Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, September 11, 2022: Wilmington Farmers Market To Hold Pet Parade; Car Show In As Good As It Gets Parking Lot
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, September 11, 2022:. The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. The lineup can be found HERE. The Market will be holding a Pet Parade at 11:30am.
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (September 11, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Landscape Positions at Garrick-Santo Landscape Co. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple
WEEKLY LEGAL NOTICES: Read This Week’s Legal Notices
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are the new legal notices related to Wilmington, published during the week of Sunday, September 4, 2022:. (NOTE: The above public notices are from MassPublicNotices.org.) Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily...
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for September 3: Wilmington Man Arrested For 2nd OUI; Dumpster Diver
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, September 3, 2022:. Patrick Christopher Taylor (29, Wilmington) was arrested for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense), Marked Lanes Violation, and Speeding. (1:00am) A mailbox on Salem Street was damaged overnight. (8:52am) Police spoke to some kids pushing...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington To Hold Candlelight Vigil For Substance Abuse Awareness On Town Common On September 19
WILMINGTON, MA — Residents are invited to attend the 7th Annual Wilmington Substance Abuse Coalition’s Candlelight Vigil on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 6:30pm on the Town Common. The vigil gives residents of Wilmington and surrounding communities an opportunity to remember those they have lost to the disease...
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: James T. (Jim) O’Conners, 65
WILMINGTON, MA — James T. (Jim) O’Conners, 65, formerly of Wilmington MA, died suddenly July 6, 2022 in Hua Hin, Thailand. He was predeceased by his parents Norma H. & Thomas J. O’Conners, Jr., his grandparents Hannah T. & Thomas J. O’Conners, Sr., Helen C. & James F. Erikson and his beloved Irish Setter, Erik the Red.
Wilmington Apple
BOIL WATER ORDER LASTS LESS THAN 48 HOURS: MassDEP Lifts Order, Regular Use Of Town’s Water Supply Resumes
WILMINGTON, MA — Following the analysis of two rounds of resampling, MassDEP has LIFTED the Boil Water Order for the Town of Wilmington, effective Saturday, September 10, 2022. The Hillside Way Water Tank remains a location of ongoing sampling and has been isolated from the public drinking water system...
Wilmington Apple
WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: 35+ Basketball Season Begins September 14
WILMINGTON, MA — We are excited for the next session of 35+ Basketball! Our Fall session will run on Wednesday nights starting September 14 – November 2, with games beginning at 6 p.m. All games will take place in the Middle School Gym. The registration fee is $55.00 per player. Those without a 35+ mesh shirt must pay a $25.00 shirt fee.
