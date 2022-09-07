ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, MA

BUSINESS BRIEF: Steele Canvas Relocates Corporate Headquarters & Manufacturing Operation From Chelsea To Wilmington

By Robert Hayes
Wilmington Apple
 4 days ago
Cover picture for the article
Read full article on original website

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Wilmington Apple

NOW HIRING: 10 New Job Openings In Wilmington (September 11, 2022)

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are some of the newest job openings in Wilmington:. Full-Time Landscape Positions at Garrick-Santo Landscape Co. Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily email newsletter HERE. Got a comment, question, photo, press release, or news tip? Email wilmingtonapple@gmail.com.
WILMINGTON, MA
homenewshere.com

Planning Board approves major Trull Brook changes

TEWKSBURY — The Tewksbury Planning Board met on Aug. 22, 2022 in Tewksbury Town Hall. The board endorsed an approval not required plan at 2500 & 2504 Main St. The former Sal’s Pizza property has been vacant for years, but buyers have been deterred by title issues affecting access to Route 38. A land court judgment enabled an access easement through 2504 Main St.
TEWKSBURY, MA
Wilmington Apple

5 Things To Do In Wilmington On Sunday, September 11, 2022: Wilmington Farmers Market To Hold Pet Parade; Car Show In As Good As It Gets Parking Lot

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are 5 things to do in Wilmington on Sunday, September 11, 2022:. The Wilmington Farmers Market will be open from 10am to 1pm, on the Swain Green, across from the Town Common, at 140 Middlesex Avenue. The lineup can be found HERE. The Market will be holding a Pet Parade at 11:30am.
WILMINGTON, MA
Wilmington Apple

OBITUARY: James T. (Jim) O’Conners, 65

WILMINGTON, MA — James T. (Jim) O’Conners, 65, formerly of Wilmington MA, died suddenly July 6, 2022 in Hua Hin, Thailand. He was predeceased by his parents Norma H. & Thomas J. O’Conners, Jr., his grandparents Hannah T. & Thomas J. O’Conners, Sr., Helen C. & James F. Erikson and his beloved Irish Setter, Erik the Red.
WILMINGTON, MA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Massachusetts Business
City
Chelsea, MA
City
Wilmington, MA
Wilmington, MA
Business
Wilmington Apple

WEEKLY LEGAL NOTICES: Read This Week’s Legal Notices

WILMINGTON, MA — Below are the new legal notices related to Wilmington, published during the week of Sunday, September 4, 2022:. (NOTE: The above public notices are from MassPublicNotices.org.) Like Wilmington Apple on Facebook. Follow Wilmington Apple on Twitter. Follow Wilmington Apple on Instagram. Subscribe to Wilmington Apple’s daily...
WILMINGTON, MA
CBS Boston

Wilmington restaurants scramble to stay open during boil water order

WILMINGTON - Inside Tremezzo Ristorante in Wilmington, it looks like any other busy Friday night. But there's an issue in town making it tough for business to stay afloat. A boil water order was issued after E. coli was found in the town's tap water. The safety hazard affected businesses, homes and even shut down school for the day. But not all businesses could close. "Closing for a couple days wasn't really an alternative for us," said Tremezzo owner Rick Lowe. "We have a lot of people who this job is a career, so to close would have been tough."...
WILMINGTON, MA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Realestate#Corporate Headquarters#Business Industry#Linus Business#Crate Barrel#I 93#The Stubblebine Co#Cbre
Eater

4 Exciting Fall Openings That Should Be Worth the Drive From Boston

Before the arrival of New England fall foliage and the apple-picking season that precedes it, there are still many reasons to jump in the car and venture out of town for food and drink adventures with family and friends. From a tour of an artisanal chocolate maker to a new expansion of an acclaimed local brewery, here are some exciting spots opening up this fall that are worth the trek.
BOSTON, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Abandoned train goes up in flames at MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility

SOMERVILLE, Mass. — An investigation is underway after an abandoned train car caught fire near the MBTA commuter rail maintenance facility in Somerville on Saturday night. Firefighters responding to a report of a blaze along the commuter rail tracks in the area of 70 3rd Avenue around 8:30 p.m. found flames shooting from a graffiti-covered rail car that has been out of service for years, according to Somerville Firefighters Local 76.
SOMERVILLE, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
102.1 & 105.3 The Shark

2 UNH Students Struck Walking Along Route 108 in Durham, NH

Two UNH students walking in a group along Newmarket Road (Route 108) were struck by a 78-year-old driver Saturday afternoon. Durham Police Deputy Chief David Holmstock said Dante DiStefano, 18, of Waltham, MA, and Colton Rubbicco, 18, of Topsfield MA were part of a group of eight walking along the southbound side of the road between Laurel Lane and Bennett Road just before 3 p.m. They were struck by a northbound 2011 Nissan Rogue driven by Andy Bishop, 78, of Exeter that crossed the solid white line.
DURHAM, NH
iheart.com

This Restaurant Serves The Best Cinnamon Rolls In Massachusetts

A restaurant with multiple locations in Boston and Cambridge is being credited for having the best cinnamon rolls in Massachusetts. Eat This, Not That compiled a list of the best cinnamon rolls in every state which included Flour Bakery and Café as the top choice for Massachusetts. "Joanne Chang,...
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
MassLive.com

Massachusetts State Lottery winners: 2 $100,000, several $10,000 prizes won across the state Friday

Only two lucky Massachusetts State Lottery ticket-holders walked away with $100,000 prizes Friday, but many more scored $10,000 awards each. One of the winners of the $100,000 prizes bought their lucky ticket at Quic Pic Convenience Store in North Andover, scoring their win from the “15,000,000 Money Maker” game. The other bought their winning ticket at Community Package Store in Holbrook, earning their victory from the “Mass Cash” game.
MASSACHUSETTS STATE
ThomasNet Industrial News Room

Battery Manufacturer to Open $45 Million Facility

Welcome to Thomas Insights — every day, we publish the latest news and analysis to keep our readers up to date on what’s happening in industry. Sign up here to get the day’s top stories delivered straight to your inbox. Battery manufacturer Factorial Energy announced it would...
METHUEN, MA
Boston 25 News WFXT

Proposed overnight sleeper train from Boston to Montreal would make multiple stops in New England

BOSTON — Officials in Canada have proposed a plan to offer overnight passenger train service from Montreal to many towns and cities in New England. The 14-hour train ride would take travelers all the way to Boston, making several stops along the way including Portland and Old Orchard Beach in Maine, as well as Durham, New Hampshire, the Portsmouth Herald reported. There are also a number of planned stops in Quebec.
BOSTON, MA

Comments / 0

Community Policy