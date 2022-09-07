BUSINESS BRIEF: Steele Canvas Relocates Corporate Headquarters & Manufacturing Operation From Chelsea To Wilmington

WILMINGTON - Inside Tremezzo Ristorante in Wilmington, it looks like any other busy Friday night. But there's an issue in town making it tough for business to stay afloat. A boil water order was issued after E. coli was found in the town's tap water. The safety hazard affected businesses, homes and even shut down school for the day. But not all businesses could close. "Closing for a couple days wasn't really an alternative for us," said Tremezzo owner Rick Lowe. "We have a lot of people who this job is a career, so to close would have been tough."...

WILMINGTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO