Dillon, SC

WMBF

SLED: Ex-Dillon police officer took bribes to cover up shoplifting at Walmart

DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Pee Dee police officer is now facing charges after allegedly accepting bribes to cover up shoplifting. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 27-year-old Jarvis Demaria Graves is charged with misconduct in office along with two counts each of blackmail or extortion, criminal conspiracy and acceptance of a bribe by an officer.
WBTW News13

Aynor man accused of exposing himself to minor

AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor man is accused of exposing himself twice to a minor under 16 years old, according to police. Justin Edward Markante, 38, of Aynor, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct/attempted lewd act with a minor, according to a warrant. Markante allegedly exposed himself with the intent to sexually arouse […]
WBTW News13

6 arrested on multiple drug charges in Darlington County

DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were arrested Friday on multiple drug charges after a search in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they searched a home on Candy Lane and found about a half-ounce of fentanyl, a quarter-pound of meth and at least one pound of marijuana. Jack […]
The Richmond Observer

Marlboro County kids test positive for pot, cocaine; parents charged

BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — A Richmond County man is one of two parents charged after their kids tested positive for drugs. According to the Marlboro County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Office, investigators received an intake form from the South Carolina Department of Social Services on Sept. 1 showing that three children — ages 12, 8 and 6 — all tested positive for cocaine and marijuana while living in a Wallace, South Carolina home.
WBTW News13

3 in custody after vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after vehicle break-in Surfside Beach, according to police. William Michael Jollie, 42, of Conway, was charged with two counts of breaking into autos, resisting arrest and prowling. Stephanie Marie Thomas, 26, of Conway, was charged with resisting arrest, prowling and giving false […]
columbuscountynews.com

DV Suspect Broke Courthouse Glass, Report Says

The suspect in a domestic violence case has been charged with damaging a window in a holding cell at the courthouse. Joe Frank Rich II, 33, was arrested Sept. 5 for assault on a female and domestic violence. He was held under no bond. Rich was in the holding cell...
The Richmond Observer

RCSO: Man served with outstanding warrant, charged with drug possession after pulled for speeding in Dobbins Heights

DOBBINS HEIGHTS — A man with outstanding forgery warrants allegedly had drugs in a backpack as he was speeding down Earl Franklin Drive. A deputy was patrolling the main street through Dobbins Heights Thursday when he saw a vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed with no working tail lights,” according to a press release issued Friday morning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
WBTW News13

Man charged with murder in 2019 Timmonsville shooting

TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in connection with a 2019 shooting in Timmonsville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Rovay Alvon Dickson, 31, of Timmonsville, was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. Dickson was allegedly involved in a shooting on […]
