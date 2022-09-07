ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rams and Bills Fans Brawl in the Streets in Front of NFL Alum LeSean McCoy

LeSean McCoy witnessed a fight between Los Angeles Rams and Buffalo Bills fans after the season-opening game. A video posted by former NFL player and current FS1 personality Emmanuel Acho shows the fans attempting to fight before chasing each other in a street outside of So-Fi Stadium. The end of the video then shows McCoy, a former NFL running back who played four seasons with the Bills. He asks Acho, "Where are we going?" before telling him, "They can't fight."
WBEN 930AM

Bills nation celebrates Victory Friday

There was a glow over Western New York Friday. It’s debatable whether it was the sun or the glow of the Bills season opening victory. Two to three dozen fans couldn’t help but turn out at the airport to welcome them back around 6am.
The Spun

Look: Bills Wide Receiver Did Gender Reveal For Sister After Touchdown

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Isaiah McKenzie opened up his 2022 account with a touchdown reception against the Super Bowl champion Los Angeles Rams. And he had a special celebration after scoring that touchdown. Right after scoring, McKenzie did a gender reveal for his sister - who had been watching the...
HeySoCal

Rams unveil championship banner, host Bills in season opener

The banner commemorating the Los Angeles Rams’ victory in Super Bowl LVI was revealed before Thursday’s NFL season opener at SoFi Stadium against the Buffalo Bills. The banner was revealed from the stadium’s canopy roof above the 400 level on the stadium’s south side. It will hang at every Rams home game this season and in future seasons. A banner celebrating the Rams’ first Super Bowl victory in 2000 was on display when fans arrived and is displayed side-by-side with the banner for Super Bowl LVI.
The Spun

Key Rams Offensive Lineman Needs Surgery After Loss To Bills

As if the Los Angeles Rams' performance against the Buffalo Bills on Thursday night wasn't bad enough, the defending champs lost a few offensive players to injuries. Earlier this Friday, it was announced that rookie running back Kyren Williams suffered a high-ankle sprain. He could be sidelined with that injury for up to six weeks.
The Week

LA Rams to face Buffalo Bills in NFL season opener

Thursday night football is back, baby. The Los Angeles Rams will face off against the Buffalo Bills in the kickoff game of the 2022 NFL season, scheduled for 8:20 p.m. ET Thursday night. The match-up marks the 14th time the Rams and Bills have met in the history of their...
247Sports

Anonymous Coaches' Poll: UCLA's Jaime Jaquez Among Best in Nation

CBS Sports' Gary Parrish and Matt Norlander surveyed roughly 100 coaches for our annual Candid Coaches series. They polled everyone from head coaches at elite programs to assistants at small Division I schools. In exchange for complete anonymity, these coaches provided unfiltered honesty about a number of topics. Over the course of three weeks we are posting the results of our summer survey on the state of college basketball.
