LA CROSSE, Wis. – The first concert of the Out of Our Minds Chamber Series will feature the talents of Polish cellist Magdalena Sas with Viterbo pianist Mary Ellen Haupert. Their program, “Magnificent Women,” will be performed in Viterbo University’s Nola Starling Recital Hall at 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 17.

