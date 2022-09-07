ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
College Park, MD

Comments / 0

Related
saturdaytradition.com

Report: Charlotte names starting QB against Maryland

The Charlotte 49ers are reportedly expected to name 3rd-string quarterback Xavier Williams as the starter for Saturday’s game against Maryland, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Williams, a redshirt freshman, will make his first career start for Charlotte. This will be an important game as the 49ers will host the Terrapins. Charlotte will rely on Williams to lead the offense during the game.
CHARLOTTE, NC
saturdaytradition.com

Jacob Copeland breaks free for pair of huge TDs vs. Charlotte

Jacob Copeland is posting a coming-out party for Maryland in Week against Charlotte!. After a lone catch in the season opener against Buffalo, Copeland proved he can take the top off for the Terps offense in Week 2. He started the scoring for Maryland with a 39-yard touchdown grab early in the first quarter.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
dbknews.com

Maryland football rolls over Charlotte for second-straight win, 56-21

Taulia Tagovailoa rolls out for a pass during Maryland football's 31-10 win over Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 3 (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Maryland football turned a first and goal from the three-yard line into a second and goal from the 16-yard line after two pre-snap penalties and a negative three-yard gain.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
CBS Sports

Watch Charlotte vs. Maryland: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game

The Charlotte 49ers will stay at home another week and welcome the Maryland Terrapins at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. It was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but Charlotte was not quite the William & Mary Tribe's equal in the second half when they met last week. The contest between them was not particularly close, with the 49ers falling 41-24.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
City
Charlotte, NC
College Park, MD
Sports
State
Maryland State
College Park, MD
Football
City
College Park, MD
Charlotte, NC
Sports
Local
Maryland Sports
Local
Maryland Football
dbknews.com

No. 14 Maryland men’s soccer defeats No. 21 Georgetown, 2-1, for second-straight win

Nick Richardson and Maryland men’s soccer celebrate during their 2-1 win over Georgetown on Sept. 10, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) Malcolm Johnston stepped up to the penalty spot for the second-straight game. The midfielder slotted his shot into the bottom left corner — the opposite side of his strike against Virginia — sending Georgetown goalkeeper Luca Ulrich the wrong way to give the Terps an early lead.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Locksley
hubison.com

Football Faces South Florida in First-Ever Meeting

WASHINGTON (September 8, 2022) – Howard University football team will be looking to build on last week's 31-28 loss at rival Hampton University when it takes on the University of South Florida (USF) Saturday (Sept. 10) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It will be the first meeting between the two schools.
TAMPA, FL
The Triangle Tribune

NCCU prepares for another rival after big win

The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
DURHAM, NC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Maryland Stadium#Dj#American Football#Diamondback#Pro Football Focus#Acl#Arou
MLive

SVSU and Bowie State hosting HBCU history series before football matchup

KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) and Bowie State University (BSU) of the Central Intercollegiate Athletics Association (CIAA) have announced a unique collaboration of common ground that will highlight the history and experience of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
BOWIE, MD
power98fm.com

New Jack City Live Coming To Charlotte

New Jack City live is coming to a city near you. New Jack City is coming to the stage and it’s coming to Charlotte. I am really excited about this. Starring in this play is Flex Alexander, Allen Payne, Big Daddy Kane, and Treach. Tons of celebrities were in the comments speaking about their excitement for this stage play. Treach will play the role of Nino Brown. Y’all! This is going to be epic. New Jack City Live will be in Charlotte on November 25th. They will also be in Atlanta November 26-27.
CHARLOTTE, NC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
WUSA9

Maryland man gets nearly 100 years in prison for 2019 double murder

DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — An Oxon Hill man will spend nearly 100 years behind bars for a shooting that left two people dead in 2019. Kyeem King was sentenced Wednesday to 125 years in prison, with all but 95 of those years suspended, for the double murder of 26-year-old Davion Brandon and Antonio Taitano Walker, 28, in June of 2019. Police say the shooting happened after King filmed a rap video.
OXON HILL, MD
dbknews.com

UMD employees share frustration with removal of mask mandate

Sam DiBella said he felt safer as a University of Maryland student last year because of the KN95 mask mandate in classrooms. The second year doctoral student in the information studies department said the timing of the new policy that made masking in classrooms optional, surprised him. “Announcing this the...
COLLEGE PARK, MD

Comments / 0

Community Policy