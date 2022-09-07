BUSINESS BRIEF: Steele Canvas Relocates Corporate Headquarters & Manufacturing Operation From Chelsea To Wilmington

Read full article on original website
Wilmington Apple
NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (September 11, 2022)
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Landscape Positions at Garrick-Santo Landscape Co. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
homenewshere.com
Planning Board approves major Trull Brook changes
TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Aug. 22, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. The board endorsed an approval not required plan at 2500 & 2504 Main St. The former Sal’s Pizza property has been vacant for years, but buyers have been deterred by title issues affecting access to Route 38. A land court judgment enabled an access easement through 2504 Main St.
Wilmington Apple
5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, September 11, 2022: Wilmington Farmers Market To Hold Pet Parade; Car Show In As Good As It Gets Parking Lot
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, September 11, 2022:. The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. The lineup can be found HERE. The Market will be holding a Pet Parade at 11:30am.
Wilmington Apple
OBITUARY: James T. (Jim) O’Conners, 65
WILMINGTON, MA — James T. (Jim) O’Conners, 65, formerly of Wilmington MA, died suddenly July 6, 2022 in Hua Hin, Thailand. He was predeceased by his parents Norma H. & Thomas J. O’Conners, Jr., his grandparents Hannah T. & Thomas J. O’Conners, Sr., Helen C. & James F. Erikson and his beloved Irish Setter, Erik the Red.
Wilmington Apple
WEEKLY LEGAL NOTICES: Read This Week’s Legal Notices
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are the new legal notices related to Wilmington, published during the week of Sunday, September 4, 2022:. (NOTE: The above public notices are from MassPublicNotices.org.) Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily...
Wilmington restaurants scramble to stay open during boil water order
WILMINGTON - Inside Tremezzo Ristorante in Wilmington, it looks like any other busy Friday night. But there's an issue in town making it tough for business to stay afloat. A boil water order was issued after E. coli was found in the town's tap water. The safety hazard affected businesses, homes and even shut down school for the day. But not all businesses could close. "Closing for a couple days wasn't really an alternative for us," said Tremezzo owner Rick Lowe. "We have a lot of people who this job is a career, so to close would have been tough."...
Company that owns 5 resorts wins auction to buy popular New England ski area
Utah-based Pacific Group Resorts, Inc., which owns five ski resorts, has won the auction to buy Jay Peak Resort, the Vermont ski area that was shaken by a massive fraud case involving its former owner and president. The court-appointed receiver who has been overseeing Jay Peak for more than six...
Hampton Beach, NH, Seafood Festival Ready for Its 33rd Year
The forecast should be perfect for the 33rd annual Hampton Seafood Festival, which starts Friday and goes through Sunday. Three days of food served up by over 50 of the Seacoast's top restaurants and nearly 80 craft vendors, culinary chef demonstrations, and two stages of entertainment gets started Friday at noon and continue through Sunday.
Eater
4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston
Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
Villa on Boston’s North Shore Could Easily Be in Italy Next to George Clooney’s Lake Como Home
Feast your eyes on this Italian palazzo-style living in a villa set on the New England coast that could literally be on Lake Como in Italy, but instead sits on the North Shore bluffs of the Atlantic outside Boston. Welcome to 321 Ocean Avenue in Marblehead, Massachusetts. It's listed by...
Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility
SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
Wilmington Apple
POLICE LOG for September 3: Wilmington Man Arrested For 2nd OUI; Dumpster Diver
WILMINGTON, MA — Below are highlights from the Wilmington Police Log from Saturday, September 3, 2022:. Patrick Christopher Taylor (29, Wilmington) was arrested for OUI Liquor (2nd Offense), Marked Lanes Violation, and Speeding. (1:00am) A mailbox on Salem Street was damaged overnight. (8:52am) Police spoke to some kids pushing...
Wilmington Apple
BOIL WATER ORDER LASTS LESS THAN 48 HOURS: MassDEP Lifts Order, Regular Use Of Town’s Water Supply Resumes
WILMINGTON, MA — Following the analysis of two rounds of resampling, MassDEP has LIFTED the Boil Water Order for the Town of Wilmington, effective Saturday, September 10, 2022. The Hillside Way Water Tank remains a location of ongoing sampling and has been isolated from the public drinking water system...
Wilmington Apple
Wilmington To Hold Candlelight Vigil For Substance Abuse Awareness On Town Common On September 19
WILMINGTON, MA — Residents are invited to attend the 7th Annual Wilmington Substance Abuse Coalition’s Candlelight Vigil on Monday, September 19, 2022 at 6:30pm on the Town Common. The vigil gives residents of Wilmington and surrounding communities an opportunity to remember those they have lost to the disease...
2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH
Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
One Massachusetts Town Makes The Best Small Town In the USA
Like the 80s song "Small Town" by "John Mellencamp" or that country song by "Justin Moore" - "Small Town USA." We all know a lot of people especially my age are not a fan of small towns because they claim there is nothing to do and they're "boring." Which I...
iheart.com
This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts
A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday
Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
ThomasNet Industrial News Room
Battery Manufacturer to Open $45 Million Facility
Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Battery manufacturer Factorial Energy announced it would...
Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England
BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
