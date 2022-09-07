September 8-11 FilmOut San Diego LGBTQ Film Festival. The only LGBTQ+ Film Festival in San Diego returns for another year with screenings from filmmakers from around the world and several Q&A sessions. The festival has the world and U.S. premieres for several LGBTQ+ and cult genre films and dozens of award-winning features and short films will be screened over four days at the San Diego Natural History Museum (Nat) and the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA). The Opening Night Film and Party will kick things off on Thursday at 7 p.m. at THE NAT and following the Closing Night Film, the festival will end on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at MOPA with a closing night dessert reception. Tickets can be purchased here. | 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park.

SAN DIEGO, CA ・ 2 DAYS AGO