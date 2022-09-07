Read full article on original website
Hicks benched after missing 2 flies in Yanks' loss to Rays
NEW YORK -- — Aaron Hicks was removed midgame after failing to catch consecutive drives to left that landed for run-scoring doubles in the fourth inning, and the Tampa Bay Rays beat the New York Yankees 4-2 Friday night to close within 3 1/2 games in the AL East.
Freeman, Dodgers beat Padres 8-4; magic number down to 4
Freddie Freeman drove in four runs on four hits, including a two-run homer, and Trea Turner hit a go-ahead, three-run double for the Los Angeles Dodgers, who beat the San Diego Padres 8-4 on Saturday night to reduce to four their magic number for clinching the NL West.The Dodgers, an MLB-best 95-43, can clinch a postseason berth for the 10th straight season with a victory Sunday or a Milwaukee loss. They are also closing in on their ninth division title in 10 seasons."I think we all know what kind of lead we have," Freeman said. "But if you start looking...
Harper, Schwarber homer to lift Phillies over Nationals 8-5
PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Bryce Harper ended the longest home run drought of his career and Kyle Schwarber hit his 37th homer of the year, tops in the N.L., to help the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Washington Nationals 8-5 on Saturday night. Harper homered for the fist time since June...
