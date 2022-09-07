ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, September 11, 2022: Wilmington Farmers Market To Hold Pet Parade; Car Show In As Good As It Gets Parking Lot

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, September 11, 2022:. The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. The lineup can be found HERE. The Market will be holding a Pet Parade at 11:30am.
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (September 11, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Landscape Positions at Garrick-Santo Landscape Co. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
Wilmington Apple

WEEKLY LEGAL NOTICES: Read This Week’s Legal Notices

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are the new legal notices related to Wilmington, published during the week of Sunday, September 4, 2022:. (NOTE: The above public notices are from MassPublicNotices.org.) Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily...
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: James T. (Jim) O’Conners, 65

WILMINGTON, MA — James T. (Jim) O’Conners, 65, formerly of Wilmington MA, died suddenly July 6, 2022 in Hua Hin, Thailand. He was predeceased by his parents Norma H. & Thomas J. O’Conners, Jr., his grandparents Hannah T. & Thomas J. O’Conners, Sr., Helen C. & James F. Erikson and his beloved Irish Setter, Erik the Red.
Wilmington Apple

WILMINGTON REC REMINDERS: 35+ Basketball Season Begins September 14

WILMINGTON, MA — We are excited for the next session of 35+ Basketball! Our Fall session will run on Wednesday nights starting September 14 – November 2, with games beginning at 6 p.m. All games will take place in the Middle School Gym. The registration fee is $55.00 per player. Those without a 35+ mesh shirt must pay a $25.00 shirt fee.
