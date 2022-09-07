Read full article on original website
WMBF
SLED: Ex-Dillon police officer took bribes to cover up shoplifting at Walmart
DILLON, S.C. (WMBF) - A former Pee Dee police officer is now facing charges after allegedly accepting bribes to cover up shoplifting. The South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said 27-year-old Jarvis Demaria Graves is charged with misconduct in office along with two counts each of blackmail or extortion, criminal conspiracy and acceptance of a bribe by an officer.
3 minors identified as suspects in Lake City burglary, vandalism cases
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WBTW) — The Lake City Police Department has identified three minors as suspects in connection with recent burglaries and vandalism, according to a press release. The names of the suspects were not released. However, police said they are all Georgetown County residents. Two of the minors were detained. Lake City police are […]
Aynor man accused of exposing himself to minor
AYNOR, S.C. (WBTW) — An Aynor man is accused of exposing himself twice to a minor under 16 years old, according to police. Justin Edward Markante, 38, of Aynor, was charged with third-degree criminal sexual conduct/attempted lewd act with a minor, according to a warrant. Markante allegedly exposed himself with the intent to sexually arouse […]
Darlington man found hiding under porch after alleged armed robbery
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) – Deputies responded to an armed robbery on Friday at a Breakers convenience store in Darlington County, according to the sheriff’s office. Shelby William Barr III, of Darlington, was identified when investigators and the Darlington County Bloodhound Team found him hiding under a porch at a nearby residence. Barr allegedly arrived […]
6 arrested on multiple drug charges in Darlington County
DARLINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WBTW) — Six people were arrested Friday on multiple drug charges after a search in Darlington County, according to the Darlington County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies said they searched a home on Candy Lane and found about a half-ounce of fentanyl, a quarter-pound of meth and at least one pound of marijuana. Jack […]
NC rehab center staffer sold drugs to those seeking treatment, deputies say
A Robeson County rehab center staff member allegedly sold drugs to those in the program seeking treatment, according to deputies.
fox46.com
Missing Chesterfield County man found dead, 3 people charged: Sheriff
CHESTERFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead on Thursday and three people are now in custody, the sheriff’s office confirms with QCN. John Wesley White, 32, was reported missing by his father on Wednesday, Sept. 7....
Marlboro County kids test positive for pot, cocaine; parents charged
BENNETTSVILLE, S.C. — A Richmond County man is one of two parents charged after their kids tested positive for drugs. According to the Marlboro County (South Carolina) Sheriff’s Office, investigators received an intake form from the South Carolina Department of Social Services on Sept. 1 showing that three children — ages 12, 8 and 6 — all tested positive for cocaine and marijuana while living in a Wallace, South Carolina home.
WMBF
Police: Minors from Georgetown County broke into Lake City churches, businesses
LAKE CITY, S.C. (WMBF) - Three Grand Strand juveniles are facing charges in connection to burglaries and vandalism in the Pee Dee. The Lake City Police Department said Friday that three minors from Georgetown County were identified as persons of interest in the investigations. According to police reports obtained by...
wpde.com
Man arrested in Kershaw Co. in killing at Dillon Co. nightclub, sheriff says
DILLON COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — A man has been arrested Thursday night in Kershaw County in a deadly shooting last weekend at a nightclub on Willis Street in the Latta community of Dillon County, according to Dillon County Sheriff Douglas Pernell. Pernell said Sincere Davis is charged with murder.
3 in custody after vehicle break-ins in Surfside Beach
SURFSIDE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Three people were taken into custody Friday morning after vehicle break-in Surfside Beach, according to police. William Michael Jollie, 42, of Conway, was charged with two counts of breaking into autos, resisting arrest and prowling. Stephanie Marie Thomas, 26, of Conway, was charged with resisting arrest, prowling and giving false […]
wpde.com
Attempted murder suspect shot at police during 33-minute chase in Horry County: Warrants
HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WPDE) — Police were responding to an attempted murder call in Horry County before a suspect led them on a police chase Tuesday. According to a report, police were in the Conway area speaking to a victim when the suspect, who has since been identified as Zhimarius Baker, fled the scene on Stallion Court.
wpde.com
Man armed with knife robs Darlington store of lotto tickets; Found under porch: Report
DARLINGTON, S.C. (WPDE) — Deputies caught a suspect minutes after an armed robbery early Friday morning at the Breaker’s convenience store on Highway 151 in Darlington county, according to Darlington County Sheriff James Hudson. Hudson said no one was hurt in the incident. With the information gathered at...
1 dead, 1 seriously injured in Fayetteville shooting
One person is dead, and another seriously injured after a shooting Friday evening in Cumberland County.
columbuscountynews.com
DV Suspect Broke Courthouse Glass, Report Says
The suspect in a domestic violence case has been charged with damaging a window in a holding cell at the courthouse. Joe Frank Rich II, 33, was arrested Sept. 5 for assault on a female and domestic violence. He was held under no bond. Rich was in the holding cell...
RCSO: Man served with outstanding warrant, charged with drug possession after pulled for speeding in Dobbins Heights
DOBBINS HEIGHTS — A man with outstanding forgery warrants allegedly had drugs in a backpack as he was speeding down Earl Franklin Drive. A deputy was patrolling the main street through Dobbins Heights Thursday when he saw a vehicle “traveling at a high rate of speed with no working tail lights,” according to a press release issued Friday morning by the Richmond County Sheriff’s Office.
Man sentenced to 11 years in prison for role in gang-related 2020 shooting on Ocean Boulevard
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was sentenced Wednesday to 11 years in prison for his role in a gang-related shooting on Ocean Boulevard in 2020, according to the 15th Circuit Solicitor’s Office. Dennis Dashawn Stewart, 22, of Cheraw, pleaded guilty to assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, according to the […]
foxwilmington.com
Two arrested for outstanding warrants after vehicle stop in Bladen County
BLADEN COUNTY, N.C. (WECT) – The Bladen County Sheriff’s Office has arrested two people after discovering marijuana in a car during a vehicle stop on Wednesday, September 7. The BCSO wrote that their team conducted a probable cause search of the vehicle on NC 211 near Robeson County...
WMBF
‘These people want to feel protected’: Florence County Task Force completes one month of operations
Curbing violence and seizing drugs are two big goals the Violent Cime Task Force has in Florence County. The specially trained task force focuses on street crime and narcotics. The Florence County Sheriff’s Office and the Florence Police Department trained their officers to join the specialty team. Sheriff TJ...
Man charged with murder in 2019 Timmonsville shooting
TIMMONSVILLE, S.C. (WBTW) — A man was arrested Thursday morning and charged with murder in connection with a 2019 shooting in Timmonsville, according to the Florence County Sheriff’s Office. Rovay Alvon Dickson, 31, of Timmonsville, was arrested and charged with murder and two counts of attempted murder. Dickson was allegedly involved in a shooting on […]
