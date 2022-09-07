Freddie Freeman drove in four runs on four hits, including a two-run homer, and Trea Turner hit a go-ahead, three-run double for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the San Diego Padres 8-4 on Saturday night to reduce to four their magic number for clinching the NL West.The Dodgers, an MLB-best 95-43, can clinch a postseason berth for the 10th straight season with a victory Sunday or a Milwaukee loss. They are also closing in on their ninth division title in 10 seasons."I think we all know what kind of lead we have," Freeman said. "But if you start looking...

LOS ANGELES, CA ・ 44 MINUTES AGO