Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Texas and Arizona continue busing migrants to Washington, D.C. – Mayor declares state of emergency.Euri Giles | ClareifiArizona State
Mayor Bowser Declares a Public Emergency in Washington D.C.Tom Handy
Revisiting Ty Cobb’s Final HitIBWAAWashington, DC
'Noah's Ark', deemed inappropriate for the sea and imprisoned off the British coastDwayne
MCPS continues recruitment after start of new school yearHeather JauquetRockville, MD
Related
Washington Examiner
Metro announces name changes to five stations
Five Metro stops in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area will be renamed Sunday, Metro announced on Thursday. Each color line will have a newly named station. White Flint (red) will become North Bethesda, Largo Town Center (blue/gray) will be Downtown Largo, Tysons Corner (gray) will be Tysons, Prince George's Plaza (yellow/green) will be Hyattsville Crossing, and West Falls Church's secondary VT/UVA name (orange) will just include VT.
6 Metro stations are closing for six weeks
If you rely on Metro's Blue or Yellow lines to get around, get ready for quite the change. Starting Saturday, September 10, the transit agency will completely close all stations south of Reagan National Airport for an extensive restoration project.
Inside Nova
Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County
And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
mommypoppins.com
Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall
Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall. Fall is just around the corner in DC, and that means gorgeous weather, no stifling humidity or bugs, and beautiful fall foliage. It's the perfect time to enjoy all of the wonderful outdoor things to do in DC this fall that are on our fall bucket list for kids, like pumpkin picking, petting zoos, and tons of family-friendly fall festivals. There are also Halloween events galore, amazing exhibits and shows to see, and exciting fall train rides.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
wtmj.com
F-16 pilot in sky over DC on 9/11 to speak at EAA
Maj. Heather “Lucky” Penney, known for her involvement in protecting Washington D.C. on 9/11, will recount her experiences on Sunday, September 11, at 7 p.m. in a special edition of the EAA Aviation Museum Aviation Adventure Speaker Series. “That morning, my flightmate and I were charged with a...
townandtourist.com
24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)
Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
WTOP
4 Montgomery County cities make national top 10 for diversity
The nation’s melting pot is bubbling vigorously in Montgomery County, Maryland. A Wallet Hub study of the U.S. cities with the most diversity finds Germantown, Gaithersburg and Silver Spring come in at Nos. 2, 3 and 4, and Rockville rounds out the top 10. Jersey City, New Jersey, tops...
RELATED PEOPLE
WTOP
20 years after Beltway snipers, ATF leader says new technology could have solved case sooner
As the 20-year anniversary of the Beltway Sniper shooting rampage nears, the man who headed the investigation at the federal Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives says new technology would have likely stopped the shootings sooner. During a three-week period in October 2002, John Allen Muhammad and Lee Boyd...
bethesdamagazine.com
Providing data for I-270 toll lanes project will cost thousands of dollars, state highway officials say
In recent months, the Maryland chapter of the Sierra Club and Rockville city officials submitted public information act requests to the state, seeking traffic modeling data for a controversial project that would widen parts of I-270 and I-495 with two toll lanes in both directions. Both parties were informed recently...
Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike
There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
fox5dc.com
'It's just crazy': Shoppers react to uptick in crime at malls across DMV
Malls in the D.C. area have been the sites of a number of recent shootings and smash-and-grab robberies, and viewers tell FOX 5 they feel like they have to be more alert and aware of their surroundings now when shopping. "I feel like there are more crimes happening too easily...
IN THIS ARTICLE
thedcpost.com
National Air And Space Museum to Make Free Entry Passes Available
The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum said it will release free timed-entry passes online, starting Wednesday, September 14. The museum, which is located on the National Mall, is scheduled to reopen the doors of its west end to the public on October 14, with eight new and renovated exhibitions, the planetarium, museum store, and Mars Café.
Abbott: More than 10,000 migrants bused to sanctuary cities; D.C. declares public health emergency
In a statement Friday, Gov. Greg Abbott said Texas has sent more than 10,000 migrants to sanctuary cities through Operation Lone Star.
fox5dc.com
Man arrested after causing power outage at Southern Avenue Metro station
WASHINGTON - Police arrested a suspect accused of tampering with power sources at the Southern Avenue Metro station in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the suspect tampered with the power at the station causing an outage. As...
WTOP
Former Newseum almost ready for Johns Hopkins graduate students
Johns Hopkins University is completing renovations to the former Newseum, in D.C., which will be home to four Carey Business School graduate programs. Students looking to complete their degree as early as spring 2024 can now apply for the master’s degree programs, with a target date of August 2023 for the first on-site classes.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox5dc.com
Man arriving at BWI airport arrested for July shooting at Silver Spring gas station: police
LINTHICUM, Md. - Authorities arrested a man as he was getting off of a plane at a Baltimore airport over the weekend for allegedly shooting a person at a Silver Spring gas station over the summer. Police say 20-year-old Abdulfata Sani faces several charges including attempted first-degree murder for the...
‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community
Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
GW Hatchet
Officials lift mask mandate, maintain requirement in instructional, health care settings
Officials announced Friday that masks will be optional in all University owned or operated facilities, but will remain required in instructional settings, health care facilities and on GW-operated transportation. Officials said they will continue to monitor COVID-19 transmission rates and may reinstate the mask mandate if deemed necessary. The announcement...
popville.com
Helluva Way to Wake Up – Car-b-que on Dean Ave NE and the Usual
R sends above from Dean Ave around 730am this morning. And Brian sends below from Washington Ave in Silver Spring (down the street from Parkway Deli) And thanks to M. for sending from “By the Foreman mills store on Rhode Island Avenue.”. It had been 9 days since our...
Comments / 0