The ‘Patrick Mahomes Plan’ that helped Bills topple Matthew Stafford, Rams
The Buffalo Bills toppled Matthew Stafford and the defending Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams in the season opener by a score of 31-10 on Thursday night. The Rams offense couldn’t get much of anything going for most of the night, as they were thoroughly flummoxed by the Bills defense.
Rams And Bills Fans Fight in the Streets After NFL Opener
Bills and Rams fans brawled in the streets after Thursday Night Football.
Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy
LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
Bills nation celebrates Victory Friday
There was a glow over Western New York Friday. It’s debatable whether it was the sun or the glow of the Bills season opening victory. Two to three dozen fans couldn’t help but turn out at the airport to welcome them back around 6am.
Will The Buffalo Win Super Bowl LVII? 2022 NFL Predictions Are In!
AFC East Winner - Buffalo Bills - Quarterback Josh Allen and Defensive End Von Miller deliver for the Bills faithful. AFC North Winner - Baltimore Ravens - Quarterback Lamar Jackson will have a career year. It still won't get them far in the playoffs. AFC South Winner - Indianapolis Colts...
ESPN College GameDay hosts make Week 2 college football picks
Week 2 of the college football schedule is here after an exciting opening weekend and now it's time to make our final picks. There are three games with both teams in the AP top 25 rankings, plus a few other intriguing matchups that could have an effect on the College Football Playoff chase later on ...
The insane Bills Mafia invades SoFi Stadium ahead of Thursday Night Football game against Rams
The Buffalo Bills are playing their season opener on Thursday Night Football against the Los Angeles Rams a long ways away from home. But, that didn’t stop Bills Mafia, who is as dedicated as any fanbase in the NFL, to make the trip out West. If Wednesday night is...
Look: Bills Wide Receiver Did Gender Reveal For Sister After Touchdown
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie opened up his 2022 account with a touchdown reception against the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. And he had a special celebration after scoring that touchdown. Right after scoring, McKenzie did a gender reveal for his sister - who had been watching the...
Rams unveil championship banner, host Bills in season opener
The banner commemorating the Los Angeles Rams’ victory in Super Bowl LVI was revealed before Thursday’s NFL season opener at SoFi Stadium against the Buffalo Bills. The banner was revealed from the stadium’s canopy roof above the 400 level on the stadium’s south side. It will hang at every Rams home game this season and in future seasons. A banner celebrating the Rams’ first Super Bowl victory in 2000 was on display when fans arrived and is displayed side-by-side with the banner for Super Bowl LVI.
Key Rams Offensive Lineman Needs Surgery After Loss To Bills
As if the Los Angeles Rams' performance against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night wasn't bad enough, the defending champs lost a few offensive players to injuries. Earlier this Friday, it was announced that rookie running back Kyren Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain. He could be sidelined with that injury for up to six weeks.
Video: Bills score first touchdown of NFL season on beautiful fake
The Buffalo Bills were a popular Super Bowl pick for many NFL analysts. It didn’t take long for them to show why. The Bills scored on a 9-play, 75-yard drive to open up their game Thursday night against the Los Angeles Rams at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, Calif. Buffalo...
49ers Fan Sues Rams Over Alleged Stadium Parking Lot Punch That Put Him In Coma
The 49ers fan who was left in a coma following an altercation at SoFi Stadium during last season's NFC Championship Game is now suing the Rams over it all ... claiming the team didn't do enough to help prevent it from going down. The allegations are spelled out by Daniel...
LA Rams to face Buffalo Bills in NFL season opener
Thursday night football is back, baby. The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Buffalo Bills in the kickoff game of the 2022 NFL season, scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday night. The match-up marks the 14th time the Rams and Bills have met in the history of their...
