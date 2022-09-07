ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Washington Examiner

Metro announces name changes to five stations

Five Metro stops in the D.C./Maryland/Virginia area will be renamed Sunday, Metro announced on Thursday. Each color line will have a newly named station. White Flint (red) will become North Bethesda, Largo Town Center (blue/gray) will be Downtown Largo, Tysons Corner (gray) will be Tysons, Prince George's Plaza (yellow/green) will be Hyattsville Crossing, and West Falls Church's secondary VT/UVA name (orange) will just include VT.
WASHINGTON, DC
DC News Now

6 Metro stations are closing for six weeks

If you rely on Metro's Blue or Yellow lines to get around, get ready for quite the change. Starting Saturday, September 10, the transit agency will completely close all stations south of Reagan National Airport for an extensive restoration project.
WASHINGTON, DC
Inside Nova

Metro changing names of two stations in Fairfax County

And, sorry, Wahoos, but West Falls Church is no longer affiliated with U.Va. Those are two of five station name changes being implemented by Metro this weekend, as requested by the local jurisdictions and approved by the Metro board, according to a news release. Effective Sunday, the Tysons Corner stop...
FAIRFAX COUNTY, VA
mommypoppins.com

Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall

Fall Bucket List for Kids: 25 Awesome Things To Do in DC This Fall. Fall is just around the corner in DC, and that means gorgeous weather, no stifling humidity or bugs, and beautiful fall foliage. It's the perfect time to enjoy all of the wonderful outdoor things to do in DC this fall that are on our fall bucket list for kids, like pumpkin picking, petting zoos, and tons of family-friendly fall festivals. There are also Halloween events galore, amazing exhibits and shows to see, and exciting fall train rides.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
Local
Maryland Government
City
College Park, MD
College Park, MD
Government
City
Manhattan, NY
Local
Maryland Lifestyle
State
Washington State
New York City, NY
Lifestyle
New York City, NY
Government
wtmj.com

F-16 pilot in sky over DC on 9/11 to speak at EAA

Maj. Heather “Lucky” Penney, known for her involvement in protecting Washington D.C. on 9/11, will recount her experiences on Sunday, September 11, at 7 p.m. in a special edition of the EAA Aviation Museum Aviation Adventure Speaker Series. “That morning, my flightmate and I were charged with a...
WASHINGTON, DC
townandtourist.com

24 Best Black Owned Restaurants Washington DC (Something For Everyone!)

Disclosure: Town & Tourist may receive a commission for purchases made through links in this article, at no additional cost to you. While visiting Washington, D.C., there are various things to explore and experience. The nation’s capital offers a wide assortment of monuments, museums, and memorials for those interested in history. Scattered about, numerous parks and playgrounds can be found for peaceful strolls and playful adventures.
WASHINGTON, DC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Wilbur Wright
Person
Flight
DCist

Want To Experience The Best Of The C&O Canal? Jump On A Bike

There’s a moment along the C&O about 85 miles north of D.C. where the towpath that parallels the canal suddenly emerges from the woods. As it does, the Potomac River opens up dramatically before you, and you find yourself moving along a concrete trail that seems to hover between craggy rock cliffs on one side and the placid water on the other.
WASHINGTON, DC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Business Industry#Education Construction#Linus Business#Aircraft#Construction Maintenance#Amtrak#Fbi
thedcpost.com

National Air And Space Museum to Make Free Entry Passes Available

The Smithsonian’s National Air and Space Museum said it will release free timed-entry passes online, starting Wednesday, September 14. The museum, which is located on the National Mall, is scheduled to reopen the doors of its west end to the public on October 14, with eight new and renovated exhibitions, the planetarium, museum store, and Mars Café.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Man arrested after causing power outage at Southern Avenue Metro station

WASHINGTON - Police arrested a suspect accused of tampering with power sources at the Southern Avenue Metro station in Southeast, D.C. According to the Metro Transit Police Department, the incident happened around 3:30 p.m. Friday. Police said the suspect tampered with the power at the station causing an outage. As...
WASHINGTON, DC
WTOP

Former Newseum almost ready for Johns Hopkins graduate students

Johns Hopkins University is completing renovations to the former Newseum, in D.C., which will be home to four Carey Business School graduate programs. Students looking to complete their degree as early as spring 2024 can now apply for the master’s degree programs, with a target date of August 2023 for the first on-site classes.
WASHINGTON, DC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Tourism
NewsBreak
Airplane
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
News Break
Politics
DCist

‘It’s A Big Thing For Us’: Francis Tiafoe Is The Pride And Joy Of Prince George’s Sierra Leonean Community

Frances Tiafoe is the first American man to advance to the semifinal round of the U.S. Open since 2006, after defeating Russia’s Andrey Rublev and Rafael Nadal earlier this week. For many, the Prince George’s County local has become a point of pride due to his roots in both the state of Maryland and Sierra Leone, the home country of his parents in Western Africa.
HYATTSVILLE, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy