape Positions at Garrick-Santo Landscape Co.
Wilmington Apple
WEEKLY LEGAL NOTICES: Read This Week’s Legal Notices
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are the new legal notices related to Wilmington, published during the week of Sunday, September 4, 2022:. (NOTE: The above public notices are from MassPublicNotices.org.)
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for September 3: Wilmington Man Arrested For 2nd OUI; Dumpster Diver
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, September 3, 2022:. Patrick Christopher Taylor (29, Wilmington) was arrested for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense), Marked Lanes Violation, and Speeding. (1:00am) A mailbox on Salem Street was damaged overnight. (8:52am) Police spoke to some kids pushing...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: James T. (Jim) O’Conners, 65
WILMINGTON, MA — James T. (Jim) O’Conners, 65, formerly of Wilmington MA, died suddenly July 6, 2022 in Hua Hin, Thailand. He was predeceased by his parents Norma H. & Thomas J. O’Conners, Jr., his grandparents Hannah T. & Thomas J. O’Conners, Sr., Helen C. & James F. Erikson and his beloved Irish Setter, Erik the Red.
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: 35+ Basketball Season Begins September 14
WILMINGTON, MA — We are excited for the next session of 35+ Basketball! Our Fall session will run on Wednesday nights starting September 14 – November 2, with games beginning at 6 p.m. All games will take place in the Middle School Gym. The registration fee is $55.00 per player. Those without a 35+ mesh shirt must pay a $25.00 shirt fee.
Wilmington restaurants scramble to stay open during boil water order
WILMINGTON - Inside Tremezzo Ristorante in Wilmington, it looks like any other busy Friday night. But there's an issue in town making it tough for business to stay afloat. A boil water order was issued after E. coli was found in the town's tap water. The safety hazard affected businesses, homes and even shut down school for the day. But not all businesses could close. "Closing for a couple days wasn't really an alternative for us," said Tremezzo owner Rick Lowe. "We have a lot of people who this job is a career, so to close would have been tough."...
Newton Police Department flooded with messages following OUI arrest mix-up
NEWTON, Mass. — The Newton Police Department is acknowledging a mix-up that brought a lot of heat to the station earlier this week. In a Facebook post, Newton Police said “We recently have had numerous calls placed to our Dispatch Center and messages left on our social media pertaining to an incident that took place in Newton, Iowa.”
Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
The Swellesley Report
Business Buzz: Milk Money opens in Wellesley Square; Nonprofits unite; One Hollis St.—topiary and all—acquired
Women have a new source in Wellesley Square for clothes, jewelry, shoes and more at the Milk Money boutique at 93 Central St., formerly home to Bobbles & Lace. The Charles River Regional Chamber joins with Cambridge Trust at 100 Worcester St. (Rte. 9) on Sept. 14 at 9-10am to host a free Networking for Nonprofits event for members and non-members. The Chamber says: “If you work, volunteer, sit on a board or are interested in connecting with our local nonprofit community – this event is for you.”
One Massachusetts Town Makes The Best Small Town In the USA
Like the 80s song "Small Town" by "John Mellencamp" or that country song by "Justin Moore" - "Small Town USA." We all know a lot of people especially my age are not a fan of small towns because they claim there is nothing to do and they're "boring." Which I...
Boston Globe
‘As cold as the winters’: Readers say Bostonians are rude and proudly so
"All northeastern cities are rude. It's in our DNA." Is Boston one of the rudest cities in the country? Yes, Boston.com readers have decided, but what’s it to you?. Boston was recently ranked fifth on a list of the top rudest American cities, and we asked Boston.com readers if they agreed with the ranking. Most of the 205 who responded to our survey said, if anything, we should be ranked first. Another 400 readers responded to our poll on Boston.com’s Instagram page, where the responses were mixed, but leaned toward an embrace of our less than courteous attitudes.
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
Wilmington Apple
BOIL WATER ORDER LASTS LESS THAN 48 HOURS: MassDEP Lifts Order, Regular Use Of Town’s Water Supply Resumes
WILMINGTON, MA — Following the analysis of two rounds of resampling, MassDEP has LIFTED the Boil Water Order for the Town of Wilmington, effective Saturday, September 10, 2022. The Hillside Way Water Tank remains a location of ongoing sampling and has been isolated from the public drinking water system...
FBI launches investigation into North Shore kennel after animals found walking along highway
ROWLEY, Mass. — The FBI has launched a joint investigation into the conditions at a North Shore kennel after a group of animals were found walking along Route 1 in Newburyport last month. On August 27, the Rowley Police Department responded to a report of four goats walking along...
Broken water main forces Boston road to close
A Boston road was sanctioned off Wednesday night after a broken fire pipe sent water spewing into the street. Police roped off “A Street” in Boston to prevent pedestrians and drivers from getting near the erupting stream of water. The busted fire pipe was capped at approximately 10:45...
westfordcat.org
Westford Fire Department responds to additional house fire, third in one month
WESTFORD — Westford Fire Department responded to a house fire on South Chelmsford Road, marking the third house fire the department has responded to in the last month. The fire was discovered around 6 p.m. on Thursday by a plumbing contractor, who was working on a second floor bathroom renovation of the 15 South Chelmsford Road property.
NECN
As Fenway Shifts, the Original Tasty Burger Location Is Moving
When Tasty Burger opened at a former gas station and automotive service center a block away from Fenway Park in 2010, a Goodyear and a car wash were a couple of doors down, and a McDonald’s was across the street. But that was the Boylston Street of old. The...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
Comments / 0