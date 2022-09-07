Read full article on original website
Related
saturdaytradition.com
Report: Charlotte names starting QB against Maryland
The Charlotte 49ers are reportedly expected to name 3rd-string quarterback Xavier Williams as the starter for Saturday’s game against Maryland, per ESPN’s Pete Thamel. Williams, a redshirt freshman, will make his first career start for Charlotte. This will be an important game as the 49ers will host the Terrapins. Charlotte will rely on Williams to lead the offense during the game.
saturdaytradition.com
Jacob Copeland breaks free for pair of huge TDs vs. Charlotte
Jacob Copeland is posting a coming-out party for Maryland in Week against Charlotte!. After a lone catch in the season opener against Buffalo, Copeland proved he can take the top off for the Terps offense in Week 2. He started the scoring for Maryland with a 39-yard touchdown grab early in the first quarter.
dbknews.com
Maryland football rolls over Charlotte for second-straight win, 56-21
Taulia Tagovailoa rolls out for a pass during Maryland football's 31-10 win over Buffalo on Saturday, Sept. 3 (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Maryland football turned a first and goal from the three-yard line into a second and goal from the 16-yard line after two pre-snap penalties and a negative three-yard gain.
CBS Sports
Watch Charlotte vs. Maryland: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's NCAA Football game
The Charlotte 49ers will stay at home another week and welcome the Maryland Terrapins at 3:30 p.m. ET Sept. 10 at Jerry Richardson Stadium. It was all tied up 17-17 at halftime, but Charlotte was not quite the William & Mary Tribe's equal in the second half when they met last week. The contest between them was not particularly close, with the 49ers falling 41-24.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
dbknews.com
Arizona comes from behind in Maryland volleyball’s third loss of season, 3-2
Sam Csire leaps to attempt a spike during Maryland volleyball's 3-1 loss to Purdue on Nov. 5, 2021. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) After tormenting the Maryland attack to the tune of seven blocks, Arizona’s Zyonna Fellows switched gears to issue one final blow to the Terps in the fifth set of a heavyweight battle.
Huskies Return to D.C. School to Offer Another Edge Rusher
De'Andre Cook joins teammate Dylan Stewart with UW scholarship proposals.
dbknews.com
No. 14 Maryland men’s soccer defeats No. 21 Georgetown, 2-1, for second-straight win
Nick Richardson and Maryland men’s soccer celebrate during their 2-1 win over Georgetown on Sept. 10, 2022. (Riley Sims/The Diamondback) Malcolm Johnston stepped up to the penalty spot for the second-straight game. The midfielder slotted his shot into the bottom left corner — the opposite side of his strike against Virginia — sending Georgetown goalkeeper Luca Ulrich the wrong way to give the Terps an early lead.
CBS Sports
Charlotte vs. Maryland: How to watch online, live stream info, game time, TV channel
The Charlotte 49ers will play host again and welcome the Maryland Terrapins to Jerry Richardson Stadium, where kick-off is scheduled for 3:30 p.m. ET on Saturday. Maryland should still be riding high after a big victory, while the 49ers will be looking to regain their footing. It was all tied...
RELATED PEOPLE
dbknews.com
Matchups with premier defenses offers chance to build Maryland volleyball’s resume
Sam Csire jumps during Maryland volleyball’s 3-0 win against Navy on Aug. 26, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Maryland volleyball has taken its time offensively so far in the 2022 season. The Terps currently rank fourth to last in the country in total attacks per set, while their 234 kills...
hubison.com
Football Faces South Florida in First-Ever Meeting
WASHINGTON (September 8, 2022) – Howard University football team will be looking to build on last week's 31-28 loss at rival Hampton University when it takes on the University of South Florida (USF) Saturday (Sept. 10) at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa. It will be the first meeting between the two schools.
Washington Commanders considered second DC site for new stadium complex
WASHINGTON — The Washington Commanders open its 2023 season on Sept. 11 with a home game at aging FedEx Field and WUSA9 has new information about the team’s search for its next home. Sources say the Commanders front office considered a second D.C. site in its search for...
NCCU prepares for another rival after big win
The Aggie-Eagle Classic in Charlotte was "lit."Courtesy of NCCU. Two CIAA teams pulled off big wins last weekend. Bowie State extended its regular season home win streak to 21 games with a dramatic fourth-quarter rally over nationally ranked New Haven, 27-20, for interim head coach Kyle Jackson’s first win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
DC Man Sentenced For Role In Night Of Violence Across Maryland, Virginia
A Washington, DC man will spend more than a decade in prison for his role in a day of terror that involved a violent armed robbery and two armed carjackings in Maryland and Virginia, federal officials announced. Rashaun Onley, 23, was sentenced to 14 years in federal prison, followed by...
SVSU and Bowie State hosting HBCU history series before football matchup
KOCHVILLE TWP, MI-- Saginaw Valley State University (SVSU) of the Great Lakes Intercollegiate Athletic Conference (GLIAC) and Bowie State University (BSU) of the Central Intercollegiate Athletics Association (CIAA) have announced a unique collaboration of common ground that will highlight the history and experience of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCUs).
power98fm.com
New Jack City Live Coming To Charlotte
New Jack City live is coming to a city near you. New Jack City is coming to the stage and it’s coming to Charlotte. I am really excited about this. Starring in this play is Flex Alexander, Allen Payne, Big Daddy Kane, and Treach. Tons of celebrities were in the comments speaking about their excitement for this stage play. Treach will play the role of Nino Brown. Y’all! This is going to be epic. New Jack City Live will be in Charlotte on November 25th. They will also be in Atlanta November 26-27.
Former Washington Commanders player sentenced to 3 months of house arrest
WASHINGTON — Editor's Note: This video above is from Dec. 2021. Former Commanders player Deshazor Everett was sentenced to three months of house arrest Thursday after a Dec. 2021 crash that killed his girlfriend in Loudoun County. Police determined that 29-year-old Olivia Peters was sitting in the front seat...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Maryland Gang Member Who Goes By 'Crazy' Sentenced For Assaulting Fellow 'Crip' Behind Bars
A “Crips” gang member in Maryland who has a fitting nickname will spend more than a decade in prison after engaging in gang activity and assaulting a man who allegedly disrespected his crew while behind bars, federal officials announced. Baltimore resident Ridgley “Crazy” Shipley, 32, was sentenced to...
Two injured, including teenager, after DC shooting
Two people are injured after a shooting Thursday evening in Southeast.
Maryland man gets nearly 100 years in prison for 2019 double murder
DISTRICT HEIGHTS, Md. — An Oxon Hill man will spend nearly 100 years behind bars for a shooting that left two people dead in 2019. Kyeem King was sentenced Wednesday to 125 years in prison, with all but 95 of those years suspended, for the double murder of 26-year-old Davion Brandon and Antonio Taitano Walker, 28, in June of 2019. Police say the shooting happened after King filmed a rap video.
dbknews.com
UMD employees share frustration with removal of mask mandate
Sam DiBella said he felt safer as a University of Maryland student last year because of the KN95 mask mandate in classrooms. The second year doctoral student in the information studies department said the timing of the new policy that made masking in classrooms optional, surprised him. “Announcing this the...
Comments / 0