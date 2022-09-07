ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Central Illinois Proud

Rivian hosts community appreciation event in Normal

NORMAL, Ill (WMBD) — Rivian gave thanks to the public Saturday by hosting a community appreciation event. The event was held in Uptown Normal. Those who came out were able to view different Rivian vehicle models while enjoying live music and treats from vendors. The electrical vehicle company has...
Central Illinois Proud

6th annual Cannabis Camp returns to Peoria

PEORIA Ill. (WMBD) — The sixth annual Cannabis Camp hosted by Trinity Centers is back in Peoria. Trinity Centers is Peoria’s leading local dispensary and has hosted Cannabis Camp since 2016. Although no cannabis was for sale at the event, locals were free to bring their own and...
Central Illinois Proud

Lexington sees continued development of downtown

LEXINGTON, Ill. (WMBD) — A city not named Bloomington or Normal in McLean County has continued to grow its downtown in the midst of a pandemic and the months following. Lexington, located 20 minutes northeast of Bloomington-Normal along Interstate 55, has welcomed 12 new businesses to the city since 2020. Five new businesses have opened up shop in 2022 alone. One is slated to open this fall.
swineweb.com

Morton Buildings’ DuraPlank Concrete Splashboard Being Expanded Nationally

Morton Buildings’ innovative concrete splashboard, DuraPlank is now being expanded nationally, helping to make farm buildings stronger and longer lasting. Sean Cain, Morton Buildings president, said the patented DuraPlank concrete splashboard is the first of its kind in the post-frame building industry. It is offered as an optional upgrade for new buildings that utilize the Morton Foundation System, which consists of lower concrete columns that eliminate wood in the ground, avoiding natural decay and protecting against potential costly repairs. The splashboard is connected to the top of the columns, extending around the bottom of the building perimeter and providing zero ground-to-wood contact.
hoiabc.com

Homeless encampment bands together as city issues eviction notice

BLOOMINGTON (25 News Now) - One community is hoping to band together after receiving an eviction notice from the City of Bloomington to vacate the area. Friday afternoon, Bloomington landowner Chris Collins spoke up on the frustration in trying to support the homeless by creating an encampment meant to help those struggling with homelessness.
hoiabc.com

Taft Homes redevelopment approaches one year anniversary

PEORIA (25 News Now) - The first 50 units at the new Providence Pointe housing development could be ready in February, according to the Peoria Housing Authority’s 2023 draft plan. The nearly $50 million redevelopment of the long standing public housing project will eventually replace all of the blighted,...
Central Illinois Proud

Cougar sighting sparks caution for Central Illinois county

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — A possible North American Cougar sighting near Hudson is causing a school district to take precautions to protect their students. According to a McLean County Unit 5 Facebook post, police are asking parents to make sure no Hudson Elementary students walk home. Families should have...
hoiabc.com

Dispensary in the works near Willow Knolls shopping center

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - Construction on a new dispensary near Willow Knolls shopping center could happen in the near future. But it hasn’t come without some opposition. Last Thursday, Peoria’s Planning and Zoning Commission unanimously green-lit a special use ordinance for a recreational marijuana facility. That means...
hoiabc.com

FBI says ‘no due diligence’ done for PPP loan applications

PEORIA (Heart of Illinois ABC) - It sounded too good to believe for some who saw an opportunity in the rush to help shop keepers during the pandemic. More than $800 billion was given out to businesses in need during the pandemic. A fraction of that is now believed to...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
Central Illinois Proud

Cold front to bring a taste of fall to Central Illinois this weekend

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — For those who love sunshine, temperatures in the 80s and comfortable humidity, the weather this past week has been almost perfect. However, those who prefer pumpkin spice lattes, snuggies and crisp fall mornings will be excited to see what is moving into Central Illinois this weekend.
Central Illinois Proud

When could it snow in Central Illinois?

Peoria, Ill. (WMBD) — As the days get shorter, temperatures get cooler and the foliage begins to change colors, its a sign of the inevitable…winter is coming. However, the changing seasons and cooler temperatures are a sign that winter and our first snow are only a few months away. There’s no way to know exactly when we’ll see that first snow, but by looking back at what has happened in the past, we can get a good idea as to when the first flakes might fly.
Central Illinois Proud

McLean County Sheriff’s office announces new app

MCLEAN COUNTY, Ill. (WMBD) — McLean County Sheriff Jon Sandage announced the release of a new mobile app Friday. According to a sheriff’s office press release, the free interactive app is meant to improve communication between McLean County residents and the sheriff’s office. The new app will...
Central Illinois Proud

IDNR weighs in on ‘cougar’ sighting

HUDSON, Ill. (WMBD) — Wildlife experts have determined that the animal pictured in Hudson Friday is in fact not a cougar, despite popular belief. Illinois Department of Natural Resources (IDNR) wildlife biologists and Illinois Conservation Police studied the photo posted to Facebook by McLean County Unit 5 and visited the location where the animal was seen. Using objects from the photo, such as the fork in the tree and the height of the grass, for comparison to determine the approximate the size of the animal in the photo, investigators were able to determine the animal was much too small to be a cougar.
