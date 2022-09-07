Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
coolsandiegosights.com
Ocean Beach memorial to Shoeshine Willie.
A memorial to a beloved Ocean Beach man now appears on the small building where he repaired and polished shoes for decades. William L. Washington “Shoeshine Willie” passed away early this year. The memorial contains two short poems written by Aaron Bryant. Years ago I remember seeing Shoeshine...
Coast News
iPalpiti to leave Encinitas after ‘mistreatment’ by city’s arts administrator
ENCINITAS —The iPalpiti Festival, an international classical music event, is leaving the city of Encinitas and suspending the popular Music by the Sea event due to alleged mistreatment of program organizers and musicians by the city’s staff and newly-appointed arts administrator. Director Laura Schmieder informed city leaders the...
chulavistatoday.com
Chula Vista to unveil Fitness Court
The City of Chula Vista is poised to unveil a new modern outdoor Fitness Court that allows users to leverage their own body weight to complete a workout. The newest addition to the city's recreation spaces will be unveiled at Rohr Park on Sept. 13 at 10 a.m., with a supporting mobile app. According to the city, the project replaces outdated exercise equipment that has been present at the park for decades.
thevistapress.com
City Of Vista News
S. Buena Vista Park Morning Closure, Sept. 8 -S. Buena Vista Park will be closed during the morning hours on September 8 for maintenance improvements. Crews will be removing the silt buildup and re-grading the area around the playground. The closure will expedite the work. S. California Red Cross Offers...
kprl.com
Mexican Fruit Fly Quarantine in San Diego 09.09.2022
A 77-square-mile area of San Diego county has been placed under quarantine to guard against a Mexican fruit fly infestation. The California Department of Food and Agriculture reported that six fruit flies and one larva were detected in and around Valley Center. The Mexican fruit fly can infest more than 50 types of fruits and vegetables, which could severely impact agricultural exports.
KPBS
Homicide puts further scrutiny on troubled El Cajon nursing home
Editor's Note: This story contains graphic descriptions that some readers may find disturbing. This is part two of a two-part series. Read part one here. The warning to Sally Renee Johnson-Komzelman could not have been more ominous or prophetic. A social worker at Sharp Grossmont Hospital’s emergency room cautioned Johnson-Komzelman...
San Diego Festival of the Arts cancels annual event
The annual San Diego Festival of the Arts will be canceled this year due to the potentially hazardous weather conditions expected in the area this weekend, organizers said.
northcountydailystar.com
Sleep in Heavenly Peace
This past August, a group of about 40 people helped build beds for kids who don’t have one. This was the first ever “bed build” for Sleep in Heavenly Peace’s (SHP) San Diego Chapter. Sleep in Heavenly Peace (SHP) believes that a bed is a basic need for the proper physical, emotional, and mental support of a child. All children deserve a safe, comfortable place to lay their heads. SHP schedules “bed-builds” in parking lots along with a group of dedicated volunteers to build, assemble, and deliver top-notch beds to children and families in need.
Voiceof San Diego
Morning Report: A Recap of What Went Down in Oceanside
The findings from an internal investigation into claims made against Oceanside City Treasurer Victor Roy are expected to be released by Sept. 14, City Attorney John Mullen told Voice of San Diego. Roy was first accused of a slew of things by the city’s treasury manager, Steve Hodges, in a...
northcountydailystar.com
Tri-City Medical Center Hospital Update
Tri-City Medical Center is abuzz with changes, from a brand new Leadership Wall and signage to construction on a new MRI suite. The Leadership Wall highlights our Mission, Vision, Values and Board of Directors. It is located adjacent to the Cardiovascular Health Institute (CVHI) on the first floor of the medical center’s Oceanside Pavilion. It incorporates our three brand colors representing the cities of Carlsbad, Vista and Oceanside, along with new photographic art from Aaron Chang. The new display received immediate support from patients and staff alike, with comments like,”Very eye catching, I love it!”
Officials investigating alleged misconduct involving HS football players
Principal Jaffe says he will host a parent meeting to provide more details, address concerns, and ask questions.
Voiceof San Diego
What We Learned About the Allegations in Oceanside
For the past few months, the city of Oceanside has been riddled with controversy after an email written by a city employee in Oceanside’s treasury department started creating a buzz among residents. The email, which had quickly began circulating around different Facebook groups, detailed explosive allegations against Oceanside City...
Coast News
Commentary: Encinitas is doing quite well
The Encinitas Chamber of Commerce hosted the annual State of the City event again this year. Despite all of the troubles of inflation, COVID-19 and intolerable heat, the city seems to be doing quite well. On Thursday, Sept. 1, approximately 200 business leaders and city officials gathered at the tony...
pacificsandiego.com
8 events to celebrate Mexican Independence Day in San Diego
September 16 is the 122nd anniversary of the Mexican Independence. As every year, on the night of Sept. 15, the Mexican community will celebrate with the traditional ‘El Grito’ (shout) ceremony that remembers the heroes who fought for the country’s independence in 1810. September 16 is the 122nd anniversary of the Mexican Independence.
travellemming.com
31 Best San Diego Historical Sites & Landmarks (By a Local)
A city rich in history and culture, there are some excellent San Diego historical sites and landmarks. Because of San Diego’s pivotal role for so many groups throughout history, the city has tons of historically significant places. Many of these are the best things to do in San Diego.
pacificsandiego.com
6 of the latest restaurant and wine tasting rooms to open in San Diego County
Fresco Cocina, a new Latin-inspired restaurant, has opened in the former KoKo Beach space at Carlsbad Boulevard and Grand Avenue in Carlsbad. The restaurant’s executive chef is Carlsbad resident Chris Idso, the former longtime chef at Pacifica Del Mar in Del Mar. Fresco Cocina is the second restaurant opened...
sandiegomagazine.com
8 Things to Do This Weekend in San Diego: Sept. 8-11
September 8-11 FilmOut San Diego LGBTQ Film Festival. The only LGBTQ+ Film Festival in San Diego returns for another year with screenings from filmmakers from around the world and several Q&A sessions. The festival has the world and U.S. premieres for several LGBTQ+ and cult genre films and dozens of award-winning features and short films will be screened over four days at the San Diego Natural History Museum (Nat) and the Museum of Photographic Arts (MOPA). The Opening Night Film and Party will kick things off on Thursday at 7 p.m. at THE NAT and following the Closing Night Film, the festival will end on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. at MOPA with a closing night dessert reception. Tickets can be purchased here. | 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park.
theregistrysocal.com
OHM Fitness Opens 17 New Locations in San Diego
SAN DIEGO, Sept. 8, 2022 — OHM Fitness the nation’s first fitness franchise to use EMS (electro muscle stimulation) technology wirelessly and in a small group setting, announced today that San Diego-based serial franchisee Danielle Conklin has purchased the area developer rights and is actively selling franchise licenses to open 17 locations across the city over the next three years.
Search for missing kids from San Diego who were last seen in Tijuana
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — Authorities in Baja California are asking for the public's help Wednesday to find two kids from San Diego believed to be in danger. Two-year-old Juliette Itzel Barrera Garibay and six-year-old Sebastian Isaiah Garibay were last seen with their mother, Precius Alessandra Kari Garibay, last Friday in Tijuana.
kusi.com
Mayor Richard Bailey slams SANDAG for betraying trust of San Diego
SAN DIEGO (KUSI) –In the final months of 2021, SANDAG approved a transportation plan worth $165 billion with the aim of adding a 200 mile regional rail network and eliminating fares for public transit. Due to controversy, the mileage tax was eliminated from the plan as a viable means...
